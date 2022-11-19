 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Troy McClure tried to warn them, but did anyone in this Welsh village listen?   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    Weird, Injury, Carmarthenshire, Wales, elderly man, Dyfed-Powys police, force spokesperson, Carmarthen, Swansea  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bad news is an old man had to go to hospital, but hey now  the village gets a  nice barbeque out of it
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
audreydriscoll.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably has mad cow disease. It's more common than you think.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Humanely dispatched with consent of the owner".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad news is an old man had to go to hospital, but hey now  the village gets a  nice barbeque out of it


This is Britain. They will make many roasts and meaty pies
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zadar! Cow From Hell
Youtube 1eOWxDP6kxs

Low budget '80s movie filmed around Iowa City by the Ducks Breath Mystery Theatre group. Hilariously bad.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Guy of Warwick when you need him?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on.  It IS the Pamplona of Wales.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that cow had a legit beef with that old guy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loucifer: To be fair, that cow had a legit beef with that old guy.


I guess so, knocking him on his dairy-ere like that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You see cows while out driving around the countryside every so often.   They are every bit as intimidating as moose, especially if you are on two wheels.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FQMbXvn2RNI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Chickens in choppers...

/chickens
//in choppers
///heh
////coulda been worse - coulda been CHRRRRRRRRRRRRRT!
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weird how "dangerously out of control cow" made me think of my divorce.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to do it:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
