(DW)   Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Nuclear power chief says "You're playing with fire", which indicates that maybe he doesn't quite understand how that thing works   (dw.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prevailing easterly and southeast winds
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You're playing with steam" doesn't sound as cool, but it is equally hard to play with.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: "You're playing with steam" doesn't sound as cool, but it is equally hard to play with.


It doesn't look as cool either
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit I watched the whole video to see some booms near a nuke site and just got 2 guys talking
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the explosions contain fire.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter. "You're playing with fire," he added.

I do say, my dear Watson, we have a genuine mystery on our hands here.  Best put on the kettle, I expect we shall be without rest for some time getting to the bottom of this.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the razor of never presume malice when you can presume incompetence:

They've been shelling power plants and natural gas heating stations in Ukraine for a while now. They probably had a list of all power plants in Ukraine where they could shell, and they didn't stop to realize that shelling a *nuclear* power plant is a bad idea.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Dammit I watched the whole video to see some booms near a nuke site and just got 2 guys talking


Yeah that ad at the top of the Fark page drives me nuts too
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
press AZ-5, press AZ-5
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, old commie reactors were graphite moderated, and that will burn. And burn. And Burundi.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter. "You're playing with fire," he added.

I do say, my dear Watson, we have a genuine mystery on our hands here.  Best put on the kettle, I expect we shall be without rest for some time getting to the bottom of this.


Is not knowing. Man was master of the disguise.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Subby, when you take the cooling water out of the equation you often get a fire. Pretty much everything burns at those temperatures.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UN should just issue an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes & tell the Russian gov't to hand him over & we'll let them fully withdraw from Ukraine peacefully & we'll leave them alone while they rebuild their gov't. If not, we'll consider them accomplices and we'll let this Tom Clancy novel end where it may.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still shocked this isn't one of the United nations standards like fight your wars we will take over the nuclear plants don't fire on them
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Big ups to the children of the dawn trying to end this nonsense
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Big ups to the children of the dawn trying to end this nonsense


Okay, but not sure what's in here that they would want.

aircargo.ups.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am shocked to learn that Russia doesn't care about turning Ukraine into a nuclear wasteland. It's not as though they've ever done something like that before!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jim32rr: OhioUGrad: Dammit I watched the whole video to see some booms near a nuke site and just got 2 guys talking

Yeah that ad at the top of the Fark page drives me nuts too


The problem with Fark TV was that people weren't forced to watch it enough.
 
Loren
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: From the razor of never presume malice when you can presume incompetence:

They've been shelling power plants and natural gas heating stations in Ukraine for a while now. They probably had a list of all power plants in Ukraine where they could shell, and they didn't stop to realize that shelling a *nuclear* power plant is a bad idea.


And why shell a plant under their control in the first place?

Ukraine isn't stupid enough to shell a nuke plant and I can't see why Russia would shell this one.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loren: Sim Tree: From the razor of never presume malice when you can presume incompetence:

They've been shelling power plants and natural gas heating stations in Ukraine for a while now. They probably had a list of all power plants in Ukraine where they could shell, and they didn't stop to realize that shelling a *nuclear* power plant is a bad idea.

And why shell a plant under their control in the first place?

Ukraine isn't stupid enough to shell a nuke plant and I can't see why Russia would shell this one.


So they can false flag.  Just like when they destroyed their own gas pipe line.

This is all leading up to Russia nuking Ukraine, and the world saying "well, we had to let them, because we had to give Putin an off ramp to save face.  Don't nuke Russia now, they ended the war.  Time to buy the oil and gas again!  Yay!"
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loren: And why shell a plant under their control in the first place?

Ukraine isn't stupid enough to shell a nuke plant and I can't see why Russia would shell this one.


You have perfectly crystalized and articulated the orc schema of operations.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Still shocked this isn't one of the United nations standards like fight your wars we will take over the nuclear plants don't fire on them


Absolutely.

The UN or NATO steps in and says, "Everything in a 5-mile radius is OURS, and that means NO ONE comes near it. Fire on it and we will fire back, while calling in air strikes and counter-battery fire."

This is a time when the UN must stop dicking around and take charge. Put a Vietnamese general in charge, with an Argentinian executive officer. A battalion of French Foreign Legion to defend the place.

Meanwhile, US Cyber Command needs to find Pooty's bank accounts and start to empty them. "Every boom in the no-go zone costs you a billion, Pooty." He would understand that. Shift the money into Ukrainian charities.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fuel pellets inside the fuel rods are almost entirely made of uranium-oxide while the encasing in which the pellets are placed is made of zirconium alloys. Melting at over 1,200°C the uranium and zirconium, together with melted metal, formed radioactive lavaburning through the steel hull of the reactor and concrete foundations at a speed of 30 cm (12") per hour. Concrete doesn't melt, but decomposes and becomes brittle at high temperatures. Part of the concrete was incorporated in the lava flow, explaining its high content of silicates, minerals composed mostly of silicon, aluminum and magnesium. Due to its chemical composition and high temperature, the lava-like material has a very low viscosity. When lava has low viscosity, it can flow very easily as demonstrated by stalactites hanging from valves and tubes in the destroyed reactor core.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: The UN should just issue an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes & tell the Russian gov't to hand him over & we'll let them fully withdraw from Ukraine peacefully & we'll leave them alone while they rebuild their gov't. If not, we'll consider them accomplices and we'll let this Tom Clancy novel end where it may.


