 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Why is the FIFA World Cup in Qatar again?   (twitter.com) divider line
81
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

1246 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 19 Nov 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FIFA is notoriously corrupt, and Qatar has billions and billions of oil money to bribe them. And bury dead construction contractors in the desert.  And ban alcohol unless you're really rich.

Boycott Qatar.  You'd be sitting in a stadium built with blood of poor people.  And Bud Zero?  I'd have to choke a biatch.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because FIFA is not a sports organization, it is a cartel for construction kickbacks.  Qatar was almost the Platonic ideal for FIFA.  It had one stadium in the entire country that met FIFA's basic stadium requirements just so it could host international games once a blue moon.  It had absolutely no stadia that met the WC requirements.  It was the perfect scenario for FIFA.  Since Qatar had to build an entire suite of new stadia, FIFA would pocket maximal cash - that a shiatton of brown people would be killed in doing so was just icing on the cake.  The question is not "Why is FIFA having the WC in Qatar?", but "Why isn't FIFA having the WC in Burundi?"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Qatar has money, FIFA likes money.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And here I was about to film people while having drunk-date gay sex in front of a mosque and screaming obscenities with a bullhorn.

Thanks for ruining my plans, Qatar!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: And here I was about to film people while having drunk-date gay sex in front of a mosque and screaming obscenities with a bullhorn.

Thanks for ruining my plans, Qatar!


Ah. The regular old Tuesday special.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doesn't say anything about cocaine or fapping, booking my ticket right now
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NO FUN OF ANY KIND
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WalkingCarpet: Doesn't say anything about cocaine or fapping, booking my ticket right now


The bottom right icon looks like no fapping...
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HL shoulda been: Coming soon to America
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark, not just Qatar, but most of the middle east for this bullshiat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No... dating?

All the other shiat kinda makes sense for the kind of place it is.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would love to proclaim that I'm boycotting the World Cup, but I only ever watched one year anyway.

FIFA makes the NFL look like Doctors Without Borders.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Because FIFA is not a sports organization, it is a cartel for construction kickbacks.  Qatar was almost the Platonic ideal for FIFA.  It had one stadium in the entire country that met FIFA's basic stadium requirements just so it could host international games once a blue moon.  It had absolutely no stadia that met the WC requirements.  It was the perfect scenario for FIFA.  Since Qatar had to build an entire suite of new stadia, FIFA would pocket maximal cash - that a shiatton of brown people would be killed in doing so was just icing on the cake.  The question is not "Why is FIFA having the WC in Qatar?", but "Why isn't FIFA having the WC in Burundi?"


See also the IOC
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually I kind of agree with that last one.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men in skirts amazingly repressed and closeted.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: FIFA is notoriously corrupt, and Qatar has billions and billions of oil money to bribe them. And bury dead construction contractors in the desert.  And ban alcohol unless you're really rich.

Boycott Qatar.  You'd be sitting in a stadium built with blood of poor people.  And Bud Zero?  I'd have to choke a biatch.


Boycott Musk.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who cares, nobody likes foosball
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an absolute paradise for the part of our population that agrees with religious rules over fun. They should move there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bribed FIFA, fair and square!
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: FIFA is notoriously corrupt, and Qatar has billions and billions of oil money to bribe them. And bury dead construction contractors in the desert.  And ban alcohol unless you're really rich.

Boycott Qatar.  You'd be sitting in a stadium built with blood of poor people.  And Bud Zero?  I'd have to choke a biatch.


Not just "poor" people. Even worse...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syrynxx: FIFA is notoriously corrupt, and Qatar has billions and billions of oil money to bribe them. And bury dead construction contractors in the desert.  And ban alcohol unless you're really rich.

Boycott Qatar.  You'd be sitting in a stadium built with blood of poor people.  And Bud Zero?  I'd have to choke a biatch.


That is an interesting way to spell "Slaves".
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Um, duh:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: fark, not just Qatar, but most of the middle east for this bullshiat


Duh. Islam.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: syrynxx: FIFA is notoriously corrupt, and Qatar has billions and billions of oil money to bribe them. And bury dead construction contractors in the desert.  And ban alcohol unless you're really rich.

Boycott Qatar.  You'd be sitting in a stadium built with blood of poor people.  And Bud Zero?  I'd have to choke a biatch.

That is an interesting way to spell "Slaves".


prisoners with jobs
Youtube yguZlo1xf8Q
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr_Katzchen: who cares, nobody likes foosball


As a person who uses hands, I consider sports that don't allow the use of hands oppressive and inequitable.
 
etoof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

plecos: WalkingCarpet: Doesn't say anything about cocaine or fapping, booking my ticket right now

The bottom right icon looks like no fapping...


Its obviously saying "No David Hasselhoff"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For the soccer?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 I dating? I guess I better call my Canadian girlfriend and tell her to to come
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"...unless you're very wealthy of course"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're gonna outlaw that much, outlaw farting too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Think of how awesome mankind would be if we just got rid of all the religions.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Over 6500 migrant workers died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded to their country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Gubbo: fark, not just Qatar, but most of the middle east for this bullshiat

Duh. Islam.


Sorry. That was intolerant of me.

fark about 85% of the US as well
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is the FIFA World Cup in Qatar again?

To not let them have it would have spurred accusations of racism and bigotry.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [i.pinimg.com image 400x533]


His name was Spuds McKenzie.
 
stevecore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only thing the country has is oil. I'm loving that they will change their ways when they are no longer useful and have money.   But we will be long dead
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cabaret- Money
Youtube I8P80A8vy9I
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Looks like the laws in many red states. Except they left out being unforgivingly black
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beijng somewhere, circa 2010
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: [Fark user image 437x581]

Beijng somewhere, circa 2010


You'd think they had a symbol or phrase for "You know what? Just keep walking."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: fark, not just Qatar, but most of the middle east for this bullshiat


So maybe, just maybe, Islam is a murderous shiat religion?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gay people are not treated well in Qatar.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰
 
jaerik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There were 22 people on the FIFA committee that voted to put the World Cup in Qatar. 15 of the 22 were convicted and banned for accepting bribes to do so, and most of the rest resigned before they could be.

Qatar was so sure of the buyoff that their own TV station announced they had won the World Cup before the vote was even officially held or announced.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't even want to fly on a flight that stops in one of these 13th century shiatholes. Who the heck would go there to watch a bit of footie and not be able to enjoy a BudLight while at the game.

FIFA is crap.
 
zappadog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: No... dating?

All the other shiat kinda makes sense for the kind of place it is.


It's probably their polite way of saying "no prostitution "
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.