(CNN)   Reset the thermostat: Buffalo mass snowing kills two in New York   (cnn.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So far
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: So far


Yep. Weather channel is currently reporting 4 dead
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until the 'right to a clear driveway' nut jobs start posting
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly aged fat white guys shoveling?

/dnrtfa
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that's just cold.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's to early to talk about shovel control.

/tots and pears
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Buffalo cousins that haven't gotten around to moving to Florida are regretting their procrastination today...
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The plow stuck in front of my place last evening.  I'll be surprised if the number stays in single digits.  Shoveling this stuff will cause a few more heart attacks.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my dear old drunk mom used to say:'The Good Lord put here and the Good Lord can take it away!"
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: My Buffalo cousins that haven't gotten around to moving to Florida are regretting their procrastination today...


Until July-Nov, when they laugh at the hurricanes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that sort of stuff that led to me being born in Houston. Well, that and the overall depressed economy.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After my second heart attack, I bought a snow blower. 
/I'm a slow learner.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: As my dear old drunk mom used to say:'The Good Lord put here and the Good Lord can take it away!"


As I used to tell Another Government Employee's mom when she would get drunk, "What can I get for 10$?"
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goddamn white powder assholes. Nothing but snowflakes looking to cause trouble.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Mostly aged fat white guys shoveling?

/dnrtfa


Yes, at least for the first two.  Heart attacks after trying to shovel six feet of wet snow.
 
ongbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wait until the 'right to a clear driveway' nut jobs start posting


?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 425x566]
The plow stuck in front of my place last evening.  I'll be surprised if the number stays in single digits.  Shoveling this stuff will cause a few more heart attacks.


Does the plowing agency have snowmobiles to rescue those guys?  Getting stuck in your plow (presumably with emergency supplies, but I'd rather not have to risk it) sounds like a way to increase the number?

/Rochester rookie
//from south of the Mason Dixon line until a few years ago
///not sure I could have handled this if it was a few more miles west
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to talk about Climate Control?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Goddamn white powder assholes. Nothing but snowflakes looking to cause trouble.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't be sure if this is real but it's making the rounds in local circles
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So far


Yep, western New York loses a bunch of great older folks to exhaustion every winter, not to say this storm wasn't a brute
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: cretinbob: So far

Yep, western New York loses a bunch of great older folks to exhaustion every winter, not to say this storm wasn't a brute


I've also heard many old folks around here say they would much rather die taking care of theirs than die taking care of the boss'
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was living in Fargo back in '97 when we got about 117 inches of snow over the season.  That was brutal, so I understand how scary a huge amount of snow can be...
 
Peki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not impressed by the joke after the LGBTQ* community's loss.

Ffs, subby.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: cretinbob: So far

Yep, western New York loses a bunch of great older folks to exhaustion every winter, not to say this storm wasn't a brute


If you're in decent shape lend your older, less fortunate neighbours a hand.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read somewhere it was three.
Two from heart attacks from trying to dig out and one who died when they flipped their snow plow.
 
