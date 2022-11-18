 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: What's the strangest holiday tradition your family has?
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the aristocrats
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gifting a fruitcake. That in itself isn't weird; people do that in many countries. But with us, it was the same fruitcake, regifted, for decades. It finally disappeared with one of my brothers. I like to think his kids ate it, rather than that he just binned it.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still pretending to celebrate the birthday of some Jewish prophet for a faith none of us believe in, just to give each other stuff we don't really need.

We do like the excuse to get together and eat though.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK, well, first off, there's this plain aluminum pole...
 
gregario
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Raisins in stuffing. 🤮
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lutefisk: cod soaked in lye

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/scandinavians-strange-holiday-lutefisk-tradition-2218218/
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My dad was a pastor and missionary before he retired a few years ago. He still insists we read the Christmas story from the Bible before we can allow the kids to engage in worship of capitalism.

/ glad to be doing Christmas Day with in-laws this year
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ear pulling on birthdays.  Anyone else do this?  Pull gently on the earlobe of little kids to count of their age 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ... and one for good luck.

I had kind of forgotten about it till something reminded me the other day.

/ And how the dark do you get rid of that stupid video at the top of the main page??
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My family never learns from their mistakes and every year think it's a good idea to bring the family together.  Strange.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We all go out and together, slaughter a living being and prop up the corpse in the living room. We disguise it with colorful trinkets and baubles so no one notices - until it starts to rot - then we just drag it outside and burn the evidence.

So far the authorities haven't caught on
 
Jedbone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my family, traditions come and go as do the parties involved - people separate, relocate, or pass on.  It's a gradual shift. Some years it's the traditional family gathering with the traditional food and drink. When everyone's just physically or emotionally tapped out and times are a changin', we might go out for Italian beef sandwiches; we've even done a Golden Corral trip.  We have cut back on the Christmas gift giving though.  As nice as it can be, who needs the stress at the end of the year?  It's often wasteful anyway, but the thought counts.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every year, family members that have not bothered to return a call, or pick up the phone to reach out, get all pissed off that everyone else in the family doesn't want to take a week off, to drive or fly states away to Sisterfark, Noplace, just to sit around a table and listen to people argue about how farked up the family and our country is.

Every, farking, year.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I engage in the true spirit off the season by putting out my Grinch and the string of lights he's stealing.  Too bad he went soft at the end

/Not really a tradition  but many years ago when we moved to our house #1 son noticed that our fireplace was one of the gas indoor ones and had no chimney.  He was concerned about how Santa would get in so I told him Santa would throw a brick through the window.  This is one of the reasons his sled is so big- having to carry around tons of glass to fix them.  This is still the official story in this house, no matter how much Mrs. Hero hates it.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since I was a kid we have passed around a bag of coal. Added to that over the years is a CD of Bob Dylan doing Christmas songs and a Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story.

Also, in a tradition implemented by my late uncle, if you get underwear you have to open it and put it on your head.

My family is weird.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We had to go round robin, each of us taking turns opening our gifts one at a time. That way, everyone could see what everyone else got, and it ensured the whole gift-opening thing wasn't done in 2 minutes flat.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A more fun tradition:

Instead of shopping my family always decorated the house on Black Friday. This is a tradition we still keep. Christmas tree comes out, lights go up, etc.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well my hot stepmom who wears nothing but tight yoga pants usually prepares Thanksgiving dinner. She starts  by crawling waist deep into the oven to clean it, but then she gets stuck. I see her tight butt sticking out of the oven and start rubbing....oh wait... I'm thinking of the wrong thing. that's something I saw on the internet.  I get those confused a lot.

The actual thing we do is my hot step sister who wears nothing but tight yoga pants starts cleaning her room.  She craws waist deep under the bed, but then gets stuck, so I....wait....I don't think that's it either.

My hot step brother who wears nothing but tight yoga pants notices the dryer isn't working...dammit that's not it either.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: We had to go round robin, each of us taking turns opening our gifts one at a time. That way, everyone could see what everyone else got, and it ensured the whole gift-opening thing wasn't done in 2 minutes flat.


We do that too.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

COVID19: the aristocrats


Dad?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Three Days of the Condor
 
munko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mumblypeg
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedbone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Since I was a kid we have passed around a bag of coal. Added to that over the years is a CD of Bob Dylan doing Christmas songs and a Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story.

Also, in a tradition implemented by my late uncle, if you get underwear you have to open it and put it on your head.

My family is weird.


Wife's family has several tokens of their youth that are passed around like this... wrapped up in place of a real gift. A red purse, a disfigured doll, things like that. It remains funny because they only pop up every few years.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cfreak: EBN-OZN: We had to go round robin, each of us taking turns opening our gifts one at a time. That way, everyone could see what everyone else got, and it ensured the whole gift-opening thing wasn't done in 2 minutes flat.

We do that too.


Us too. I remember the first Christmas with my in-laws, which was a ready, set, go package ripping frenzy. The whole thing was over in a couple of minutes, and I hated it. What's the point in that?
 
Jedbone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Three Days of the Condor


Are those tough to cook?  And find?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jedbone: yakmans_dad: Three Days of the Condor

Are those tough to cook?  And find?


That's not the tough part. Listening to the dialog w/o laughing. That's the tough part.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Helping my mother with all the baking and cooking that she insisted on having for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.  Getting screamed at because we did something wrong or "got in the way".  Getting kicked out of the kitchen.  Watching mother have a meltdown.  Having a very quiet and glum holiday evening meal.

