 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter Donald Trump) NewsFlash Ok, poop is coming out   (twitter.com) divider line
299
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

3982 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Nov 2022 at 8:56 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

299 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alltim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gross
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So stupid.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Penis
 
buster_v
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, "good."
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, this'll definitely save Twitter from crashing. Who needs a payroll department or engineers when you can have a senile shiat poster.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd laugh if Trump came back and Twitter shut down by the end of the year for good cause of how Elon is running things.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought I smelled something rotten.
 
sonnyboy11
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: Penis


Mightier
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*shrug* Twitter's not going to see December at this rate. Not worried about it.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Short DWAC.  Thank me later.
 
imapirate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who?
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My body is ready.
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What is this Twitter that you speak of?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best possible Fark tagline. Nice job, Submitter.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Yeah, this'll definitely save Twitter from crashing. Who needs a payroll department or engineers when you can have a senile shiat poster.


It will bring eyeballs. Eyeballs bring advertising.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope Musk doesn't have any holdings in Florida.  Who am I kidding, I totally hope he has holdings in Florida.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lol... Well, bye.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now the poltab will be all Trump all the time.

Wait...
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: gamergirl23: Yeah, this'll definitely save Twitter from crashing. Who needs a payroll department or engineers when you can have a senile shiat poster.

It will bring eyeballs. Eyeballs bring advertising.


Not as much as you might think. The vast majority of Trump's "readers" are bots. Or may as well be.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cancel your Twitter accounts.   Poison the Twitter well via word of mouth.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No.  We've gotta have some sort of rules or something, or like a daily limit on his tweets posted here.  He's a non-stop fount of mindnumbingly stupid bullsh*t, which were it any other person then yeah it'd be worth posting here.  But with him it's hourly.  Let's not regress to pre-2021.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orrrrrrrr we'll just have an unscientific Twitter poll which can be manipulated by bots and let him back on. Edgelord Manbaby is a liar. What a shock.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: gamergirl23: Yeah, this'll definitely save Twitter from crashing. Who needs a payroll department or engineers when you can have a senile shiat poster.

It will bring eyeballs. Eyeballs bring advertising.


Porn brings eyeballs. Porn doesn't bring advertising.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just uninstalled the app.  It was a fun fourteen years.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Please come to work at Twitter. You'll work 80 hour weeks and get paid for half. Also, we have Donald Trump."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ugh.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Elmo thinks he's getting any money out of TFG....
 
Arumat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: gamergirl23: Yeah, this'll definitely save Twitter from crashing. Who needs a payroll department or engineers when you can have a senile shiat poster.

It will bring eyeballs. Eyeballs bring advertising.


If those eyeballs haven't got any money because they've been giving it all to some idiot's "legal defense fund" nobody's going to care to advertise to them, especially when you don't like your brand associated with Nazi and Nazi-adjacent ideologies.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be honest, it's the only way to keep this reverse garage-sale purchase afloat.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Switching threads again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Penis


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Penis


Penis
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say goodbye to all your advertisers asshole.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surely nobody believes Musk's "poll" wasn't rigged. Trump won a popular vote? Yeah, pull the other one.
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Please tell me that this will be the Twitter tag going forward.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now I really hope that Twitter crashes due to neglect in the next day or two.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd say this is an outrage, but Twitter isn't going to be around by the end of the year so who gives a fark?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I take this as a measure of just how desperate elmo is, and how broken twitter is.

Very.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 425x465]
Orrrrrrrr we'll just have an unscientific Twitter poll which can be manipulated by bots and let him back on. Edgelord Manbaby is a liar. What a shock.


That was before the twitter plane lost its tail fin, ejected its navigator, and had a wing catch fire and started spinning toward the ground spewing flames and smoke out the back.  He's hoping Trump is going to save it or at least slow the crash.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If anonymous or something manages to melt twitter into a puddle I'll consider it a public service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Utter Genius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good news for Fark, the Politics tab can go back to greenlighting every Trump tweet for easy & lazy content generation, just like in the good old days. Drew must be ecstatic.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, that should help keep your site from crashing. Brilliant!
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two pressing questions for Elon

1) Will me make Trump pay $8 for the blue check
2) Why not?

Also, if he and his family and friends don't have to, I wonder if this will lead to a class action lawsuit because he's picking and choosing who to charge for what. There's no balance
 
Displayed 50 of 299 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.