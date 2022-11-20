 Skip to content
(Guardian) Huh, it's almost like someone who grew up filthy rich from apartheid blood emeralds is A-OK with racism
    More: Obvious, Racism, Abuse, Hate speech, World Cup, Elon Musk, racist tweets, racist abuse, content policy  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of those, 11 used the N-word to describe footballers, 25 used monkey or banana emojis directed at players, 13 called for players to be deported, and 25 attacked players by telling them to "go back to" other countries.

Is it still ok to tell Musk to go back to Africa?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not disagreeing at all, but I think given the situation, this is more Hanlon's Razor. That being said, Fark that guy.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk is either trying to prove how little we actually care with regards to deleting major companies from our lives or how few of us actually do. One or the other. Or he's going deep and ruining twitter to free us from it. But I doubt...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Point of order, his father owned a Zambian blood emerald mine.
 
caira
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Naido: Of those, 11 used the N-word to describe footballers, 25 used monkey or banana emojis directed at players, 13 called for players to be deported, and 25 attacked players by telling them to "go back to" other countries.

Is it still ok to tell Musk to go back to Africa?


What the fark has Africa done to deserve that?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Almost" like?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Racism is not OK.
Soccer is farking boring.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Musk is either trying to prove how little we actually care with regards to deleting major companies from our lives or how few of us actually do. One or the other. Or he's going deep and ruining twitter to free us from it. But I doubt...


Or he's just..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I'm not disagreeing at all, but I think given the situation, this is more Hanlon's Razor. That being said, Fark that guy.


Fark's favourite villain carefully pulls the strings on everything, and is in total control.  Nothing is unintended consequences.    In the Farkiverse, he is both dumber than a box of hammers and playing 5D chess.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not sure if the department in charge of this is fully staffed at the moment.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh Elon. You absolute sack of vulture crap you.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's going to end up being involuntarily committed.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

princhester: Exile On Beale Street: I'm not disagreeing at all, but I think given the situation, this is more Hanlon's Razor. That being said, Fark that guy.

Fark's favourite villain carefully pulls the strings on everything, and is in total control.  Nothing is unintended consequences.    In the Farkiverse, he is both dumber than a box of hammers and playing 5D chess.


Well, it's difficult to figure out. If you were the richest person on the planet, would you act as dumb as Musk does?

Personally, I'm with Occam's and Hanlon's razors. He's just an idiot. But, at the same time, he is backed up by twats like Thiel. Maybe Thiel's plan is to destroy Twitter, because he's a coont.

Either way, whether it was intentional or not, he has managed to turn Twitter into $8Chan.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

caira: Naido: Of those, 11 used the N-word to describe footballers, 25 used monkey or banana emojis directed at players, 13 called for players to be deported, and 25 attacked players by telling them to "go back to" other countries.

Is it still ok to tell Musk to go back to Africa?

What the fark has Africa done to deserve that?


They birthed him in South Africa and passed him over to us. They can damn well take him back. Maybe he'll get eaten by a crocodile 🐊
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In fairness, they've got what- like two or three people left to moderate all Twitter posts?
 
Bootysama
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

princhester: Exile On Beale Street: I'm not disagreeing at all, but I think given the situation, this is more Hanlon's Razor. That being said, Fark that guy.

Fark's favourite villain carefully pulls the strings on everything, and is in total control.  Nothing is unintended consequences.    In the Farkiverse, he is both dumber than a box of hammers and playing 5D chess.


Who here thinks he carefully pulls the strings and is in total control? Being a megalomaniac and narcissist doesn't imply or deny intelligence. Hell, those personality traits can take an otherwise reasonably intelligent person and make them make stupid farking decisions.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://soccerblade.com/white-soccer-players/

Are There Good White Soccer Players?
Of course, there is.

You can't make this stuff up.
 
princhester
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootysama: Who here thinks he carefully pulls the strings and is in total control? Being a megalomaniac and narcissist doesn't imply or deny intelligence. Hell, those personality traits can take an otherwise reasonably intelligent person and make them make stupid farking decisions.


The person who thinks him totally farking up Twitter till it is barely functional is evidence he is A-OK with racism ie subby.

Maybe he is A-OK with racism but it is at least as least as and probably far more likely that Twitter is just farked at the moment to the point that moderation is not working.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bad words on the internet: serious farking business
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do they know how many posts were reported and how many were deleted or are they just making up statistics like 93.5% of all the other people on the internet quoting statistics


/99.44
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brilett: He's going to end up being involuntarily committed.


Men like him never suffer consequences.

