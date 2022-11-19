 Skip to content
(Scotsman)   You may want to sit down for this but apparently some people have electronic devices in their homes that they are no longer using   (scotsman.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I still have my Nexus One on a shelf. It's art now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I still have my DPC 555

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Donating an old Chromebook and TP-Link router today.

Yes, they are sanitized.

I used to give my old phones to friends for their kids; it was nice to see them enjoying the new-for-them tech.

I know some are worried about sanitizing the devices, but I'd guess quite a bit of your data is actually online, so... chill.

Unless you're a journalist or a spy.  Then you better shred it.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nvmac: Donating an old Chromebook and TP-Link router today.

Yes, they are sanitized.

I used to give my old phones to friends for their kids; it was nice to see them enjoying the new-for-them tech.

I know some are worried about sanitizing the devices, but I'd guess quite a bit of your data is actually online, so... chill.

Unless you're a journalist or a spy.  Then you better shred it.


Encrypt it, delete the key, encrypt again, it's not coming back.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I still own a turntable and an Apple Lisa.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was gonna say something snarky, but I wanna know who the fark thought that a 1989 Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch belongs in an easter basket filled with remote controls and a Wii?  That thing should be on a goddamn shelf.  That shiat's 400 dollars FARK ME dude
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Recently gave away a VHS/DVD player.
Still have about 5 old cell phones, 2 flat screen TVs, 2 monitors,
and the crown jewel... a working 35 year old plasma ball.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Recently gave away a VHS/DVD player.
Still have about 5 old cell phones, 2 flat screen TVs, 2 monitors,
and the crown jewel... a working 35 year old plasma ball.

[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


So what you're saying is, you're out of VCR/DVD combos... don't happen to have a VCR/Blu-Ray combo?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: bearded clamorer: Recently gave away a VHS/DVD player.
Still have about 5 old cell phones, 2 flat screen TVs, 2 monitors,
and the crown jewel... a working 35 year old plasma ball.

[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

So what you're saying is, you're out of VCR/DVD combos... don't happen to have a VCR/Blu-Ray combo?


Sorry, no.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Nintenfreak: bearded clamorer: Recently gave away a VHS/DVD player.
Still have about 5 old cell phones, 2 flat screen TVs, 2 monitors,
and the crown jewel... a working 35 year old plasma ball.

[Fark user image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

So what you're saying is, you're out of VCR/DVD combos... don't happen to have a VCR/Blu-Ray combo?

Sorry, no.


Fair enough, I'm sure the tape heads in these new ones are crummy.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I graduated law school on 1999. Until then, I'd never owned a computer. My roommate did, and I used the computer room. Upon my graduation, my folks bought me a laptop. I've probably had 5-8 since then. I still have them all. As well as the 4-6 cell phones I've owned over that time.

They're in a plastic crate, and when I move, I just move that box. I don't know how to sanitize them, and frankly, it's just easier to move the box than figure it out.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days, I'll haul this damn cotton gin down to the dump.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A lot of these are probably around

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The portable, battery-powered Sylvania DVD player from 20 years ago came in handy when we lost power during Hurricane Ian.

I like old tech as long as it still works.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kabloink: A lot of these are probably around

[Fark user image image 485x363]


I have something similar. In avocado green.
 
geggy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still have my Wyndtell.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
VCR players - 4,585,680

Is that per household?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/closest pic I could find to the one in my home
//probably hasn't been used in 20 years
///maybe I can spend my retirement being a Crank Yanker?
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Told my wife we need a part for the bread machine. She said there were a dozen at the thrift store for 5 bucks.
 
danielem1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I graduated law school on 1999. Until then, I'd never owned a computer. My roommate did, and I used the computer room. Upon my graduation, my folks bought me a laptop. I've probably had 5-8 since then. I still have them all. As well as the 4-6 cell phones I've owned over that time.

They're in a plastic crate, and when I move, I just move that box. I don't know how to sanitize them, and frankly, it's just easier to move the box than figure it out.


This except, just pull the hard drive out and keep that. Much smaller and easier to move. Take the rest of the laptops to best buy, they recycle no questions asked.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
E-waste is a pressing environmental issue


Not if you are keeping your old electronics at home.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My TiVo series4 from 2010 is still going strong and hooked up to my TV.

/"Lost TiVo support" last year.
//Still get program info updates.
///I bought the lifetime membership and I intend to use it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Atari 64 still has great games. In theory
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
different places I have lived had 1 day a year when you could take electronics to the recycle center. they would have Scouts emptied your trunk for you. if you missed that 1 day you were F'd till next year.
 
Iczer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still have my old silver Gamecube.

Yes that's right, you can come take it from my cold, dead hands! I've got the ability to play Metroid Prime as it was meant to be played!!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nvmac: Donating an old Chromebook and TP-Link router today.

Yes, they are sanitized.

I used to give my old phones to friends for their kids; it was nice to see them enjoying the new-for-them tech.

