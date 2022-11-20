 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Man who tries to help rescue team rescue man gets arrested   (cbc.ca) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Search and rescue, Rescue, Simon Hergott, rescue operation, rescue manager Alan Hobler, Kamloops RCMP, Rope rescue, rescue effort  
•       •       •

1141 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a pedophile!
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kramkroob Mountain?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reading the comments is interesting for once. Arrested dude chimes in a multi-post response laying out his actions.   Seems to have no awareness of how he was received by the rescue team and remains surprised he was not welcome.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
rescued by a Comorant? It's a bloody seabird! of course you don't get rescued
no wafers either
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: He's a pedophile!


That's not how that works.

The people who didn't listen to him and actually saved the paraglider are pedophiles.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do not question cops.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: gameshowhost: He's a pedophile!

That's not how that works.

The people who didn't listen to him and actually saved the paraglider are pedophiles.


You mean the people he lapped climbing the mountain and met halfway back down who arrested him for daring to make them all look foolish?  This is like as if one of the Uvaldi parents actually made it to the locked school room with a skeleton key and was sent away and arrested by local LEOs while they dithered for another couple hours.

Never a good look when a bystander is braver and more knowledgable than a "hero" professional.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude sounds like a galaxy-class douchecanoe
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the one hand, we have officous, bullying and, apparently, tardy first responders demanding their authorita be respected. On the other hand, we have paragliders who expect swift and free rescue when their dubious behavior bites them.
 
Loren
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was trying to hurry them to an unsafe pace.  They're going to be loaded with equipment and might not have the options an unencumbered individual might have.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Resident Muslim: gameshowhost: He's a pedophile!

That's not how that works.

The people who didn't listen to him and actually saved the paraglider are pedophiles.

You mean the people he lapped climbing the mountain and met halfway back down who arrested him for daring to make them all look foolish?  This is like as if one of the Uvaldi parents actually made it to the locked school room with a skeleton key and was sent away and arrested by local LEOs while they dithered for another couple hours.

Never a good look when a bystander is braver and more knowledgable than a "hero" professional.


...this is all according to himself, of course.
And now, according to you.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, you have all this medical and rescue equipment that makes taking the same route unsafe and cumbersome, but you're all losers if you don't follow me up the same way I did with none of that!

Hey how dare you arrest me for constantly interfering in a rescue I'm a hero!

deadsanta: Resident Muslim: gameshowhost: He's a pedophile!

That's not how that works.

The people who didn't listen to him and actually saved the paraglider are pedophiles.

You mean the people he lapped climbing the mountain and met halfway back down who arrested him for daring to make them all look foolish?  This is like as if one of the Uvaldi parents actually made it to the locked school room with a skeleton key and was sent away and arrested by local LEOs while they dithered for another couple hours.

Never a good look when a bystander is braver and more knowledgable than a "hero" professional.


It's totally the same situation as an active murdering mass shooter where LEO incompetence and cowardice lead them to stand by where the person was actively shooting kids in the face!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How the hell can they arrest him, let alone charge him, for being slightly annoying while trying to help?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Sure, you have all this medical and rescue equipment that makes taking the same route unsafe and cumbersome, but you're all losers if you don't follow me up the same way I did with none of that!

Hey how dare you arrest me for constantly interfering in a rescue I'm a hero!

deadsanta: Resident Muslim: gameshowhost: He's a pedophile!

That's not how that works.

The people who didn't listen to him and actually saved the paraglider are pedophiles.

You mean the people he lapped climbing the mountain and met halfway back down who arrested him for daring to make them all look foolish?  This is like as if one of the Uvaldi parents actually made it to the locked school room with a skeleton key and was sent away and arrested by local LEOs while they dithered for another couple hours.

Never a good look when a bystander is braver and more knowledgable than a "hero" professional.

It's totally the same situation as an active murdering mass shooter where LEO incompetence and cowardice lead them to stand by where the person was actively shooting kids in the face!


Logical fallacy: Appeal to Equipage.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How the hell can they arrest him, let alone charge him, for being slightly annoying while trying to help?


The article said he was not charged.

That being said, sometimes rescues are not as efficient as they could be. A British man climbed a smokestack and got caught upside down. It took them an entire day to rescue him, but he perished because the human body is not designed to be upside down for long periods. The man was in full view of hundreds of people but the rescue team felt it was too dangerous to get him.

This is in no way related to this rescue, but sometimes people don't have local knowledge of a place and take far longer than a local would. Then think of the rescuers - would you trust some dude who says he knows what he's doing? Probably not.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.