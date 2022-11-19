 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Outlaw street artist accuses fashion brand of behaving like outlaws   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "The graffiti of Banksy has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture," Paul Marciano, chief creative officer of Guess, said in a release. "This new capsule collection with Brandalised is a way for fashion to show its gratitude."

In particular, to show its gratitude by ripping off its work to sell wildly overpriced products produced by poverty wage Third World children.

Subby, I'm not sure you know what "ironic" means.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last time I checked, nobody gave him permission to vandalize their walls.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Last time I checked, nobody gave him permission to vandalize their walls.


Poe Slaw.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Last time I checked, nobody gave him permission to vandalize their walls.


No but they all wish he would so they could sell their walls
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article doesn't mention that because Banksy chooses anonymity, he cannot enforce copyright. He has lost multiple court cases on this point. So anyone can legally use his images.

You can argue that it's "immoral" to do that, but Banksy has made his choice - he could end the debate tomorrow by standing up in court and saying "My name is Robin Cunningham and I assert ownership of all Banksy imagery"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: Article doesn't mention that because Banksy chooses anonymity, he cannot enforce copyright. He has lost multiple court cases on this point. So anyone can legally use his images.

You can argue that it's "immoral" to do that, but Banksy has made his choice - he could end the debate tomorrow by standing up in court and saying "My name is Robin Cunningham and I assert ownership of all Banksy imagery"


Sorry, should have included citation

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2020/sep/17/banksy-trademark-risk-street-artist-loses-legal-battle-flower-thrower-graffiti
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Article doesn't mention that because Banksy chooses anonymity, he cannot enforce copyright. He has lost multiple court cases on this point. So anyone can legally use his images.

You can argue that it's "immoral" to do that, but Banksy has made his choice - he could end the debate tomorrow by standing up in court and saying "My name is Robin Cunningham and I assert ownership of all Banksy imagery"


He'd use the name Jack Mehoff or Buster Cherry.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/17/arts/design/banksy-trademark-lawsuit.html?

EU ruled against Banksy's Pest Control co trying to assert copyright ownership
 
BrerRobot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Banksy sold out. It's a collab.
 