The best Thanksgiving was the year we went to Shoney's instead of having a turkey at home.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We give blood on Black Friday. Started as a joke one year when we were broke: Christmas is going to bleed us dry this year. Over the years it has become a tradition with far flung family members sharing pictures on Instagram and the family holiday postcards all feature a blood donation pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Dad always hid the last present and turned it into a scavenger hunt with clues. I have fond memories of getting a Colecovision... but then the hunt began for the cartridges!

It irritated me as a child. I just wanted to game, but it's a tradition I've continued with my own children, because I remember those wonderful hunts far more fondly than any video game session.

/I did play a perfect game of PAC-Man on LSD in a bowling alley once long ago, but that's a different story.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had a decent sized Nativity setup, and when my father would set it up right after Thanksgiving, he left out the Jesus baby figurine.  Christmas morning, we'd gather around the set first thing and sing Happy Birthday Jesus as Dad would solemnly put the missing figurine in the set.

/ first step of my trip down atheism road
// also, very corny
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My family celebrated on Christmas Day that Christmas Eve was free for me to do whatever. As of about 19, that was usually what I did on most nights I wasn't working or on a date, hanging out in my favorite bar. My parents wanted me for something one Christmas Eve, knew there was a good chance I'd be at the bar which is where they found me. Father liked bars in general and specifically the people in my bar, Mother found it quite charming that we were watching the Pope give Midnight Mass on the TV. (As if anything else was on the local channels.) For the next ten years or so Christmas Eve was spent in my bar watching Midnight Mass. My friends telling me for the next few weeks what a likeable character my father was (and how much we looked and sounded alike), what a weird character my mother was.

(Father and I sounding alike was a problem for each of us starting at about 15 for me. We each had to warn friends to confirm who they were talking with before they revealed anything when calling the house-- Father, by chance, being the first exposed in a scandal I only mentioned to him.)
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: cfreak: EBN-OZN: We had to go round robin, each of us taking turns opening our gifts one at a time. That way, everyone could see what everyone else got, and it ensured the whole gift-opening thing wasn't done in 2 minutes flat.

We do that too.

Us too. I remember the first Christmas with my in-laws, which was a ready, set, go package ripping frenzy. The whole thing was over in a couple of minutes, and I hated it. What's the point in that?


If lunch is almost ready or there's a good sportsball game coming on ...

The only problem with the one gift at a time thing is that it takes forever in a large group.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DragonIV: We had a decent sized Nativity setup, and when my father would set it up right after Thanksgiving, he left out the Jesus baby figurine.  Christmas morning, we'd gather around the set first thing and sing Happy Birthday Jesus as Dad would solemnly put the missing figurine in the set.

/ first step of my trip down atheism road
// also, very corny


My mom collects nativities and has dozens of them around the house all year. Now I want to hide the baby Jesuses ...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call it strange but a lot of people I've met over the years do:

Most people I know open gifts Christmas morning (except for some who do it Christmas eve), but in my family gifts wait until after Christmas dinner. Kids get their stockings Christmas morning but everything else waits until later. This was apparently my grandfather's rule and the idea behind it was to take the focus off the gifts and put it on enjoying time together. In practice it was torture as a kid because my family could linger over a meal for hours. Dinner was always 6pm SHARP, but after the main course, a break, and dessert the meal often wasn't over until after 9 and then we had to clean up. Most Christmases we didn't open gifts until 10pm or later.

It's a tradition I've keep with my family and my kids and wife's extended family actually like it. We took a vote a couple of years ago and everyone wanted to keep doing it at mixed Christmases. My SIL and her family even do it when we can't spend Christmas together.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back to School.   My parents had a newspaper and mom wouldn't bill the clothing stores for a few weeks.  She would then gather up the invoices and we'd go to the different stores.
Much negotiation later, we'd get the clothes from the back room, a new pair of shoes that were no longer in style and a pair of jeans and dress slacks.  With the hand me downs, that was the clothes for the school year.
My little brother was absolutely delighted that he could wear Mexican themed cowboy boots and the lady was absolutely thrilled to get rid of them.
Me walking to school in the snow in blue suede platforms.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think it's "weird" but December 25 is my mother-in-law's birthday. So the morning is Christmas, the noon meal is Christmas, and the afternoon is her birthday. Before COVID, we usually went to a movie.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We all strip naked and yell 'wassail' as we throw figgy pudding at each other.
 
twocent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Scoffing of the gifts and burning of the tree
 
strapp3r
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pee in the punch

Fark user imageView Full Size


/does have a little wang in it
//good though
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We agree to no drinking on Christmas and then everyone ends up giving each other alcohol, alcohol accessories or alcohol related books as gifts.  Then the shiat show starts because, apparently, all anyone wants to talk about when drunk is politics, religion and each other.
 
RailProf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For us it was always church on Christmas Eve. As kids my sis and I were often in the little Christmas skit. Then we'd drive around for a while looking at all the lights. More often than not in the snow in our northern Illinois locale. Then back to open presents and stay up all night playing with them.

Mom and dad are gone now, I'm not a church going person, and wife and I have no kids, but we still drive around on Christmas Eve to look at the lights. There's something about the light in the darkness that touches this grumpy old man's soul. I also do it just to enjoy seeing the parking lots of the stores empty.
 
