(Law and Crime)   What point was that? (Mug shot checks out)   (lawandcrime.com)
37
    Dumbass, Robbery, Bank robbery, Michael Conley Loyd, Arraignment, Complaint, Pickup truck, Bank, phone call  
•       •       •

37 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"No, baby, I really AM that stoopid!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This portrait belongs on a matchbook cover with a promisory to art school.
Draw this man and begin your career.
(At MAD magazine)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x222]


I think we've found our live action to reenact this piece of Interwebz art.

image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm no doctor, but I believe that man's liver isn't long for this world.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to go back inside.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size


Something tells me hs is suffering from jaundice, or he is a Simpsons character.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure he's made mistakes but we can all agree with his anti-Tom Brady tattoo.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Something tells me hs is suffering from jaundice, or he is a Simpsons character.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Juch 12 you too!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm going to pretend that's a picture of mids and this is why we haven't seen her lately. And by pretend I mean "tell everyone on tfd"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The ankle monitor told him to rob the bank, duh.

It's how the man owns you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 425x222]


Jaundice is a hell of a drug.

No seriously, that guy is in hepatic failure. He's probably been drinking himself to death.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$754

That's it?

Man, the money is all digital now.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: edmo: [Fark user image image 425x222]

Jaundice is a hell of a drug.

No seriously, that guy is in hepatic failure. He's probably been drinking himself to death.


I thought so too but his eyes arent jaundice just the skin?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I am too that stupid. You just watch!"
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: $754

That's it?

Man, the money is all digital now.


The ankle monitor and birth certificate and identifying tattoos are bad enough, but what made it really good is the part where, upon seeing police cars responding to the robbery, he panicked and started dumping the money out the window.

Subtlety aint this dudes strong suit
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: edmo: [Fark user image image 425x222]

Jaundice is a hell of a drug.

No seriously, that guy is in hepatic failure. He's probably been drinking himself to death.


I am torn between "really bad tanning booth choice" and "liver failure."  His eyes aren't yellow enough to convince me.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One day we will judge a dumbass not by the yellowness of his ************CARRIER LOST****************
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
..and so, in order to prove he wasn't yeller, he robbed a bank with his birth certificate.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He became scared and started throwing the money he received from the teller out the window of the truck, he continued, again according to the complaint.

Ha!  I got rid of the evidence!  They'll never find me now!
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those enjoying the dumb bank robber stories might want to look into a Swedish writer, Fredrik Backman (his novels read in English just fine, I've read them all), and his book Anxious People in which the antagonist robs a cashless bank, winds up taking hostages.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe forced education should be a thing.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hilarystoddard.comView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What do you mean I'm 'too yellow to rob a bank?'  I'll show you I'm not too yellow!"
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bank robbery is so passé. Crypto exchanges are what's hot. He will do hard time for 754 bucks. He could have gotten 754 million and done zero time.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sometimes I lie wake at night, tossing and turning, wondering where our next batch of criminal masterminds will come from, but now I sleep soundly because I know it's MISSOURI!
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe this point is that he can get free healthcare inside.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I were the teller, I'd hand him a debit card and tell him all the banks money is on it.  The pin is 1...2...3...(cough sorry) 1...  No I'm starting over. Your pin is 1...2...3...7,12,35.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Something tells me hs is suffering from jaundice, or he is a Simpsons character.


"HEY MAW! GIT OFF DUH DANG ROOF!"
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've done a few pretty bad things but nothing bad enough that one of the letter agencies referred to me as "the unsub."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Something tells me hs is suffering from jaundice, or he is a Simpsons character.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All those references in the article to his 'lover'... Please don't refer to anyone's romantic interest as their 'lover' unless the person is a rich 1920s married woman having an affair with a Rudolph Valentino type character.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear single farkers,

THIS man...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...with the ankle monitor, and the vulgar neck tattoo, and the stupidity, and the bad hair and crazy eyes, found someone to agree to share her life with him.

Are you sureyou're putting your best effort out there?

/The best thing you can say about the guy is he's seemingly not a bitter incel blaming women for his own failures.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [hilarystoddard.com image 850x478]


shiat!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lizard people hate nachos. It's a complicated line of logic that most people aren't capable of following.
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Years after the incident, I think the best bank robbery story I've ever read was a guy that kept writing and rewriting his demand on withdrawal slips, realizing he was probably drawing attention to himself by now and going to a bank across the street with his finally satisfactory note. The first bank having read the notes from the garbage and telling the second bank he was coming, the second bank--understanding he wasn't all there--telling him they couldn't accept his demand note because it was written on a slip from another bank, his understanding, leaving and walking into the arms of the cops as they arrived after their call from the first bank.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