I know some are worried about sanitizing the devices, but I'd guess quite a bit of your data is actually online, so... chill.

Unless you're a journalist or a spy.  Then you better shred it.


What if I spy on journalists?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have an old iPhone sitting plugged in in case of 911 since we don't have a landline. It's the emergency plan. That's most of it.
Got a couple of old iPods too but they come in the cars for those drives away from civilization when cell reception is iffy.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danielem1: Three Crooked Squirrels: I graduated law school on 1999. Until then, I'd never owned a computer. My roommate did, and I used the computer room. Upon my graduation, my folks bought me a laptop. I've probably had 5-8 since then. I still have them all. As well as the 4-6 cell phones I've owned over that time.

They're in a plastic crate, and when I move, I just move that box. I don't know how to sanitize them, and frankly, it's just easier to move the box than figure it out.

This except, just pull the hard drive out and keep that. Much smaller and easier to move. Take the rest of the laptops to best buy, they recycle no questions asked.


As to how to sanitize them. Buy an extension cord (you want to do this outside) and the cheapest available microwave. Looks like $55 on Amazon.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I was gonna say something snarky, but I wanna know who the fark thought that a 1989 Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch belongs in an easter basket filled with remote controls and a Wii?  That thing should be on a goddamn shelf.  That shiat's 400 dollars FARK ME dude


Definitely came here for the Game & Watch.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I still use mine occasionally.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know an extension cord on a microwave isn't exactly safe. You'll be microwaving electronics. A, it doesn't take long. B, we've moved beyond most safety protocols at this point.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still have this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have one of these. No battery and I'm not even sure if I have any VHS tapes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have TONS of old electronics. Any day now they're going to be worth real money on eBay...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just make sure to keep your Google, amazon, and apple devices plugged in.  Even if you don't use them.  The world engine needs your data.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: different places I have lived had 1 day a year when you could take electronics to the recycle center. they would have Scouts emptied your trunk for you. if you missed that 1 day you were F'd till next year.



The Zoo has an electronics recycling box. Mainly for old cell phones but if you can fit it in it's off your hands. I put an OG Xbox in it once.

And once a year they'll do the big items thing. They park a box truck in the lot and they'll take it for free.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Waves L2 limiter - hardware!

What was I think?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I have TONS of old electronics. Any day now they're going to be worth real money on eBay...


Is ebay still a thing?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have 2 DVD players and I use them both.
Paying for any streaming service still seems stupid to me.
DVDs are cheap as hell now. And there are lots of places to get movies for free, even just YouTube.
I have 4 TVs and I use 2 of them, but the CRTs are for playing retro games which I do on rare occasion.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Lsherm: I have TONS of old electronics. Any day now they're going to be worth real money on eBay...

Is ebay still a thing?


LOL what do you think could have possibly replaced it?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My claim to shame is collecting old electronics. Ok, one of my claims to shame.  I enjoy it when someone says, "hey, I've got this reel to reel tape from my dad - I wonder if it can still be played?"  I dig in the garage, check it out for operation and hand it over to them to check out dad's tape. Sometimes the bastards even give the player back.  Same for 8 tracks, cylinders, record players, and minidisc. No one has ever asked me for a MD player.

/yes, my children, while perhaps not caring if I die, do hope I clean all this shiat out prior to my final exit.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kabloink: A lot of these are probably around

[Fark user image image 485x363]


Look at you Mr moneybags! We had the version where you used a can of Sterno, which wasn't hot enough.
 
pheelix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I know an extension cord on a microwave isn't exactly safe. You'll be microwaving electronics. A, it doesn't take long. B, we've moved beyond most safety protocols at this point.


I have an old cast iron smelting pot. I'm tempted to see if I can get it hot enough to melt all my old cell phones. Not sure what kind of blast radius I can expect from the battery once it gets hot enough to explode though.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doing a collect and purge of old electronics as we a doing a complete cleanup after being here 31 years. Been tinkering since the 80's. Retired now. This list isn't everything, and a bunch has already been recycled.

Asus ROG from 2010. Weighs about 10-12 lbs. Still booted. Seems to have linux on it now.
Five other laptops.
20+ hdd's from a 250mb Maxtor (yes, mb) to 1tb various. In process of either wiping for recycle or destroying.
Four routers, 2 Asus, a Cisco and a Linksys.
About eight phones.
Three USB 2.0 four disk JBODs. One does have an esata interface.
Four vga monitors. One is a crt.
About 16 pc boards, some Isa.
IBM XT with 5mb drive. Unknown if functional. Was in my shed. IIRC was from around 1983 or 1985.
Tons of cables, including 25 pin rs232.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They'll probably get some use eventually.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: chitownmike: Lsherm: I have TONS of old electronics. Any day now they're going to be worth real money on eBay...

Is ebay still a thing?

LOL what do you think could have possibly replaced it?


Garbage cans
 
