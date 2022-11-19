 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 916: "Thanksgiving" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
10
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

51 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2022 at 12:01 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Thanksgiving

Description: It's that time of year when we give thanks for the people, things, etc we are fortunate enough to have in our lives. Show us what you're thankful for this year.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Penny by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/One of my daughters was in a couple significant car accidents in a short period of time. She was not too badly hurt in either one, but did have a lot of mental and emotional trauma associated with them. She was in therapy after the accidents and the therapist suggested an emotional support animal for her. That is how Penny Lane came into our lives, and I am very thankful that she did. Penny is a really, really, cool cat, and just the thing my daughter needed.
//Penny, waiting for me to put the camara down, and start playing with her again.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My hiking partner
Pentax K1000, Helios 44M-2, Kodak Colorplus
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nooblet, Princess Kisses, my anger sausage for the past 13 years
OM-D E-M5, 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The cosplay community here is always fun to hang out with, and actively encourages my camera shenanigans
Fisher Price blue brick 110 camera, expired "Quality" brand 110 film
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



DSC_0008-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


Like last year, I am still thankful I moved to such a great state. North Carolina is awesome. There is so much to see and do.

/Spanish Moss
//Airlie Gardens, Wilmington, NC
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so so so thankful for coffee and my local coffee shop. It is by caffeine alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the beans of Java that thoughts acquire speed, the hands acquire shakes, the shakes become a warning. It is by caffeine alone I set my mind in motion.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coffee on the Way to Work by Elsinore, on Flickr

Sometimes they add a flower, which makes my morning even better.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For Mother's Day this year, I got an upgrade from my older used horn to this new beauty with detachable bell. Her name is Cornelia.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mother's Day Upgrade by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Grateful for every moment with these goofballs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was thankful that this little fella was kind enough to let me catch a pic. Taken in a wetland area, at the outlet of Revoir Creek into Lake Plantagenet, in northern Minnesota (shot taken with a Sony A77ii using a Sony Alpha 50mm f/2.8 Macro).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.