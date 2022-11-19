 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank for Thanksgiving (8PM ET) brings you songs about food & food-adjacent substances, then to the Birthday Hour and the Superman story "Counterfeit Money" continues. The show will end with a Thanksgiving staple   (tunein.com) divider line
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I'm going to miss your show. Off to see Sir Elton live!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Sorry I'm going to miss your show. Off to see Sir Elton live!


That sounds like an excellent excuse. Have a good time!

'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Sorry I'm going to miss your show. Off to see Sir Elton live!


Have a great time!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was driving to work in the rental car yesterday when I got a call from the auto body shop, my car was ready!  Turned around and high-tailed it to the shop, left the rental car there and took my car home

about $2500 in damage
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wooden_badger: Was driving to work in the rental car yesterday when I got a call from the auto body shop, my car was ready!  Turned around and high-tailed it to the shop, left the rental car there and took my car home

about $2500 in damage


So, just a fender and a headlight, then?
 
