(The Drive)   Russia is so low on cruise missiles that they are launching nuclear missiles with the warheads removed to distract Ukrainian air defense   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Nuclear weapon, Kh-55 cruise missile, Missile, stocks of more modern weapons, World War II, older cruise missiles, Ukrainian Defense Express website, cruise missiles  
308 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2022 at 6:20 PM



Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or...they just know Vlad is unhinged and someone is proactively taking the warheads out of Russian nukes.

//anything makes sense at this point
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Igor: "Artemi, did you remember to take the nuclear device out of the cruise missile we just fired?"

Artemi: "Ooopski."
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. I remember the U.S. firing a good number of de-nuked ALCMs at Iraq not too terribly long ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, it's a bit like not only shooting yourself in the foot, but laying a steady stream of machine gun fire through it....
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now there is a nasty mistake just waiting to happen.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Gilmour - Cruise (Lyrics)
Youtube LgBbBYwIybc


Best rock/pop song about Cruise Missiles EVER.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's just a missile at that point.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was one of the people that thought this war would be over in a week. I know I wasn't alone. It still boggles my mind. Keep it up, Ukraine!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're converting S300 anti-aircraft missiles and Kh-22 anti-ship missiles to fire at ground targets, so why not?  They're depleting their stockpiles faster than they can build new missiles, all in a war against a much smaller nation.  Pathetic.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Pretty sure it's just a missile at that point.


But does it know where it is by knowing where it isn't?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they're running out of cruise missiles, maybe NATO should send them some.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So how would we know if one of these actually had a nuclear warhead before it landed?

It seems a bit crazy to have a nuclear capable missile that isn't easily distinguished from conventional missiles.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soon

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They're converting S300 anti-aircraft missiles and Kh-22 anti-ship missiles to fire at ground targets, so why not?  They're depleting their stockpiles faster than they can build new missiles, all in a war against a much smaller nation.  Pathetic.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile we're sending all our old tech to clear out the warehouses so we can warehouse the new tech.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or, more likely, the nukes were removed earlier, and replaced with concrete. This has just been noticed.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Riche: Meh. I remember the U.S. firing a good number of de-nuked ALCMs at Iraq not too terribly long ago.


Difference being, when we did it, we had assloads of other guided and ballistic munitions stockpiled.  We were disposing of outdated ordnance because why not.  Russia already blew through all their better munitions, and are scraping the last of their stockpiles.  They don't have much of anything left in reserve.  We've seen the tallies over the past nine months, and they're simply out.

That's why it's not "meh" in this case.  On the one hand, Ukraine won't be facing large barrages of guided munitions, or those barrages will be dwindling in number.  However, there will likely be more assaults using ballistic missiles, because that's all Russia has left to launch.  Fewer numbers, bigger payloads, maybe more difficult to intercept, depending on the weapons platforms we decide to send to Ukraine going forward.  Also an even smaller, more expensive to launch stockpile.  Russia is spent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a trap.

They want the cover of an oopsie, so they can nuke Kherson and not get glasses.  They launch and immediately pick up the red phone and say it was an oopsie, please don't nuke us.  And the bleeding hearts will say, "war is over.  Let the orcs live.  Don't glass them".  And weakness will win the day and let the nuking of Ukraine go unanswered.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: So how would we know if one of these actually had a nuclear warhead before it landed?

It seems a bit crazy to have a nuclear capable missile that isn't easily distinguished from conventional missiles.


Well, their Iskander missile is capable of carrying a tactical nuke, and they've been firing off tons of them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At the rate they're going through stockpiled ordnance, I'm wondering how long until they're down to firing arrows, spears, and stones from slings.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: It's a trap.

They want the cover of an oopsie, so they can nuke Kherson and not get glasses.  They launch and immediately pick up the red phone and say it was an oopsie, please don't nuke us.  And the bleeding hearts will say, "war is over.  Let the orcs live.  Don't glass them".  And weakness will win the day and let the nuking of Ukraine go unanswered.


We've seen the Russians do strategically incomprehensible things over and over, I don't know why anybody still thinks they're playing 5d chess.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Likely they found out the nuclear warheads didn't work and just replaced them
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: So how would we know if one of these actually had a nuclear warhead before it landed?

It seems a bit crazy to have a nuclear capable missile that isn't easily distinguished from conventional missiles.


Unfortunately it's really common. More the rule than an exception really.

Apart from the UK, all nuclear-armed states possess dual-use weapons that can be used to deliver nuclear or conventional warheads.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Soon

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x300]


Ah, the Badminton War of 1883. Brutal.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: It's a trap.

They want the cover of an oopsie, so they can nuke Kherson and not get glasses.  They launch and immediately pick up the red phone and say it was an oopsie, please don't nuke us.  And the bleeding hearts will say, "war is over.  Let the orcs live.  Don't glass them".  And weakness will win the day and let the nuking of Ukraine go unanswered.


Even if a warhead was attached to the missile, wouldn't it need to be armed to detonate?  Granted, there'd still be plenty of damage due to conventionally exploding the nuclear material, but less so than an actual nuclear explosion.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: So how would we know if one of these actually had a nuclear warhead before it landed?

It seems a bit crazy to have a nuclear capable missile that isn't easily distinguished from conventional missiles.


That's most cruise missiles.  Russia has already been firing hundreds - if not over a thousand - nuclear-capable missiles at Ukraine over the past nine months.  Nuclear warheads aren't huge.  They can fit in a large number of delivery systems.  Russia has fired hundreds of Kalibrs at Ukraine, all of which are capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.  We flattened Baghdad with Tomahawks, and they are also nuclear-capable.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: AmbassadorBooze: It's a trap.

They want the cover of an oopsie, so they can nuke Kherson and not get glasses.  They launch and immediately pick up the red phone and say it was an oopsie, please don't nuke us.  And the bleeding hearts will say, "war is over.  Let the orcs live.  Don't glass them".  And weakness will win the day and let the nuking of Ukraine go unanswered.

We've seen the Russians do strategically incomprehensible things over and over, I don't know why anybody still thinks they're playing 5d chess.


That's what they want you to think, tovarish
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RogermcAllen: So how would we know if one of these actually had a nuclear warhead before it landed?

It seems a bit crazy to have a nuclear capable missile that isn't easily distinguished from conventional missiles.


The nukes have that circle with six sections in black and yellow on them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: Soon

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x300]


Soon:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those'll put your eye out!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: AbuHashish: Soon

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x300]

Soon:

[Fark user image 425x549]

Those'll put your eye out!


If the Russians obtain Jart technology, Ukraine might actually be in real trouble...
 
