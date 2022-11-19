 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo) Hero ♫ Take the first train to Kherson / And I'll meet you at the station / You can bring some ammunition / 'Cause Crimea's our destination ♫   (yahoo.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero, Public transport, European Commission, European Union, Ukraine Railways, Vice president, delegation of the European Commission, Train station, first train  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2022 at 4:50 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't be slow, oh no no no
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit, Subby. All day long now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Notabunny: Dammit, Subby. All day long now.


Might as well give in and give it a listen. 


The Monkees - Last Train To Clarksville 1966
Youtube ZcXpKiY2MXE


Ah no no no
Ah no no noooo
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Notabunny: Dammit, Subby. All day long now.

Might as well give in and give it a listen. 


[YouTube video: The Monkees - Last Train To Clarksville 1966]

Ah no no no
Ah no no noooo


The song is from 1966, but the locomotive is from about 1866.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: SpectroBoy: Notabunny: Dammit, Subby. All day long now.

Might as well give in and give it a listen. 


[YouTube video: The Monkees - Last Train To Clarksville 1966]

Ah no no no
Ah no no noooo

The song is from 1966, but the locomotive is from about 1866.


What's this, a Russian Locomotive?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Notabunny: Dammit, Subby. All day long now.

Might as well give in and give it a listen. 


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZcXpKiY2MXE]

Ah no no no
Ah no no noooo


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.