(WMUR New Hampshire)   Man charged after performing drive-by on turkey   (wmur.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As God is my witness I thought turkeys wore bulletproof vests.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wild turkeys are notoriously hard to kill. If he shot it from a car, with a handgun, that turkey was domesticated. Or old, blind, crippled...
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a passenger can hit a wild turkey from the window during a trip, we're flying way too low.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some jive turkeys deserve it
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the man used a gun he never would be allowed to hunt with.

Kind of unfair to expect him to do a drive by with a bow and arrow or a shotgun.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was coming right at me officer! All menacing and everything. I feared for my life.  He had his pecker out and everything.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've been told, wild turkey tastes like ass, so not a good idea for thanksgiving.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had an uncle that performed on a Turkey once. He doesn't get invited anymore.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Wild turkeys are notoriously hard to kill. If he shot it from a car, with a handgun, that turkey was domesticated. Or old, blind, crippled...


The wild turkeys around here have lost most of their fear of humans so you can easily get close enough to shoot one with a pistol.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st- Nice shot. That ain't easy.
2nd-Hand over that license, Idiot. You could have easily killed someone down range.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodness me, I can't keep up with these new fandangled euphemisms!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're allowed to hunt from your car here in Alaska.  If you're driving in legal hunting areas and see a moose, you can just stop, roll down your window, and shoot it. You obviously need to have a moose tag but I thought that was crazy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that be deafening?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: From what I've been told, wild turkey tastes like ass.


"Tough, stringy and practically inedible" is how I've heard it described. Since they actually use their muscles.

/ inhumane feedlots ftw
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: OgreMagi: From what I've been told, wild turkey tastes like ass.

"Tough, stringy and practically inedible" is how I've heard it described. Since they actually use their muscles.

/ inhumane feedlots ftw


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As god as my witness I thought turkeys could return fire

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
IMHO a-holes like this should lose their ability to own firearms.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone in this story has *mahood* issues, shall we say.
 
