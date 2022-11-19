 Skip to content
(MSN)   Green Day Produce recalls mushroom packages due to possible health risk, dookie   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you have the time to listen to them whine?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But hey, those mushrooms go great with brain stew.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when explosive diarrhea ends
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does the bands name come from a scene in Soylent Green where windows are painted Tuesday Is Soylent / Green Day?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Does the bands name come from a scene in Soylent Green where windows are painted Tuesday Is Soylent / Green Day?


I always thought they misread a map of Wisconsin.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Green Day, Brown Night
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somehings on my my mind
It's been for quite some time
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From September???
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My Zoomer son discovered an old, forgotten binder of 90s CDs under my car seat, and found Dookie in it.  (And a Blue Album, and Smash, and Superunknown, and Core, and Jar of Flies, and...)

He claimed it and won't give it back.

It's his Dookie now.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: My Zoomer son discovered an old, forgotten binder of 90s CDs under my car seat, and found Dookie in it.  (And a Blue Album, and Smash, and Superunknown, and Core, and Jar of Flies, and...)

He claimed it and won't give it back.

It's his Dookie now.


One would think those CDs would be dead and bloated.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Green Day? Are they still together?
 
