 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Why bother even owning a clock in the only industrialized country where this regularly happens? Five dead, multiple wounded in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub   (cnn.com) divider line
56
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, English-language films, Colorado Springs, Law enforcement agency, September 11 attacks, 9-1-1, According to Jim, quick reactions of heroic customers  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'll pay more attention if it's double digits. This is just a normal day
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't heard of anyone I know being there. I'm taking comfort in the fact that we're all in our 50s now and less likely to be out and about.
Regardless, this crap has goto stop.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we done with the 2nd yet?
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: So are we done with the 2nd yet?


If a classroom full of children didn't do it, a handful of homosexuals sure won't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.


Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.


I'd hate to be the person who shows up to most gun owners' houses asking for their guns.  They'd have a higher death rate than the Russian army.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these deaths, especially the kindergarteners of Sandy Hook are totally worth it. These people are heroically dying to preserve something more sacred: the right to own and brandish human enders. These kids, adults, gays, whatever so farking heroic they don't even know they're heroes. I am sure their parents are full of pride knowing their kids made the ultimate sacrifice for Billy Bob's right to own a farking automatic weapon with a large-capacity magazine.

Jesus fark.

Guess nothing can be done. Maybe shovelling more children into hails of bullets will help, somehow. Just need more of them, I suppose.

City on a hill my ass.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America as a country has let people get access to firearms when they never should have been let near those firearms. Given how lax regulating and distributing those weapons has been it's not surprising we're at a point when people ask, "Why bother having a clock anymore?" Especially with the polarization this country is going through and the religious right getting more and more like those crazy Islamists you read about over in the Middle East all the time. It's going to get much worse before it gets better unless people put an effort in to putting their foot down harshly.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Why Not Guy: johnphantom: So are we done with the 2nd yet?

If a classroom full of children didn't do it, a handful of homosexuals sure won't.


There are quite a few liberals here that are for LGBTQ rights and 2nd Amendment rights.

//the 2nd is the most liberal law ever made by humanity
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I have a personal tie to a victim?
Did I have a tie to the location?
Did the shooting target a group with which I have personal affinity?
Were there kids involved?
Was the shooting of exceptional scale, violence (eg execution style), or horror (rooftop sniper)?
Did the shooting occur in an unusual place?
Was there a bungled law enforcement response?
Was there something otherwise unique about the victims or shooter?

If the answer to all of the above is no, then I just can't muster up cares anymore.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.


Where I live, merely having a gun in your possession, ie. in your house, car, or person is 6 months in jail.

If it's your first offense, and you're otherwise law abiding.

Imagine that. Being able to live without constantly talking about, thinking about, "protecting your family" with all your guns.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.

I'd hate to be the person who shows up to most gun owners' houses asking for their guns.  They'd have a higher death rate than the Russian army.


Because gun owners are nuts.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Did I have a personal tie to a victim?
Did I have a tie to the location?
Did the shooting target a group with which I have personal affinity?
Were there kids involved?
Was the shooting of exceptional scale, violence (eg execution style), or horror (rooftop sniper)?
Did the shooting occur in an unusual place?
Was there a bungled law enforcement response?
Was there something otherwise unique about the victims or shooter?

If the answer to all of the above is no, then I just can't muster up cares anymore.


Then I pray it happens to you.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: johnphantom: So are we done with the 2nd yet?

If a classroom full of children didn't do it, a handful of homosexuals sure won't.


LOL "a classroom"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who owns a clock in the days of a cell phone?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creoena: Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.

I'd hate to be the person who shows up to most gun owners' houses asking for their guns.  They'd have a higher death rate than the Russian army.


Most gun owners are pussies IRL, and the fantasy of being John Wilkes Booth goes bye-bye real quick when there are more than 2 LEOs on your doorstep.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Where I live, merely having a gun in your possession, ie. in your house, car, or person is 6 months in jail.


What about steak knives?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Creoena: Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.

I'd hate to be the person who shows up to most gun owners' houses asking for their guns.  They'd have a higher death rate than the Russian army.


I don't think I said I'd be asking.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ketchuponsteak: Where I live, merely having a gun in your possession, ie. in your house, car, or person is 6 months in jail.

What about steak knives?


That's second prize.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squirrelinator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Right to keep and bear." Doesn't say anything about sales and transfers. Treat gun stores like abortion clinics have been treated. 100% constitutional if you have an ounce of consistency. After you die your guns are confiscated and the family reimbursed as a government taking.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not that it seems to mean a damn thing, but...

A well regulated Militia, being...

Funny how the gun humpers always seem to conveniently forget / ignore that part.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would absolutely put money on the shooter believing the club was filled with "groomers."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Not that it seems to mean a damn thing, but...

A well regulated Militia, being...

Funny how the gun humpers always seem to conveniently forget / ignore that part.


