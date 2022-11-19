 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Granddaughter got run over by a Christmas float   (wral.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Pickup truck, Raleigh, North Carolina, WRAL-TV, Truck, Dance music, Dance, out-of-control pickup truck, Parade  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You see this?  YOU SEE THIS PEOPLE?

This is what happens when you celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/1594010943025188864

People in the parade and bystanders physically stopping the truck.  SFW
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aerial view. SFW and stops before the incident

https://twitter.com/i/status/1594013873715130368
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The Raleigh Police Department said 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade."

So when the parade organizers were talking about the warmth of the holiday season, did he think they were referring to packin' heat?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said the guy lost control?

How the fark do you lose control while driving in a parade?  You're barely crawling along at 2 mph
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: They said the guy lost control?

How the fark do you lose control while driving in a parade?  You're barely crawling along at 2 mph


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: You see this?  YOU SEE THIS PEOPLE?

This is what happens when you celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving.


Cthulhu Time DEMANDS sacrifice.

As this year's Cthulhu Time rolls around...remember the Reason for the Season. That our dread overlord will come back and kill all humans...horribly.  Except us. He will eat us first.

/ Cthulhu Fhtagn, everyone!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
improper equipment

Like, operating a motor vehicle without a functioning brain? How does this even happen.
 
get real
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brakes failed
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: improper equipment
Like, operating a motor vehicle without a functioning brain? How does this even happen.


Check out the truck. It looks pretty modified.  Can you fark up your brakes when you put weird tires on your ride?
How do the brakes fail on what looks like a newish  truck?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

get real: Brakes failed


I remember being taught to pull the emergency brake up if my brakes failed. My current car doesn't have one.  The one time my brakes failed - maybe 15 years ago, the emergency brake was out as well. I had two kids in my car. My heart was racing as if it might explode. Thankfully, every light was green for what seemed an eternity. I managed to turn into the lot of an auto repair shop and let the car roll into their wall. The employees came running out looking murderous, but instantly became more sympathetic when I asked "Do you repair brakes?" My car had had recent work. The mechanics at the shop that I drove into stated that something (maybe the reservoir cap?) had been left off allowing the brake fluid to leak out.

I wonder if something similar happened with the truck and young man in this event. Maybe there was no brake fluid. Obviously, there was no wall that he could safely roll into.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/aisle seat please
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.