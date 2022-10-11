 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 270 of WW3: Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv. He announces that Britain will provide a £50m air defence package, including anti-aircraft guns and tech to counter Iranian-supplied drones. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, International Atomic Energy Agency, Russia, Ukraine, Chernobyl disaster, prior withdrawal of Russian forces, nuclear power plant, Ukrainian language, Ukrainians  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FESS UP! Someone owes us an apology. Who poked a hole in the side of the inflatable kiddie pool? There is coffee and god know what else all over this shag carpet. I'm just lucky to stay afloat in this bean bag. My cat was never that color before. The Hague has a place for you. Repent!
 
Main news for November 19:

In Zaporizhzhia , 17,000 subscribers remained without heat .

The first train arrived in Kherson since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

returned from enemy captivity . Three marines

The Prime Minister of Great Britain came to Kyiv .

Russians fired at people who were standing at a bread distribution point in the Kherson region.
 
November 20

At night, the occupiers once again set fire to four communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Firearms and heavy artillery fired at Chervonogrigorivska, Myrivska, Marganetska, and Nikopol communities.

Nikopol got the most. At least 40 shells flew into residential areas.

A 59-year-old man was injured.

20 high-rise and private buildings, farm buildings, cars, a vocational school dormitory, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

There were no casualties in the rest of the communities. Private houses and farm buildings were damaged.
 
Today, November 20, scheduled power outages will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., - Ukrenergo

Additional emergency shutdowns are not predicted.

Yesterday, specialists managed to slightly relax consumption restrictions.
 
The defense forces struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the Zaporizhzhia region: more than 160 occupants were injured

According to the General Staff, enemy military units in the settlements of Vasylivka, Novobogdanivka, Mykhailivka and Komysh-Zorya of the Zaporizhia region came under fire.

About 10 units of military equipment of various types and a warehouse of ammunition were also destroyed.
 
£50m worth? Well, that should last a good 30 minutes. Don't  sprain something patting yourself on the back, Britain.
 
Good morning everyone.

Joy often goes hand in hand with sadness. Every day of new victories of the Armed Forces begins with the remembrance of those who died for these victories.

Ihor Koval died when we were rejoicing over the de-occupation of Kherson. He was the commander of one of the platoons of the "Brodyaga" company, which is a unit of the 241st separate brigade of TRO. The defenders of the unit bravely carry out combat missions in Donbas.

Ihor came to the defense of Ukraine in the first days of the full-scale invasion. He clearly knew what he was going to fight for and was sure of it.

"What am I fighting for? ...I am fighting for that, I want to hug many, many people after the war. This is exactly what I am fighting for: so that I can hug my relatives, familiar friends, Ukrainians. Well, for what, for us to finally unite. They were like one family," said Ihor Koval.

The hero died on the night of November 12, while performing a combat mission near Bakhmut.

Eternal glory and memory to the defenders! We will not forget!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the enemy is spreading misinformation about the alleged export of Ukrainian electricity to EU countries

As reported in Kyiv OVA, such information is not true.

With the help of such messages, the Russian Federation is trying to mislead Ukrainians and divert the public's attention from the only reason for power outages - missile attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine.

The state authorities emphasize that:

❗ the export of electricity from Ukraine was stopped on 11.10.2022 by the decision of the Ministry of Energy, immediately after the first attack on the power system;

the cessation of exports is confirmed by the results of auctions for access to the bandwidth of interstate networks, which are available on the Ukrenergo electronic auction platform.

All available capacities of Ukrainian generation currently work only for the needs of Ukrainian consumers.
 
The enemy will try to strengthen its position in the temporarily occupied territories after the retreat from Kherson at the expense of additional forces from Belarus, - Institute for the Study of War

According to analysts, the Russian troops are beginning to strengthen their positions at the expense of personnel from the Kherson region and those mobilized in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, and the eastern part of Zaporizhzhya regions, as well as at the expense of those mobilized who underwent training in the territory of Belarus.

The report also suggested that the Russian Federation could somehow circumvent Western sanctions to acquire the microchips needed to program the drones it plans to produce.
 
Just waking up I read that a Surak, and I'm thinking good... he lead Vulcan to peace and expelled the Romulans. His logic will be useful in negotiations for a peace accord.
 
Good morning, I hope the porridge timer didn't malfunction again.
 
fasahd: FESS UP! Someone owes us an apology. Who poked a hole in the side of the inflatable kiddie pool? There is coffee and god know what else all over this shag carpet. I'm just lucky to stay afloat in this bean bag. My cat was never that color before. The Hague has a place for you. Repent!


Your cat chose that color! Sure I had to hold it down with duct tape but still, it was a choice! If you trimmed the claws once in a while the pool would be fine, this is on you.
 
Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x705]


Thanks Harlee. Every day.
 
Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x705]


I'm worried that these numbers may reflect Ukraine is running low on artillery rounds, though I am certain their situation is not as bad as grave as the Russian supply situation.  It could also mean that Russia is simply out of targets for the Ukrainian's to shoot at with the weapons they do have, which I hope is the case.

It's possible that Putin is using drone and missile attacks, because those are all he has left, to try to break Kyiv and to make them give up and sign a peace deal rather than endure a brutal winter.  

Or Ukraine could be conserving their ammo and men, waiting for the arrival of the next big batch of new troops from the UK, in order to do something really big next month.  I am hoping that is what we are waiting on.
 
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
