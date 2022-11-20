 Skip to content
(Madame Noire)   A 9-year-old black girl spraying lantern flies nearby? Better call in SWAT   (madamenoire.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Race, Racism, nine-year-old, White people, New Jersey, Black people, Miscegenation, Monique Joseph  
461 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 3:38 PM (17 minutes ago)



Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a screwed up story that had a happy ending for the 9 yr old. The idiot who called the police used the trigger words that would normally result in a community coming together to memorialize a lost life, but that wasn't the outcome fortunately.

Girl who had cops called on her over lanternflies invited to Yale (thegrio.com)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She gets invited to Yale, but he needs to spend a week in Rwanda.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He will probably have the SWAT team arriving at his house in the middle of the night about once a week for a while.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm f*cking tired of racists.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWAT in the headline.

"She's afraid of the police now" in TFA.

Somebody else: "Nuh uh, not true."

What, exactly , did the police do?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this a****** of an attorney says that little girl being afraid of police is absurd. Would be nice to test this theory by swatting the attorney himself. I bet he wouldn't think it was absurd after that

/ I am not encouraging that this be done, just giving an example of how dense this attorney is
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gordon Lawshe"

Even sounds like a jerk with that name.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So this a****** of an attorney says that little girl being afraid of police is absurd.


and his fear of a 9 year old black girl is totally rational
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SpaceMonkey-66:

So this a****** of an attorney

You can just say attorney.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He really thought a little 9yo girl was committing bioterrorism?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"There's a little Black woman, walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence," Gordon Lawshe told police on the morning of Oct. 22 in a 911 call obtained by The Daily Beast. "I don't know what the hell she's doing, scares me though."

Tell me you watch Faux Newz and OAN 24/7 without telling me you do.

/ man up, Nancy
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: She's afraid of the police now" in TFA


So she understands more about the world than I did when I was 9.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I just heard someone at that guy's address has taken a white, blond teenage girl hostage, is heavily armed, and threatening to kill her in ten minutes.  Oh, and he's a Democrat.  Someone should call that in, let's see what happens.

/that guy's old school pre-Civil war racist
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hmmm i wonder what pisspants the racist's political leanings might be

"former local Republican city councilman Gordon Lawshe"

lol how silly of me to even bother wondering
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gordon Lawshe is a local Republican leader and former councilman in his community.

Much brave

Such staunch
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "There's a little Black woman, walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence," Gordon Lawshe told police on the morning of Oct. 22 in a 911 call obtained by The Daily Beast. "I don't know what the hell she's doing, scares me though."

Tell me you watch Faux Newz and OAN 24/7 without telling me you do.

/ man up, Nancy


"So I walked up, said 'hi', and asked her what she was doing", is apparently beyond this toughest of tough guys. These people are broken.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A former Republican leader?

Let me guess, the party got too woke?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He really thought a little 9yo girl was committing bioterrorism?


A 9yo [Nubian] girl.  That bit is the most important part.  If Greta Aryan-Schmidt was merrily pouring multiple 55-gal drums of undiluted cyanide into the local water supply, he'd think it was completely legitimate.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: SWAT in the headline.

"She's afraid of the police now" in TFA.

Somebody else: "Nuh uh, not true."

What, exactly , did the police do?


It sounds like she got swarmed by officers. But, the article....it does not say.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
White man uses the right code words. 'Black,' 'hoodie,'[and 'I'm scared.' Puts Black child in danger from the police.

Stop me if you've heard this one before.
 
T.rex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Furthermore, he completely knew who she was, didn't reveal that, and instead of describing her as child, called her a "little black woman"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: SpaceMonkey-66: So this a****** of an attorney says that little girl being afraid of police is absurd.

and his fear of a 9 year old black girl is totally rational


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: SWAT in the headline.

"She's afraid of the police now" in TFA.

Somebody else: "Nuh uh, not true."

What, exactly , did the police do?


Well given she knows about it, the police must have at least turned up must they not? Leaving her with a legitimate belief that doing sensible and even good things will result in someone calling the police on a suspicious black woman.

So yes, she has learned to be scared of the police. Rightly too, just because these police didn't arrest, beat up or kill her doesn't mean the next lot wont, and sadly she needs to know that random old white people have access to send police at her any time they like.

The reference to SWAT is to the neighbor calling in the police on an innocent child for existing while black. Calling on the police on an innocent person is known colloquially as 'SWATing'.

Hope you learned something today neighbor!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Republican?

*click*

Yep.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gordon Lawshe is a local Republican leader and former councilman in his community.
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So this former politician was so pants-pissing scared of a 9 year old girl, from the safety of inside his own home, that he simply couldn't muster the nerve to even open the door to ask her what she was doing.

Sounds about right. That's a broken man. And your country is broken.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He really thought a little 9yo girl was committing bioterrorism?


No, he didn't believe that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm glad no one ever calls the police on white people for stupid reasons.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: hmmm i wonder what pisspants the racist's political leanings might be

"former local Republican city councilman Gordon Lawshe"

lol how silly of me to even bother wondering


I couldn't tell Law she's role in the story. Is that the person that called it in?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

slantsix: So this former politician was so pants-pissing scared of a 9 year old girl, from the safety of inside his own home, that he simply couldn't muster the nerve to even open the door to ask her what she was doing.

Sounds about right. That's a broken man. And your country is broken.


No, he knew her. I know it can't be proven, but my guess is he was hoping to get her killed. Because he's racist trash.

And f__k his pos attorney as well.
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Priapetic: whither_apophis: SpaceMonkey-66: So this a****** of an attorney says that little girl being afraid of police is absurd.

and his fear of a 9 year old black girl is totally rational

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x300]


How low can you go, indeed.
 
