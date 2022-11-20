 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Man charged $100 by airline company for using the force   (dailydot.com) divider line
    Southwest Airlines, Low-cost carrier, Airline, AirTran Airways, Frontier Airlines  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The airline companies are just being greedy bastards here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they didn't put the bag in the hold it's just ripping him off.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On one hand, a half hearted attempt to stick it to the man, on the other...dudebro's dudebro haircut. Someone let him walk out a barber chair with that flock of seagulls leading him out. I admit, I'm torn.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. As stated prior, get a hair cut.
2. Learn to pack like a man.

One of the rights of passage is learing how to pack
Before embarking on passage.

Whether a steamer trunk, a duffle bag, or toilet kit. Learn how to carry a proportionate amoub
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddammnit.
Amount of gear to enjoy your trip.

I tend to shop for clothes when I travel opting to blend in and not look like a damn tourist. And I return with new clothes. So I pack very light.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude didn't seem to force it in that box.  And he has pretty clear cut evidence it fit there with no issue in spite of the whining from the Asian guy at the end trying to white knight because he thought his damsel in distress had her feelings hurt.

Yeah, he'll win that credit card dispute with no problem in spite of that hairdude
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
get it? hairdude instead of hairdo!
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We believe using the Force to fit baggage is wrong.  That's why we employ TARDIS technology for our overhead bins.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain there's something off camera that douche bro doesn't show. Some previous douche bro crap.
Because mostly the staff would be 'okay...that'll pass'...until you show your ass then it's like. "OH...it's 3 ounces over limit"
And given the bit with 'speak to the manager' thing and being called out for being rude to the staff, pretty much screams douche bro.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Dude didn't seem to force it in that box.  And he has pretty clear cut evidence it fit there with no issue in spite of the whining from the Asian guy at the end trying to white knight because he thought his damsel in distress had her feelings hurt.

Yeah, he'll win that credit card dispute with no problem in spite of that hairdude


Oh. Fark that.
Dude must have been asshole to "ASAIN" guy's employee.
And your take away is that "ASIAN GUY" is trying to white knight.
Geeze, I bet your cats even hate you. Because it certainly sounds like you have human 'friends'.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you choose airlines by price alone.
 
