 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Maritime Executive)   No need to worry, there's just been a teeny little explosion on a tanker full of jet fuel at an Alaskan port   (maritime-executive.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, United States Coast Guard, Ship, foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily, vessel's crew, port of Anchorage, stack fire, Anchorage, Alaska, fuel pier  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 4:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the nearby steel beams are safe then?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That ships's just smoking economy haze
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, Sarah Palin is the new Pope?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The pier should be fine, jet fuel can't melt steel beams
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh, it's just Alaska
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michelle Shocked.
Well, not that shocked.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

genner: So the nearby steel beams are safe then?


Last I heard they were pretty much falling down on their own. The Port of Anchorage has been in rough shape awhile, but I don't live there anymore so I don't know if any of that's been rectified yet.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone tell the saboteurs this place hasn't been Russia in over 150 years?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.