Chief Justice Warren Burger on "2nd Amendment Fraud"
Youtube bh_yz76hlW0
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It wasn't a hate crime, the shooter was filled with love for Trump and Baby Jesus as he gunned down innocent people.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll take Mormon for 1000 Alex.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.


We could start by seeing about how nearly every other industrialized country has handled it and go from there. Instead we, as a country, are apparently fine with children and minorities being gunned down senselessly every day in the perverted worship of a (deliberately) misunderstood amendment.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know the reason why.

There are individuals in our clerical, entertainment, business and political "leadership" that take the lazy way out by appealing to individuals bigotry, tradition, stubbornness, desire for revenge, superstitions and greed to obtain power, rather than creating policies that make life better for the human race.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other news, there's apparently a gay nightclub in RWNJ Mecca.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to work at a lot of bars and clubs the worst things I ever saw was one stabbing and one shooting. Both were outside the clubs. Glad I don't have to do that anymore it just seems like people have lost their damn minds and will start shooting at the slightest slight or do what their insanity tells them to do.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't Colorado Springs in Boebert territory? I'm sure she's hopping up and down with glee at the news. More dead Sodomites! For Jesus!

I really hate this farking country sometimes. I really do. Unless you're a wealthy white Republican Christian man who owns guns, your life has no value to half the country. Ectopic pregnancy? DIE FILTHY WHORE. Black man? DIE THUG TRASH. Hispanic? GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM, ILLEGAL. Jewish? YOU KILLED JESUS. Muslim? TERRORIST SCUM.

It's getting to the point now where I don't want to speak or even make eye contact with anyone I don't know because I don't know if their politics will demand that I die for the unconscionable crime of being a liberal woman.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see 4 outcomes of this from the right wing.

1-Thoughts and prayers
2-if the shooter was gay, a crackdown on gay rights since gays can't be trusted.
3-a push to expand gun rights cuz a 'good guy with a gun' would have stopped this.
4-cheering since it was gays who died.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: In other news, there's apparently a gay nightclub in RWNJ Mecca.


Named "Club Q".

May as well just hang a sign in the window "Hey, Qanon Nutjobs, over here!"

/not blaming the club
//sayin
///3
 
MIRV888
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nimbull: America as a country has let people get access to firearms when they never should have been let near those firearms. Given how lax regulating and distributing those weapons has been it's not surprising we're at a point when people ask, "Why bother having a clock anymore?" Especially with the polarization this country is going through and the religious right getting more and more like those crazy Islamists you read about over in the Middle East all the time. It's going to get much worse before it gets better unless people put an effort in to putting their foot down harshly.


We've been Bronsoned.  There's no going back.  It's move to a big boy country or accept regular slaughter as one of the perks of being 'Murcan.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Warthog: Did I have a personal tie to a victim?
Did I have a tie to the location?
Did the shooting target a group with which I have personal affinity?
Were there kids involved?
Was the shooting of exceptional scale, violence (eg execution style), or horror (rooftop sniper)?
Did the shooting occur in an unusual place?
Was there a bungled law enforcement response?
Was there something otherwise unique about the victims or shooter?

If the answer to all of the above is no, then I just can't muster up cares anymore.

Then I pray it happens to you.


I'm not saying I lack sympathy for all the victims.   And I'm not saying I like them.  I'm just numb to a lot of them.

Do you genuinely care -- truly, not just obligatory passing "thoughts and prayers!" -- about every mass shooting?  Whether its a workplace, or a downtown corner in a drug zone, or lord knows where else?

Given that they are happening at a rate of more than one a day in the US, how are you not debilitated with sadness if you are truly doing more than give lip service to many of them?
 
Artcurus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.


Tax the living hell out of ammunition. This is the weak point that no one seems to have discovered. The military of course will still have tax free access out of necessity.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Isn't Colorado Springs in Boebert territory? I'm sure she's hopping up and down with glee at the news. More dead Sodomites! For Jesus!

I really hate this farking country sometimes. I really do. Unless you're a wealthy white Republican Christian man who owns guns, your life has no value to half the country. Ectopic pregnancy? DIE FILTHY WHORE. Black man? DIE THUG TRASH. Hispanic? GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM, ILLEGAL. Jewish? YOU KILLED JESUS. Muslim? TERRORIST SCUM.

It's getting to the point now where I don't want to speak or even make eye contact with anyone I don't know because I don't know if their politics will demand that I die for the unconscionable crime of being a liberal woman.


No. I mean, we send Doug Lamborn who used to be extreme and insane before this new variety of extreme insanity changed the game, but we aren't Boebert's district.

This place is beautiful but so many people here are just farking hateful and ruin it.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.

Tax the living hell out of ammunition. This is the weak point that no one seems to have discovered. The military of course will still have tax free access out of necessity.


It's not an overlooked option it just won't fly right now.