This is not an endorsement, he is a piece of shiat.

It is a statement of fact.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course he's ok with racism.   He's baked it into Tesla's factory culture.  That's one of the many reasons why I would never buy one.
https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-hit-by-new-lawsuit-alleging-racial-abuse-against-black-workers-2022-07-01/
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thirteen tweets targeted footballers over their English skills.

No doubt uttered by people who go across the channel, blue passports in hand, and expect the French to speak English.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ like:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

princhester: Bootysama: Who here thinks he carefully pulls the strings and is in total control? Being a megalomaniac and narcissist doesn't imply or deny intelligence. Hell, those personality traits can take an otherwise reasonably intelligent person and make them make stupid farking decisions.

The person who thinks him totally farking up Twitter till it is barely functional is evidence he is A-OK with racism ie subby.

Maybe he is A-OK with racism but it is at least as least as and probably far more likely that Twitter is just farked at the moment to the point that moderation is not working.


He made a series of deliberate choices that led us here, and included in those choices were getting rid of content moderators and (IIRC) shutting down the services that block obviously offensive content.

It's not like everyone at Twitter just had an unexpected allergic reaction to his cologne on Day 1.

/White Musk by The Body Shop
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Racism is not OK.
Soccer is farking boring.


I love soccer, but I won't be watching the cup in Qatar. Fark the Qataris and FIFA for fluffing the Qataris.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

princhester: Bootysama: Who here thinks he carefully pulls the strings and is in total control? Being a megalomaniac and narcissist doesn't imply or deny intelligence. Hell, those personality traits can take an otherwise reasonably intelligent person and make them make stupid farking decisions.

The person who thinks him totally farking up Twitter till it is barely functional is evidence he is A-OK with racism ie subby.

Maybe he is A-OK with racism but it is at least as least as and probably far more likely that Twitter is just farked at the moment to the point that moderation is not working.


You make a valid point. However, the reinstatement of TFG completely invalidates it.
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Either way, whether it was intentional or not, he has managed to turn Twitter into $8Chan.


Firstly that's bullshiat - 99% of Twitter is carrying on before.  It is not yet a cesspit it is just a big site with a cesspit in the corner - at the moment.  Secondly saying it has been "turned into" $8Chan when it's been messed up for a few days is hysterical.  Not "hysterical" as in funny but "hysterical" as in panicky and dumb.

My guess is that Musk realises (or someone points out) that he's farking up Twitter and that even he can't afford to turn $81B into dust, so he'll quietly go back to playing with his other toys and the grown-ups will come back in and straighten the place out.

Either that or he trashes the place entirely and it turns into $8Chan.

But either way we are barely a week or so in, and the overweight female hasn't sung yet.  This thread is mostly about Musk's anti-fan-bois out anti-fanboising one another by showing off how anti-Musk they are.  As usual.

As I've said before, Musk is a dick.  His dick-ness speaks for itself and the constant stream of making-bad-shiat-up about him around here is bemusing.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Point of order, his father owned a Zambian blood emerald mine.


I'm finding nothing on social media about Musk's family owning a.... Oooooh.
 
calufrax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Oh Elon. You absolute sack of vulture crap you.

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x1116]


People who can't work 336 hours per week shouldn't throw stones, and those who can should not be judged for their hobbies during the rest of the week...
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brilett: He's going to end up being involuntarily committed.


my money is he ends up like Frank "Grimey" Grimes
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

princhester: The person who thinks him totally farking up Twitter till it is barely functional is evidence he is A-OK with racism ie subby.

Maybe he is A-OK with racism but it is at least as least as and probably far more likely that Twitter is just farked at the moment to the point that moderation is not working.


And how is that different from being OK with racism?

princhester: Firstly that's bullshiat - 99% of Twitter is carrying on before.  It is not yet a cesspit it is just a big site with a cesspit in the corner - at the moment.


Dude, he's let Jordan Peterson and Donald Trump among many other toxic assholes back on the platform.

If he isn't keen on toxic assholes, they wouldn't be there.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's not true subby. Musk is an entirely self-made man who never had any advantages in life.*

*according to Elon Musk and don't try to verify that
 
princhester
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: You make a valid point. However, the reinstatement of TFG completely invalidates it.


No it really doesn't.  As I understand it, Musk is a free speech absolutist.

As I understand it, free speech absolutists think that if anyone is allowed to say anything, truth and reason will triumph and overall everything will be better.  This is of course complete bullshiat and could only believed by a n idealistic farkwit.

Nonetheless it is still entirely possible to be a free speech absolutist while not being A-OK with racism.
 
