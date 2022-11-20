 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Is that a pole you're parked on or is your car just glad to see me   (wcvb.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, the car knows how to work the pole.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are you doing, step-pole!?
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, my car is glad to see you. Damn car boners.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can't park there mate!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a Pole car might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"LEICESTER, Mass..."

Americans Try To Pronounce Massachusetts Towns
Youtube AckzNzbF5E4
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What? It's just the kick stand.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How did the pole get bent in that direction with the car oriented that way?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It wasn't there when I parked.
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A strippers car?
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pole in Walmart parking lot

Remind me to disable that geocache.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skinink: "LEICESTER, Mass..."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AckzNzbF5E4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=85&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


People just need to understand that in New England 'c' can be a vowel.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Paige, NO!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lawyer to sue Walmart for damages.   My client innocently parked on your property. No where are there any posted notifications that a car may become skewered by a pole. No where!  I rest my law thingie.
 