I wrote a song called "Gun Control" in the mid-80s and the only line was "DON'T SELL BULLETS".  As a kid political awareness but little in-depth knowledge, this made sense.

Any tax on ANYTHING to do with guns faces the same obstacles as any other gun restriction or law:  NRA-backed Republicans.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who owns a clock in the days of a cell phone?


Crypto bros.?

Noone knows you're rich unless you have a bigass 200k watch.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Did I have a personal tie to a victim?
Did I have a tie to the location?
Did the shooting target a group with which I have personal affinity?
Were there kids involved?
Was the shooting of exceptional scale, violence (eg execution style), or horror (rooftop sniper)?
Did the shooting occur in an unusual place?
Was there a bungled law enforcement response?
Was there something otherwise unique about the victims or shooter?

If the answer to all of the above is no, then I just can't muster up cares anymore.


Counting three, possibly four Y's there on the list for me. If you can't answer yes to any of them for a mass shooting in a club popular with a minority that's being increasingly framed wrongly as "groomers" by right-wing extremists, I don't know what to tell you.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: johnphantom: Warthog: Did I have a personal tie to a victim?
Did I have a tie to the location?
Did the shooting target a group with which I have personal affinity?
Were there kids involved?
Was the shooting of exceptional scale, violence (eg execution style), or horror (rooftop sniper)?
Did the shooting occur in an unusual place?
Was there a bungled law enforcement response?
Was there something otherwise unique about the victims or shooter?

If the answer to all of the above is no, then I just can't muster up cares anymore.

Then I pray it happens to you.

I'm not saying I lack sympathy for all the victims.   And I'm not saying I like them.  I'm just numb to a lot of them.

Do you genuinely care -- truly, not just obligatory passing "thoughts and prayers!" -- about every mass shooting?  Whether its a workplace, or a downtown corner in a drug zone, or lord knows where else?

Given that they are happening at a rate of more than one a day in the US, how are you not debilitated with sadness if you are truly doing more than give lip service to many of them?


It's enough for me to vote for a Republican that is against guns over a Democrat that isn't.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Tax the living hell out of ammunition. This is the weak point that no one seems to have discovered. The military of course will still have tax free access out of necessity.


The kinds of weirdoes who collect a shiatton of guns are also the kind who recycle their own brass and fill their own cartridges.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ketchuponsteak: Where I live, merely having a gun in your possession, ie. in your house, car, or person is 6 months in jail.

What about steak knives?


That's legal if you're using them in the correct context.

If you're not in your kitchen, it's a fine, or jail for repeat offenses, or of the circumstances are serious. Like if the guards catch you at a sporting event, or in the vicinity of nightlife.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.


And, in this case, incite it with their "Drag queens are taking over your schools" scarelore bs...
 
clovercat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.


actually it's only one.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bloody William: Artcurus: Tax the living hell out of ammunition. This is the weak point that no one seems to have discovered. The military of course will still have tax free access out of necessity.

The kinds of weirdoes who collect a shiatton of guns are also the kind who recycle their own brass and fill their own cartridges.


Good point but you can also regulate gunpowder.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: In other news, there's apparently a gay nightclub in RWNJ Mecca.


It's in Colorado Springs. There's a Air Force Academy there.
It's literally the most repressed arm of the Armed forces...I mean even the Marines are like "Yeah, I suck a D...Whactya gonna do about it" While the Airforce is like "ME? No Way...I don't even Masturbate" I got Church tomorrow.
 
clovercat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
300 million people with 400 million guns. 40,000 killed per year. 2 mass shootings per day.  I wonder what the problem is and how it could be solved.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Bloody William: Artcurus: Tax the living hell out of ammunition. This is the weak point that no one seems to have discovered. The military of course will still have tax free access out of necessity.

The kinds of weirdoes who collect a shiatton of guns are also the kind who recycle their own brass and fill their own cartridges.

Good point but you can also regulate gunpowder.


Which is a range of chemical compounds that... aren't exactly difficult to make yourself.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Gubbo: SuperSeriousMan: I never thought I would get numb to mass shootings and (obvious) hate crimes, but these are happening so often these days in this country I can't even keep up anymore.

All the while, our political "leaders" fail to do a single damn thing to stop the epidemic of violence and bloodshed.

Tell me what you want done. And then tell me how it would work.

Me. I'd seize damn near every gun tomorrow. I'd let every non violent drug offender out of prison, and replace them with anyone who is caught with a gun.

And it would be a gross violation of more rights than I can count so it can't happen.

Where I live, merely having a gun in your possession, ie. in your house, car, or person is 6 months in jail.

If it's your first offense, and you're otherwise law abiding.

Imagine that. Being able to live without constantly talking about, thinking about, "protecting your family" with all your guns.


Must be maddening to live in a Nazi communist dictatorship under sharia law, knowing that just a handful of patriots with ak47s could bring about a democratic paradise.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.