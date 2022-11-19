 Skip to content
(CNN)   God is trying to defund the police   (cnn.com)
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
De-found the police.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WV only has money to repair things when the Dem governments they rail against send them money to do it. They're constantly a year or two from a major bridge collapse, and this shiat? I can practically guarantee you they knew it was going to happen, but the tax money went to some coal baron instead of the fix.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Take me, hole -- West Virginia
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a big farking sinkhole!

Maybe god is trying to say it's time to stop mining coal too?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing God's past proclamations, I am hardly surprised.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/c/MysteriousWV
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't really fix a sinkhole. Anything you do is the equivalent of bailing wire and duck tape.

I'd love to explore the sinkhole though.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops in a hole
black as your soul
I'd rather die
Than piss off that mole
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value would be lost.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God? Or Satan?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry, Guys. I don't install sewers. This is on you.

Sincerely

god.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Acidic rain.
Burning coal creates acidic rain.
I don't suppose dinosaur poop could be the problem?
Asking for my friend Joe M.
 
ghosts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FTFA: "When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road."

They probably could have fixed it with a 50 cent washer but chased the person away.


FTFA: "When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road."

They probably could have fixed it with a 50 cent washer but chased the person away.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God and I rarely ever see eye to eye. But in this latest exploit, I wish him the best of success. Godspeed!
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road.

So an old drain was able to clear away enough soil to make this hole 30 feet deep? Wow, they expect us to believe any explanation.
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it was an old drain and not an old mine.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just put up barriers to keep people from driving into it and we should be fine. Somebody can probably fix it.

https://www.wvnstv.com/news/hinton-sinkhole-worsens-traffic-down-to-one-lane/
Hinton Sinkhole | August 1, 2022

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that the drain in the parking lot that caused the whole mess?
 
