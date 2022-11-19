 Skip to content
(SFGate)   'After School Satan Club' causes a stir at California elementary school. Ya think?   (sfgate.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, Supreme Court of the United States, Satanism, High school, Religion, Christianity, School Satan Clubs, Good News Club, Theistic Satanism  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's good for the Jesus is good for the Beelzebub
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's good for Jesus is good for Nyarlathotep
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.


And the Elks club doesn't worship elks! False Advertising!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly a typo. They meant satin
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.


Satan doesn't want anyone to worship him as far as I know.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.

And the Elks club doesn't worship elks! False Advertising!


A little different.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tehachapi. For when Bakersfield is just too cosmopolitan.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Satan gave us critical thinking skills, so he definitely has a place in school.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.


farking posers!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.

farking posers!


In a word, yes.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe these kids are way more into hockey than most?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't that special.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.


Just like most Christians.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guys, it's just a vegan club.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Mugato: That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.

Just like most Christians.


Well at least they pretend.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support TST buy buying t-shirts and other stuff from their gift shop. Member but don't go to the meetings. They fight the good fight.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ckin' deal.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.

And the Elks club doesn't worship elks! False Advertising!


And none of the Freemasons know how to build brick walls!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mae said that at least three children have signed up to be part of the After School Satan Club,

You know, the cool kids.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School should have clubs for all religions.
Or else none.
I'm thinking none.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dana Carvey shouldn't be spending that much time around teenagers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Clearly a typo. They meant satin


Eye...warship...satin?
Youtube FhHR1xmRtno
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I expect this will be a kind, rational and productive dialogue about the nature of religion and religious liberty in schools.

Sorry... I almost got that out without laughing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aungen: Dana Carvey shouldn't be spending that much time around teenagers.


First, it's an elementary school, not a school for teenagers.
Second, Jon Lovitz would have made more sense than Dana Carvey.
Keep trying, you'll get that funny.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's OK. I am trying to my best to go to Heaven when I die so more room for me.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Tehachapi. For when Bakersfield is just too cosmopolitan.


Well, it is.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: the Satanic Temple, a group the Washington Post described as a "nontheistic religious organization advocating for secularism and scientific rationalism,"


That's always annoyed me. They don't worship Satan. They just use him for name recognition.


so like Christians, who do absolutely nothing that Jesus Christ preached but use his name.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First rule of ASS Club is, you do not talk about ASS Club.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Better than a satin club.

/Brown chicken, brown cow
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Highway to Hell
Youtube TJgANpy-_Tk
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: aungen: Dana Carvey shouldn't be spending that much time around teenagers.

First, it's an elementary school, not a school for teenagers.
Second, Jon Lovitz would have made more sense than Dana Carvey.
Keep trying, you'll get that funny.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Church_Lady
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Better than a satin club.

/Brown chicken, brown cow


Everyone in this thread prefers silk I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lucifer lost, but his cause was just.  "I don't want to be your slave for eternity" is a pretty damn good reason to attack your owner.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

replacementcool: so like Christians, who do absolutely nothing that Jesus Christ preached but use his name.


I don't think I'm getting through here. These people don't even mention Satan outside of their name. They don't even pay lip service to the Horned One. So yes, that is false advertising.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: What's good for the Jesus is good for the Beelzebub


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: School should have clubs for all religions.
Or else none.
I'm thinking none.


The Satanic Temple agrees with you
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: What's good for the goose is good for the gander.


Sauce.

Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

But, yes.

/I have you farkied as cool SF person that thinks Larry Niven is an insufferable asshole
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Mae said that at least three children have signed up to be part of the After School Satan Club,

You know, the cool kids.


Kids have known how to troll parents since... well, forever.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dr_blasto: What's good for the Jesus is good for the Beelzebub

[Fark user image 308x400]


8 years old, Dude...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Came for the Stranger Things references, leaving unsatisfied
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.