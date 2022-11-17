 Skip to content
(NPR)   Did anyone else feel a great disturbance? As if dozens of for profit schools and one DeVos cried out in fury?   (npr.org) divider line
    Followup, Debt, federal judge, Judge William Alsup, Loan, preliminary approval of the settlement, federal student loans, U.S. Department of Education, fair resolution of their borrower defense claims  
Zik-Zak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did anyone else feel a great disturbance? As if dozens of for profit schools and one DeVos cried out in fury?

BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure DeVos has moved on.  She's probably on her newest yacht, eating beanie weenies diverted from the school lunch program and gleefully languishing in the cloud of each fart.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why does the NPR story not list the number of students involved at each of the 153 private schools?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The number of students isn't in this PDF document but there is a list of all 153 institutions:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/62d6e418e8d8517940207135/t/62fd549d7990e6153e306e7a/1660769437231/UPDATED_PPSL+Sweet+Flowchart_FINAL.pdf
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of canceling that debt, those for-profit schools (and their investors) should be compelled to pay it back on behalf of the students they defrauded.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: The number of students isn't in this PDF document but there is a list of all 153 institutions:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/62d6e418e8d8517940207135/t/62fd549d7990e6153e306e7a/1660769437231/UPDATED_PPSL+Sweet+Flowchart_FINAL.pdf


National University College. WTF?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shift_Left_Political: Omnivorous: The number of students isn't in this PDF document but there is a list of all 153 institutions:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/62d6e418e8d8517940207135/t/62fd549d7990e6153e306e7a/1660769437231/UPDATED_PPSL+Sweet+Flowchart_FINAL.pdf

National University College. WTF?


Keep reading...American University of the Caribbean
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Shift_Left_Political: Omnivorous: The number of students isn't in this PDF document but there is a list of all 153 institutions:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/62d6e418e8d8517940207135/t/62fd549d7990e6153e306e7a/1660769437231/UPDATED_PPSL+Sweet+Flowchart_FINAL.pdf

National University College. WTF?

Keep reading...American University of the Caribbean


Still acceptable:

buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Why does the NPR story not list the number of students involved at each of the 153 private schools?


And that number compared to the total enrollment of a particular "enterprise".
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Shift_Left_Political: Omnivorous: The number of students isn't in this PDF document but there is a list of all 153 institutions:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/62d6e418e8d8517940207135/t/62fd549d7990e6153e306e7a/1660769437231/UPDATED_PPSL+Sweet+Flowchart_FINAL.pdf

National University College. WTF?

Keep reading...American University of the Caribbean


I saw University of Phoenix on there, which reminded me of the time when a Division Director at a previous employer hired a guy who had just finished his MBA there to be our department manager. We laughed behind his back a lot. He didn't last long.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GentDirkly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The students sued for debt forgiveness.
The law says they can get that forgiveness from the agency if they can prove to the agency that they, as individuals, were defrauded.
The students argued that will take decades.
The judge was persuaded that the loans should be forgiven as a class.
However the taxpayers pay for it, not the schools.
The only bad thing for the schools is such a settlement could cause them to lose their ability to get new federal loans, maybe.  That's a separate administrative process.  That's why the schools are fighting it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Maybe instead of canceling that debt, those for-profit schools (and their investors) should be compelled to pay it back on behalf of the students they defrauded.


THIS
With interest and a penalty payment that goes to the student.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Chthonic Echoes: Maybe instead of canceling that debt, those for-profit schools (and their investors) should be compelled to pay it back on behalf of the students they defrauded.

THIS
With interest and a penalty payment that goes to the student.


They already spent that money on campaign contributions, nobody's getting it back.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Maybe instead of canceling that debt, those for-profit schools (and their investors) should be compelled to pay it back on behalf of the students they defrauded.


Smart but I'm sure many of these schools are closed or cannot afford it.  The real issue is why we're these schools accredited to the point where you could get a federal loan for them?  That's the governments fault.
Applying to a school that quotes your potential salary or your chances of getting a job after is like responding to an ad saying I make 15k a week working 13 minutes a day from home as a single mom raising my 15 kids.
It's just stupid but people fall for it every day.
Few weeks ago on next door a college student was asking if anyone needed babysitter and she was hiat with insurance mlms, life insurance mlms and 1 woman I know who pushes them like crazy, goes to all the big events that cost $$$ and she never makes a dime... her response was would you be open to starting an online zoom business, I'll send you details in a private link.
Uuugh the gov should know better!!!
 
