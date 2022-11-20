 Skip to content
(National Today)   Purple monkey dishwasher   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
37
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, subby.  I thought we agreed not to repost tweets by TFG
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No soap, radio!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Happy National Absurdity Day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nonsense - Ringo Starr
Youtube O7SAvwZcNoU
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


dis tew much
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A little absurdity can bring a welcomed lighthearted break from the normal daily grind.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, a Holiday I was built for!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Double sushi pig nose!
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the most cromulent of holidays.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have this note from June 10, 2018 that says otherwise.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it was a very absurd time for me
 
Tentacle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentleman, on this very special day, the Day made for Donald Trump.  It's National Absurdity Day!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
McDonalds day is the 1st and 15th of every month.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Double sushi pig nose!


Crabalocka fishwife
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trying to make the most of
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it takes a week to walk a fortnight, how many bananas in a bunch of grapes?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mistahtom: McDonalds day is the 1st and 15th of every month.


The 1st and 15th are just one day now? Well that screws up my calendar.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wish life would quit imitating absurd art.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great subby, now I need a new password for online banking.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cycles
Youtube -0Xa4bHcJu8
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never whistle while you're pissing.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Trying to make the most of


it's

Fluke - Absurd
Youtube DAQISes7iXU
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Never whistle while you're pissing.


Also, never put salt in your eyes.
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Uncle Used to Love Me but She Died
Youtube dPvgSh53zrQ
/keep on the sunny side...
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You Can't Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd
Youtube ZbAq_fVWO4k
/but you can be happy if you've a mind to...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Ladies and Gentleman, on this very special day, the Day made for Donald Trump.  It's National Absurdity Day!


Herschel Walker remands a decount.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thosw: ms_lara_croft: Double sushi pig nose!

Crabalocka fishwife


Goo goo ga joob
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Happy National Absurdity Day.
[Fark user image image 300x367]


We put on that play my senior year. Our English teacher wanted to stretch our repertoire and we thought it was great. The rest of our school didn't know what to make of it. Word of mouth after opening night killed our audience attendance. Final performance had 10 people in the audience.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's going on here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Loving You Has Made Me Bananas
Youtube R6rDXnNYkyg


This weird little ditty by Guy Marks reached #51 in Billboard in 1968.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
