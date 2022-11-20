 Skip to content
(CNN)   Members of Master Race fail to master 7 proxies   (cnn.com) divider line
    Dumbass, New York City, law enforcement sources, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York, New York City synagogue, New Jersey, NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, Long Island Rail Road  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says

I never thought to use that instead of handcuffs, but cool.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says

Maybe it was an ironic Nazi arm band.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What, no "I was behind 7 nazis!" yet?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If there were a race draft like the Chspelle skit, the first ones on waivers would be these master race jackasses.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Christopher Brown, 21, from Aquebogue

Shoulda made a left turn?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
