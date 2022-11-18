 Skip to content
(NPR)   Today is World Toilet Day. Please put the seat down and jiggle the handle twice after leaving your crappy comments   (npr.org) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bidet.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory:

Al Bundy's Ferguson
Youtube IL2YRDzpTL4


Can't beat the Ferguson.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where'd we get this thread from, the toilet store??
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. I gave mine a good cleaning today, and I didn't even know.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm a plumber. I can fix that.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's world toilet day and not 'world in the toilet' day?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weird, I was just scrolling through my Ratemypoo.com archive.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder why I was feeling flushed.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm flushed with excitement.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last but not least, the classic Banterist column on the German poo-shelf toilet.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poo2Loo Campaign: Take Poo To The Loo - Official Music Video
Youtube l01AMCBG0Wk
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
secretscotland.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's important to keep the lid down for flushing, even if you're a man living alone that women won't give you any grief about it. When you flush a spray will come out of the toilet otherwise.

Read about it from Cecil Adams in The Straight Dope and confirmed it with some other reading. Checked my walls with my toilet in a dormer window. Both walls were clearly getting spray...
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I'm flushed with excrement.


Fixed that for you.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My hat's off to you Mr. Toilet.

/and pants
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Real Ghostbusters Screaming Heroes, Monsters Wolfman, Fearsome Flush
Youtube Y7k1mJkwNME
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ablutionary
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder why I was feeling flushed.


DAMMIT.

/I'm shaking something tiny but it ain't my fist
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd plunge my snake into it.
 
saywhat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thomas Crapper approves
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Freezing in these paper jeans
Standing stiff in a dead man's dream
Tobacco barons and the closet queen
Walk on the walls... wank in the beans
Shave... sh*t... a shower and a shoe shine
That's it... sack time
Everybody looks like Ernest Borgnine
That's it

- John Cooper Clarke, 36 Hours
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jimjays: It's important to keep the lid down for flushing, even if you're a man living alone that women won't give you any grief about it. When you flush a spray will come out of the toilet otherwise.

Read about it from Cecil Adams in The Straight Dope and confirmed it with some other reading. Checked my walls with my toilet in a dormer window. Both walls were clearly getting spray...


I got one of these because I had an old cat and I thought maybe he was peeing on the carpet:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Blacklight flashlight. Turns out the cat wasn't pissing on the carpet, but one day for shiats and giggles I shone it in my bathroom. Never again. It looked like a poorly scrubbed crime scene. I actually hired a maid to come clean it, then when she came back two weeks later I showed her the walls with the lights off and the flashlight. She screamed at me in Spanish. ia tipped her an extra $100 that week. Now once a week I'll do a walkthrough of my place with the lights off and usually there's at least one place that's hiding something dirty you can't see with the lights on.

For less than 12 bucks, you can't buy a better OCD trigger. It makes me wish I lived with a meth head.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In recognition of the day, I wiped down and polished the family poop knife
 
