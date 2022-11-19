 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Macy's will not be hosting the Red Kettles of the Salvation Army this year, some will claim this is part of the war on Christmas or the gay agenda, but it could just be fear of Skeleton Armies   (inquirer.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Same-sex marriage, Transgender, Homosexuality, Macy's storefronts, Sexual orientation, Salvation Army's signature, The Trevor Project, community work  
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's ok.  There are still enough places around town to drop off my special money for the SA.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can give my money to better charities.

Charities that aren't bigoted or religious. But I repeat myself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck the Salvation Army.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There were bell ringers at a grocery store. I walked back to my car and ordered carry out
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Macy Grey agenda
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very interesting book, especially the reputation of the Salvation Army.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate the sound of those bells. That and the beeping fork lifts that move pallets of stuff in the aisles of Home Depot. Can't tolerate either when shopping.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can tell a lot about a religion by the people who it CLAIMS to love and, yet, actively reject from their religion because of a feeling that they were born with.

/ the Nuns beat the left-handedness out of me.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Awesome and about farking time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You can tell a lot about a religion by the people who it CLAIMS to love and, yet, actively reject from their religion because of a feeling that they were born with.

/ the Nuns beat the left-handedness out of me.


To be fair, you were masturbating in the middle of class.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Very interesting book, especially the reputation of the Salvation Army.

[media-amazon.com image 326x500]


Down and Out in Paris and London, Chapter 29
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: iheartscotch: You can tell a lot about a religion by the people who it CLAIMS to love and, yet, actively reject from their religion because of a feeling that they were born with.

/ the Nuns beat the left-handedness out of me.

To be fair, you were masturbating in the middle of class.


I was 6. How was I supposed to know that THAT made Jesus cry?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to sound negative, but fark those bell ringing farks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Not to sound negative, but fark those bell ringing farks.


They're part of a larger criminal organization.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: There were bell ringers at a grocery store. I walked back to my car and ordered carry out


But you still gave that nasty store money? Shame on you!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After years of increasing generalized anxiety in the population placing a beggar at the door will keep a part of the shopping audience away.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bigot: A person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Bigot: A person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.

[Fark user image 425x425]


I can't stand your type!
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was 14, I was a bellringer at Woolco. I was told to Defend My Bucket!! Against some thieves that were going around stealing them . Lol. I didn't. I parked my bucket at return desk, until I thought I would be checked on. Have no idea what my mother was thinking.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I met my first serious high school girlfriend ringing a bell in front of one of those kettles in downtown Boston. Based on the nasty things she did I owe the Salvation Army a hell of a donation.
 
maram500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're going to donate to a charity, may I suggest the American Red Cross? They might have their own problems, but they're nothing compared to the Salvation Army.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good, less scammers at the event.
 
