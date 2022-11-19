 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   On Noise Factor tonight at 10:30PM ET we've got Canadian content covered. The Fuzztones, Medical Pilot, Whitenails, Rainbow Butt Monkeys, Lavagoat, and more. Later, we'll get to the 'noise' in Noise Factor \m/   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fwiw, I listened to last week's show on Thursday, good tunes (that one man band was impressive).  Not sure what's going on tonight, but will catch it later if not live.

/in December MrsRT's schedule is back to normal so Saturday won't be her only day off
//so I should be able to trade watching an insipid Hallmark Christmas movie on Friday for an ins...hmmm... inspired, yeah that's the word I was looking for...radio show on Saturday
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"PLUS A SPECIAL TWO HOUR SET OF THE SAME SIX TRAGICALLY HIP SOMGS REPEATED OVER AND OVER"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shostie: "PLUS A SPECIAL TWO HOUR SET OF THE SAME SIX TRAGICALLY HIP SOMGS REPEATED OVER AND OVER"


HOW DID YOU KNOW?!?!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Fwiw, I listened to last week's show on Thursday, good tunes (that one man band was impressive).  Not sure what's going on tonight, but will catch it later if not live.

/in December MrsRT's schedule is back to normal so Saturday won't be her only day off
//so I should be able to trade watching an insipid Hallmark Christmas movie on Friday for an ins...hmmm... inspired, yeah that's the word I was looking for...radio show on Saturday


Humanotone. The guy is extremely talented. I got his entire discography for like $10. Good deal.

Sounds good on the scheduling!
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll pettily snipe at artists this old man has never heard of: What a word salad!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Earguy: I'll pettily snipe at artists this old man has never heard of: What a word salad!


As long as you tune in!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SHAMELESS PLUG

Background Noise is a new show on the station that had its debut just two days ago and I would HIGHLY encourage Noise Factor listeners to check out Tora's first episode. Stoner rock features prominently in her lengthy interview with an east coast rocker.

It should be in the archives soon.
 
