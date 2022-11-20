 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   People were apparently naming their kids "Elon" and "Kanye" until recently   (kdvr.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, baby names, Elon Musk, Ali, baby-naming trends, popular male baby name, site's users  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That definitely qualifies as child abuse.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those kids are gonna get bullied. I feel bad for them.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who's grand kids are named "Wisdom" and "Legend"

....We're doomed.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: Those kids are gonna get bullied. I feel bad for them.


I'm sure Khalessii and Donald will be friends with them
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents also named their kids Adolf Hitler as well.  Nothing new about giving children names of monsters.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Met a boy named Ya' Highness. He was on a filed trip and wearing a name tag. That spelling is accurate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Apparently, Eeyore is becoming popular now
 
Drubell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bittermang: wrenchboy: Those kids are gonna get bullied. I feel bad for them.

I'm sure Khalessii and Donald will be friends with them


She can call herself Dani or Danielle and probably be safe.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lots of young girls named Khaleesi are going to have fun times in high school.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't like nicknames, so I named my kids Elongated Muskrat and Kanyegetaloadofthisguy Westerndecadence.


/look they can't all be winners.
/you've got to expect terrible jokes sometimes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't name your kids anything weird. Kids have enough shiat to put up with without other kids busting their balls over their goofy name. If you want to express yourself in that way, get a pet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I had a kid today, I'd name them Unwilling Participant.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I named my children something that would be unique in their classrooms. John and Robert.
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop naming your kids after famous people and fictional characters. Because 'heel turn' happens
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I named my children something that would be unique in their classrooms. John and Robert.


You monster.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pextor: I have a friend who's grand kids are named "Wisdom" and "Legend"

....We're doomed.


At the playground yesterday a woman was yelling for her kid and we were pretty certain she was saying Messiah.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're dropping in popularity, but not out of the running entirely. The fanboys will still name their kids Elon, after a great man.

So in 10 years, you can tell your own kids to steer clear of anyone named Elon. They were raised by psychopaths and could be very dangerous.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Those kids are gonna get bullied. I feel bad for them.


Years ago I knew this guy who was super into country music. He just had a baby boy. I asked what he named the kid and he says "Sue. Like the song, you know? "
I was quiet for a second and said "either he's gonna be one of the toughest bastards you've ever met, or he's gonna have a lot of boyfriends." The guy didn't seem to like my assessment.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My daddy left me when I was three,
And didn't leave much to mom and me,
But an electric car and a picture on the shelf.
I don't care that he ruined twitter,
But thing that really made me bitter,
Was he named me X Æ A-12
 
bittermang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: Don't name your kids anything weird. Kids have enough shiat to put up with without other kids busting their balls over their goofy name. If you want to express yourself in that way, get a pet.


My name is Matt. As common as they come.

Fat. Rat. And the list goes on and on.

People are cruel, sniveling, disgusting, awful creatures to one another, for no other reason than to be hurtful.

It doesn't matter what you name someone. Someone else will be along to hate them in short order.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you think about the number of times during you life when you have to write or say your name it probably makes sense to give a kid a name that other people would recognize as a name. I get cultural significance and identity, but a strange or extremely unusual name can be a lifelong burden. I know, because I have one.

There is a football player named Equanimeous St. Brown. How would you like to be behind him in the line at Starbucks when they have to write his name on the cup?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

on 2nd thought: Parents also named their kids Adolf Hitler as well.  Nothing new about giving children names of monsters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.