(KTLA Los Angeles)   Elderly couple attacked at Elton John concert two nights earlier than is alright   (ktla.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sucks.
.
I'm in my 60s and have always been a huge Elton fan.
And there is really never any need for violence.
Attacking some one that is elderly is really a coward move.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking cowardly animals.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still standing, better than they ever did.  Looking like true survivors.

/probably not feeling like little kids
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all attendees of an Elton John concert elderly?

(Saw him live in 75.)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Aren't all attendees of an Elton John concert elderly?

(Saw him live in 75.)


Front row center. And my pal, onstage. His local tuner and master of the keys Matt Silliman.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Aren't all attendees of an Elton John concert elderly?


I saw him before COVID took over.  I was 46 at the time.  :-P
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for all the people taking video of the attack, how about use your phone as a phone and call the police or an ambulance?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Six men attacked an elderly couple? Wow
 
moike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the world now, carry a gun, be ready to use it.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: As for all the people taking video of the attack, how about use your phone as a phone and call the police or an ambulance?


These days, it's all about getting that viral video.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I expect there to be some animals in any large group of people. I also expect there to be some dolts and perhaps cowards that record an assault rather than getting help.

But I also expect here to be people that will step up and intervene, if only telling the assailants to get smart that cops will be there any second. I also expect there to be security that read crowd behavior around an incident to know that something is going on that it's time to get to work.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Clarence Brown: Aren't all attendees of an Elton John concert elderly?

I saw him before COVID took over.  I was 46 at the time.  :-P


I honestly never realized anyone on fark was that young 🤣
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This summer I saw Paul McCartney in Seattle and saw a dude trying to fight just about everyone who looked at him wrong.  I mean everyone, young and old.  People are farked up right now.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: As for all the people taking video of the attack, how about use your phone as a phone and call the police or an ambulance?


Seriously. Those MFs deserve some brutal public shaming and doxxing.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: As for all the people taking video of the attack, how about use your phone as a phone and call the police or an ambulance?


The police did show up and they did absolutely nothing.  It took the video going viral on TikTok to get them to finally do their job and actually investigate the battery.

So in that respect the victims should be glad people recorded it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet it was that bastard Bennie and his jet friends.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: SpaceyCat: Clarence Brown: Aren't all attendees of an Elton John concert elderly?

I saw him before COVID took over.  I was 46 at the time.  :-P

I honestly never realized anyone on fark was that young 🤣


I'm 41.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Worldstar!!!"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dark brew: SpaceyCat: As for all the people taking video of the attack, how about use your phone as a phone and call the police or an ambulance?

The police did show up and they did absolutely nothing.  It took the video going viral on TikTok to get them to finally do their job and actually investigate the battery.

So in that respect the victims should be glad people recorded it.


Hopefully they get all the assailants.  Can't be having people beating up on the elderly over a little parking lot drama.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is so heart breaking and disturbing.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Six men attacked an elderly couple? Wow


Forget it, leeksfromchichis. It's Dodger Stadium...

/you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy
//outside of Lincoln Field
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Naido: Still standing, better than they ever did.  Looking like true survivors.

/probably not feeling like little kids


Viva Laughlin
Youtube eNmgOIjZJXQ
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was it Saturday night, by any chance?  I hate to contradict Elton, but that wouldn't make it alright.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Based on the Dodger stadium part, I was fully expecting cholos.  I was wondering why cholos would be at an Elton John concert.  But upon watching the video, it was run-of-the-mill white trash.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