Why let the Russians rebuild in peace?  Is Putin the only one who is fighting?  No wonder people fear Putin.  He is literally thousands of people.

fark the Russians.  Tell them to pull out and MAYBE after their cities are rubble we won't nuke the rubble.

And even if the bleeding hearts win and we don't glass Russia, Russia still has to pay reparations for all those killed AND they have to pay to rebuild Ukraine AND they have to repay the west for all the resources we sent to Ukraine to fight them off from their illegal invasion.  After they get done paying, with interest, they can rebuild their government.  Until they finish paying they don't deserve a government.  They deserve to be grinding resources to pay their debt.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: vilesithknight: The UN should just issue an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes & tell the Russian gov't to hand him over & we'll let them fully withdraw from Ukraine peacefully & we'll leave them alone while they rebuild their gov't. If not, we'll consider them accomplices and we'll let this Tom Clancy novel end where it may.

Why let the Russians rebuild in peace?  Is Putin the only one who is fighting?  No wonder people fear Putin.  He is literally thousands of people.

fark the Russians.  Tell them to pull out and MAYBE after their cities are rubble we won't nuke the rubble.

And even if the bleeding hearts win and we don't glass Russia, Russia still has to pay reparations for all those killed AND they have to pay to rebuild Ukraine AND they have to repay the west for all the resources we sent to Ukraine to fight them off from their illegal invasion.  After they get done paying, with interest, they can rebuild their government.  Until they finish paying they don't deserve a government.  They deserve to be grinding resources to pay their debt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Hague just had a verdict on the shooting down of MH17 in Ukraine airspace by Russian military, on Nov 17, 2022.  Just a coincidence.  It wouldn't show that Russia considers Ukraine as its personal playground for belligerent and random international death.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The fuel pellets inside the fuel rods are almost entirely made of uranium-oxide while the encasing in which the pellets are placed is made of zirconium alloys. Melting at over 1,200°C the uranium and zirconium, together with melted metal, formed radioactive lavaburning through the steel hull of the reactor and concrete foundations at a speed of 30 cm (12") per hour. Concrete doesn't melt, but decomposes and becomes brittle at high temperatures. Part of the concrete was incorporated in the lava flow, explaining its high content of silicates, minerals composed mostly of silicon, aluminum and magnesium. Due to its chemical composition and high temperature, the lava-like material has a very low viscosity. When lava has low viscosity, it can flow very easily as demonstrated by stalactites hanging from valves and tubes in the destroyed reactor core.

[Fark user image 700x577][Fark user image 700x475]


That's why you have to have your casings ready to go before you melt a nuclear reactor core, then twist, hang and air dry.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Loren: And why shell a plant under their control in the first place?

Ukraine isn't stupid enough to shell a nuke plant and I can't see why Russia would shell this one.


If Russia can't have it, no one gets it. And it supplies a big part of Ukraine's total electricity.

Ukraine would be crippled for years while replacement sources (a big chunk being green energy) are put in place. Ukraine would be the ones to clean up the mess and monitor the site for decades.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kudayta: AmbassadorBooze: vilesithknight: The UN should just issue an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes & tell the Russian gov't to hand him over & we'll let them fully withdraw from Ukraine peacefully & we'll leave them alone while they rebuild their gov't. If not, we'll consider them accomplices and we'll let this Tom Clancy novel end where it may.

Why let the Russians rebuild in peace?  Is Putin the only one who is fighting?  No wonder people fear Putin.  He is literally thousands of people.

fark the Russians.  Tell them to pull out and MAYBE after their cities are rubble we won't nuke the rubble.

And even if the bleeding hearts win and we don't glass Russia, Russia still has to pay reparations for all those killed AND they have to pay to rebuild Ukraine AND they have to repay the west for all the resources we sent to Ukraine to fight them off from their illegal invasion.  After they get done paying, with interest, they can rebuild their government.  Until they finish paying they don't deserve a government.  They deserve to be grinding resources to pay their debt.

[Fark user image image 850x643]


I haven't invaded any country.  I am just a taxchud that grinds resources so the elites can profit from their war.  I am fully behind Ukraine.  But I want Russia to pay for the war.  Either they pay with resources or they pay by opening the blood gates and using the world to the new age of aquarius by draining their entire nation of blood.  Blood is a resource.  If the orcs can't pay in other resources they must pay in blood.

And if you all put me in power there won't be any more invasions.  There will be one world government.  Total unity.  All meat working towards the goal of the collective.  To assimilate all matter and energy into the collective.  Bring everything meaning in the collective.  E omnis unum.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: vilesithknight: The UN should just issue an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes & tell the Russian gov't to hand him over & we'll let them fully withdraw from Ukraine peacefully & we'll leave them alone while they rebuild their gov't. If not, we'll consider them accomplices and we'll let this Tom Clancy novel end where it may.

Why let the Russians rebuild in peace?  Is Putin the only one who is fighting?  No wonder people fear Putin.  He is literally thousands of people.

fark the Russians.  Tell them to pull out and MAYBE after their cities are rubble we won't nuke the rubble.

And even if the bleeding hearts win and we don't glass Russia, Russia still has to pay reparations for all those killed AND they have to pay to rebuild Ukraine AND they have to repay the west for all the resources we sent to Ukraine to fight them off from their illegal invasion.  After they get done paying, with interest, they can rebuild their government.  Until they finish paying they don't deserve a government.  They deserve to be grinding resources to pay their debt.


Whenever you happen to live, I guarantee your government has done unsavory things. Should you be punished for that? Would you be okay with your country being destroyed because of it?

The average Russian has no power and therefore no responsibility in this.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any links to rad maps...
 
