Even though you're not familiar with the term "quafftide," every good Farker should be
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks for the upgrade.
"Designated Drinking Day" is just too long for a racing interwebbed world and these days it seems every day is designated.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Proper usage:   Roll Quafftide!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds far more Shakespearean than Beer:30.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, did people say "Quafftide!" when wanting to drink, or does the word refer to other words like "cheers!" or "buttchug!"?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good quafftide to you and yours.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go more for quafftime!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought a quafftide was a menstrual queef.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wait, did people say "Quafftide!" when wanting to drink, or does the word refer to other words like "cheers!" or "buttchug!"?


Yes
 
Karne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Twitter is probably the best source of information on the internet.
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quafftide

It's the just registered name for my line of non-GMO, organic certified edible dildos.
 
Veloram
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel like there should be a "Yo ho!" in front of it
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gardyloo! quafftide eftsoons hiather!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha, the filter shiat on my archaisms.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karne: Twitter is probably the best source of information on the internet.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And if you're into the girly drinks its Queeftide.

Karne: Twitter is probably the best source of information on the internet.


It sure was, it really was.
 
Azz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: Quafftide

It's the just registered name for my line of non-GMO, organic certified edible dildos.


What's the penetration quotient of this "dildo"? How about the lube to air ratio at sea level? Vaginal wall resistance in ohms?

Faker! Expose him!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Quaffing" is just like drinking, only sloppier.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Quafftide

It's the just registered name for my line of non-GMO, organic certified edible dildos.


Anything is a non-GMO, organic certified edible dildo if you're brave enough.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here we go a quaffling so fair to be seen 'hic'

And a merry Quafftide to you too, sir
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
More people should know who Susie Dent is. She's fantastic.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alright then. Now dig someone up who tells us how to properly use it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought it was Haitian slang for "homosexual".
 
