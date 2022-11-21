 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Hello Muddah, hello Faddah. Here I am at Peru, Lima. Airport is very entertaining. And they say we'll have some fun if it stops foaming   (news.com.au) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
See, I wasn't the only one.
The explanation of them just being thankful they survived was a good point.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pfft...I've had beers with more foam.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Pfft...I've had beers with more foam.


That's because you really pissed off your bartender.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Peru, it is known for more than Andes mountains, guinea pigs, and Lima beans.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
PERU? NO, PER FOAM.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many links to this story are we going to get?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Pfft...I've had beers with more foam.


Young Einstein (1990) - Bubbles into Beer Scene (1/8) | Movieclips
Youtube Ra7oqFqj9uU


But quite frankly, they were down a truck.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I lived anywhere other than New England right now, I'd probably be dead.

Discuss.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The general manager of LATAM Peru, Manuel van Oordt, said he was surprised that firefighters were on the runway since the pilot of the plane had not reported any anomalies.
"No emergency was reported in the flight, it was a flight that was in optimal conditions to take off, he had permission to take off, and he found a truck on the runway and we do not know what this truck was doing there," he said at a press conference.

Now I have never worked at an airport. However I've read enough Fark threads to know that ground control would have to clear an emergency vehicle to cross an active runway.
Might I suggest Mr General Manager that you ask whoever was in ground control why there was a firetruck on the runway? Ya might start there Officer Lou.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what. A real Jew would have gotten the tune right in the headline.
 
