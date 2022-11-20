 Skip to content
(CNN)   Four score and some hours ago, Uncle Joe's father brought forth, upon this continent, a new human   (cnn.com) divider line
26
Corn_Fed
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And he's more vibrant and energetic than ever!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joe Mama so ugly, he crawled fully formed out his father's pee hole.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eighties, I'm living in my eighties
Eighties, I have to push, I have to struggle
Eighties, get out of my way, I'm not for sale no more
Eighties, let's kamikaze 'til we get there


/And we sang
//You do it this way
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We all know what's on the agenda

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only around 80 hours ago? Damn that Joe looks old for his age.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You mean he wasn't in his eighties already??
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get a job millennials!

/No really, we're of age now
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: We all know what's on the agenda

[Fark user image image 225x225]


That and cruising in the Trans-Am.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby seems to be a little confused about which parent has the uterus.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So much wrong with this headline.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last year Joe said he was seventy-nine. This year he says he's eighty. WHICH IS IT, BIDEN?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I live to be in the eighties, gawd knows I won't be wearing any suit or working for 230 million ingrates.

Mostly cloud yelling with a side of driving slow in the super fast lane.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I haven't heard anyone say a word about Trump's age and he's four years younger and acts ten years older.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday!

Joe Biden's biggest gaffes and weirdest moments
Youtube WtYyfyr6Q-E
 
Hinged
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They say that being President ages you.

If that's true, Joe 'might' want to call it quits after this term ends.
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hinged: They say that being President ages you.

If that's true, Joe 'might' want to call it quits after this term ends.


Then why run Trump if age is a big deal?
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: And he's more vibrant and energetic than ever!


This summer, our then-79 year-old president, took a spill on his bike... and then immediately got back up and kept riding.

How many Farkers even bothered to ride a bike at all this year? He may be old, but he is energetic. I'm 35 and can't imagine having the travel schedule and innumerable daily meetings that President Biden must have.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just can't believe Reagan was only 77 when he left office. But senility isn't completely dependent on age.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dionysus' birth from Zeus' thigh is about the only other recorded birth by a father, which explains the whine coming from the GoP.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hinged: They say that being President ages you.

If that's true, Joe 'might' want to call it quits after this term ends.


*saves post*

This may be the only sensible thing I have ever seen from this account, saving it to remind myself even someone farkied in red as "idiot/maybe troll/still a waste of bytes" may say something sensible.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday, Uncle Joe.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: I just can't believe Reagan was only 77 when he left office. But senility isn't completely dependent on age.


Joe Biden at 80 has more of his shiat together than some people I know who are my age, and I'm 40. That said, I'd like to see whoever the Democrats put up after Uncle Joe to be someone who was born after the Beatles performed on Ed Sullivan. We need some younger blood running the show.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sxacho: Joe Mama so ugly, he crawled fully formed out his father's pee hole.


Dollar Store Athena?
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flucto: Subby seems to be a little confused about which parent has the uterus.


Yeah, I get the reference, but it didn't really work in its entirety... Unless his dad was also the doctor who delivered him.

/pretty sure he wasn't
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Dionysus' birth from Zeus' thigh is about the only other recorded birth by a father, which explains the whine coming from the GoP.


I'm a firm believer in never letting the facts get in the way of a bad joke (and trust me, that was bad), but you're erasing Athena here.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mom's in her eighties and she could still kick all your asses with the intensity of her living. Pretty sure Joe could too.
 
