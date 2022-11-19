 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   LAPD, Union Pacific RR Police Task Force arrest 22 train robbers, recover 18 million in stolen cargo. Woodcock would've warned them after knocking off the U.P. you flee to Bolivia   (abc7.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Los Angeles, Police, LAPD Capt. Alfonso Lopez, Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Law enforcement agency, Crime, task force  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moore pointed out in one such theft of railcars, dozens of weapons - rifles and handguns -- were stolen on tracks.

In other news, rifles and handguns are being transported insecurely on freight trains. I was wondering why thieves would be targeting rail cars full of boxes - these aren't your typical Amazon orders, folks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with going to Bolivia...is that neither Butch nor Sundance speak Spanish...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$18 million recovered

Oh, good, they got all of the dozen iPhone 14s.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for "fade to Bolivian".
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you let the criminal element out of their cages?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they find any stolen votes?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Moore pointed out in one such theft of railcars, dozens of weapons - rifles and handguns -- were stolen on tracks.

In other news, rifles and handguns are being transported insecurely on freight trains. I was wondering why thieves would be targeting rail cars full of boxes - these aren't your typical Amazon orders, folks.


If you have a big enough blowtorch or pry bar and some time.....there are very few things that you would not be able to get into. Especially if you don't really care about damaging the goods.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do wage theft.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The problem with going to Bolivia...is that neither Butch nor Sundance speak Spanish...


And making it even more complicated, neither do many Bolivians.

(Search "indigenous languages of Bolivia" for more.)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB
The night I got laid off from UP help desk, there was this railroad cop in the break room.  He said he was working at the intermodal yard in City of Industry.  The yard backs up to a neighborhood so break-ins are common.
One night, the broke in to a container full of VCRs. This was back then so it was something.  The whole neighborhood poured in trying to get a vcr.
This cop says he took the north end. Just get as many vcrs back as he can.  First person he encounters is a little old lady with a walker  She has a vcr balanced on her walker and is trying to make a slow getaway.
He says something like "ma'am, I gotta take that vcr from you" and little old lady cusses him up one side and down the other.
Then we went in for a shift change meeting and I got laid off and walked out.  UP was moving to Omaha and I had indicated that I wouldn't be moving with them.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Moore pointed out in one such theft of railcars, dozens of weapons - rifles and handguns -- were stolen on tracks.

In other news, rifles and handguns are being transported insecurely on freight trains. I was wondering why thieves would be targeting rail cars full of boxes - these aren't your typical Amazon orders, folks.


With few exceptions everything that is shipped by truck is shipped by train and vice versa (often both for a single shipment). The two industries compete directly over the same national freight volume. And theft from trucks is just as big of a problem as that from trains. But Schneider and Covenant don't have their own police force so the news isn't as splashy.

/in the bidness
//of transportation not theft
///three
 
TheDavil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 441x551]


Came for the Ronnie Biggs reference and it's the Boobies in the comments. Gotta love Fark. Carnival in Rio!!! :D
 
srb68
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice reference subby!
Well done
 
TheDavil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
weird, I typed '1st one', not boobies, but hey, surprise boobies
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This cop says he took the north end. Just get as many vcrs back as he can.  First person he encounters is a little old lady with a walker  She has a vcr balanced on her walker and is trying to make a slow getaway.
He says something like "ma'am, I gotta take that vcr from you" and little old lady cusses him up one side and down the other.


Cops always like to pick on weak old ladies.

IMO, that little old lady deserved a VCR more than anyone.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first thought was "how do they know what to target?"   I guess they just start digging:

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://www.nationalreview.com/2022/01/stop-the-train-robberies/
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: CSB
The night I got laid off from UP help desk, there was this railroad cop in the break room.  He said he was working at the intermodal yard in City of Industry.  The yard backs up to a neighborhood so break-ins are common.
One night, the broke in to a container full of VCRs. This was back then so it was something.  The whole neighborhood poured in trying to get a vcr.
This cop says he took the north end. Just get as many vcrs back as he can.  First person he encounters is a little old lady with a walker  She has a vcr balanced on her walker and is trying to make a slow getaway.
He says something like "ma'am, I gotta take that vcr from you" and little old lady cusses him up one side and down the other.
Then we went in for a shift change meeting and I got laid off and walked out.  UP was moving to Omaha and I had indicated that I wouldn't be moving with them.


The  cafeteria at UPs Omaha HQ is really good.

Second best place to eat in the entire town.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.