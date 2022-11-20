 Skip to content
(AP News)   Do you want a one star rating. because that's how you get a one star rating   (apnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully there is a note on the nutjob preachers drivers to not subject people to the ranting of lunatics when all they wanted was a ride somewhere
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christians, like other scavengers, will always try to obtain what they want when they think their target is weakestOr dead.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just want a ride somewhere. Leave the preaching for church, where the people actually want to hear your insane drivel.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're using peoples' aversion to confrontation to preach to a captive audience. It's so gross.

There was a time when I had to rideshare to work once a week. The closest I came to this was one driver playing Christian music on his radio.

/ymmv
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It beats the Mormons' bike share program
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is how you get someone to tell you to stop the farking car and you get out without paying and then report them ASAP.

Possibly with a follow-up to the cops that a cult tried to kidnap you.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somewhere, there's a one star state.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't  drink blood, eat human flesh or believe I am such utter filth that I deserve to be tortured for all eternity.
Keep your perverted abusive spiritual relationships to yourself.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The car is such an ideal place to do this because it's personal," said Drayton, who now drives for Lyft. "I can share my faith and it's so important because that's what I live for."


"My car is such an ideal place to do this because they're trapped."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: This is how you get someone to tell you to stop the farking car and you get out without paying and then report them ASAP.

Possibly with a follow-up to the cops that a cult tried to kidnap you.


How repulsively overbearing.  I'd give no tip and report them to headquarters.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lift driver: "Hope you don't mind but I'm going to share with you the good news about our Lord Jesus Christ."

Me: "Hope you don't mind but I'm going to put my fingers in my ears and go, 'La la la la la la la...' for the entire ride."
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: It beats the Mormons' bike share program


If you tell the Mormons you aren't interested they smile, say goodbye, and that's the end of it. With the Lyft driver you're stuck until the end of the ride
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: It beats the Mormons' bike share program



IDK, slacken the head tube a bit get some fatty tires and it's perfect for Utah trails.....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This indicates permission to crop dust the back seat when you arrive at your destination.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's where I play Cannibal Corpse on my phone at full volume until the ride ends.

/I love how AP is giving these chowder heads a spotlight
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Passengers often buy her books or tip her generously and she proudly keeps a five-out-of-five-star rating."

I would try to "buy" some of her "pamphlets" with these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kudayta: Christians, like other scavengers, will always try to obtain what they want when they think their target is weakest.  Or dead.


I had an uncle who decided that my mother's funeral would be the perfect time to stand up a one-man jesus recruitment drive. Shouting, sermonizing, yelling at young great-nephews and nieces to get up there and "participate", literally screaming and weeping about all the unsaved souls in the audience, etc, etc.  He was up there a good half hour after the priest went up there to ask him to leave the church because they were trying to have a funeral for his sister.

I'm sure that even after his brothers and sisters shoved him back into a seat, many people remembered the important lessons that he was trying to convey.

/I knew those lessons already, but it's good to have a reminder that crazy people do not give a fark about anyone, since they personally will be greatly rewarded as soon as they die
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"That's been the conflict, the repellent for healing and transformation," said Drayton. "It's discussion and debates that have caused holy wars."

Of course.  If you don't agree with them, they start a Holy War.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have you heard about our lord and master Satan?
 
IDisME
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The car is such an ideal place to do this because it's personal you have a captive audience," said Drayton
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you have either J.Chick tract #17 or #31?  I need them to complete my collection.  Just drop them in to these mylar bags.  No one will read them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My God doth commands "stay in thy lane".
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I shiat this shiat down by seriously stating my belief in Satan, as he never killed anyone in the Bible but it's full of God murdering people, even children.  They usually stfu.  Usually.
 
whtriced
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and then I disputed the charge on my CC because I asked for a ride, not evangelism.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so from the wells of night to the gulfs of space, and from the gulfs of space to the wells of night, ever the praises of Great Cthulhu, of Tsathoggua, and of Him Who is not to be Named. Ever Their praises, and abundance to the Black Goat of the Woods. Iä! Shub-Niggurath! The Goat with a Thousand Young!

(A BUZZING IMITATION OF HUMAN SPEECH)
Iä! Shub-Niggurath! The Black Goat of the Woods with a Thousand Young!

(HUMAN VOICE)
And it has come to pass that the Lord of the Woods, being . . . seven and nine, down the onyx steps . . . (tri)butes to Him in the Gulf, Azathoth, He of Whom Thou hast taught us marv(els) . . . on the wings of night out beyond space, out beyond th . . . to That whereof Yuggoth is the youngest child, rolling alone in black aether at the rim. . . .

(BUZZING VOICE)
. . . go out among men and find the ways thereof, that He in the Gulf may know. To Nyarlathotep, Mighty Messenger, must all things be told. And He shall put on the semblance of men, the waxen mask and the robe that hides, and come down from the world of Seven Suns to mock. . . .

(HUMAN VOICE)
. . . (Nyarl)athotep, Great Messenger, bringer of strange joy to Yuggoth through the void, Father of the Million Favoured Ones, Stalker among. . . .
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about farking off and dying now?  Can you do that?  You're being hired to drive a person from point A to point B.  You're NOT their priest, confessionary, or whatever else you think your passengers "need".  YOU DON'T GET TO MAKE THAT CHOICE FOR THEM.

God damn farking Christian idiots.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I keep a few of these

hellblazer.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they start preaching & proselyting their shiat at me, I'll reserve the right to provide enough counter examples to make them question their own damn faith before the right is over. Plus the one star rating, of course.

/It's not a coincidence that many atheists are more familiar with the contents of the various holy books than many of its supposed believers are.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
but he's respectful if they're not receptive.

In other words, it's opt OUT only, and only after you've already started.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Speef: kudayta: Christians, like other scavengers, will always try to obtain what they want when they think their target is weakest.  Or dead.
...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I might need something more strongly worded for your specific case.

Even people that regularly attend church have seemed appreciative (and taken the time to vent about assholes) when I give them this card


/likely needs to get a few more
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: his indicates permission to crop dust the back seat when you arrive at your destination.


Crop dusting? That sounds like a missed opportunity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please tell me again how it's atheists who are the insufferable self promoters. I always forget.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: OhioUGrad: This is how you get someone to tell you to stop the farking car and you get out without paying and then report them ASAP.

Possibly with a follow-up to the cops that a cult tried to kidnap you.

How repulsively overbearing.  I'd give no tip and report them to headquarters.


We used to put people who heard voices and talked to the voices in their heads, in padded rooms. You're damn right they are a mentally ill cult and shall be treated as such.
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: If they start preaching & proselyting their shiat at me, I'll reserve the right to provide enough counter examples to make them question their own damn faith before the right is over. Plus the one star rating, of course.

/It's not a coincidence that many atheists are more familiar with the contents of the various holy books than many of its supposed believers are.


Many of them are looking for exactly that.
It's all about engagement.
They would prefer that over someone passively listening or even agreeing with them.
You think you're winning because you're right, but that's not the point.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Peak hilarity would be this holy roller driving a Coupe de Ville.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never done that to a Uber / Lyft driver.  But I have given cab drivers zero tip when they started to proselytize to me while we were stuck in traffic.  Fark all religion, but fark theirs in particular.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everybody!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will your Lord and Saviour help get rid of the smell as I take a dump in your back seat to distract myself from your preaching?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Crooked Ref: Please tell me again how it's atheists who are the insufferable self promoters. I always forget.


Usually it's the Cross Fit vegans.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since she's insisting on unsolicited life advice, she should really see a doctor about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). I've seen truckers with less arm hair.
 
