(Idaho State Journal)   Firing your .357 in the lobby and threatening to shoot the staff of the Travelodge because they added chloroform to your towels is not normal behavior, but on meth it is   (idahostatejournal.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wouldn't chloroform have helped to even out the high?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Real methheads carry ARs, pussy.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fairly recent event at a reputable hotel near me:

https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/story/news/local/2022/11/18/courtyard-marriott-poughkeepsie-shooting-lawsuit-reveals-new-details/69659039007/
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at serious prison time. The cops who have to take out this meth trash are doing God's work on Earth.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iToad: Looking at serious prison time. The cops who have to take out this meth trash are doing God's work on Earth.


So, a rainbow 🌈 is the correct symbol? You know, the sign of God's covenant with all of his living creatures?

Or does that make you uncomfortable?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has repeatedly been stuck behind a Karen at the front desk, I wish chloroform towels were available at check-in for this exact reason.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth.  Not even once.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, does this towel smell like chloroform to you?
 
sandy claur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That person .... is troubled.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was told there would be no chloroform!"
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's his 2nd amendment right to so.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel lodge is not the most expensive place to stay. I would bet they get a lot of....displaced and charity customers in there.

A lowered standard of living and the availability of comfort items (guns,alcohol,drugs) sometime provide temporary distraction from the current situation of many people.

It certainly sounds like this patron may have been thoroughly distracted from his present situation.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the real question is whether the .357 was loaded with .38 special rounds. Is the gun ok?

/s
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Meth.  Not even once.


Actually, probably only once.

The first time you do it it's amazing.  You've never felt more euphoric in your life.  It's when you do it a lot more than once is where it gets dicey.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chloroform will help you sleep at a Travelodge.

You might need it.  The couple in the room next to you are making a S and M video and the cockroaches in the wall are waiting for the lights to go out.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good thing it was a .357 Magnum, we know she's not a school shooter or gangster so she's not dangerous.
Meth. She's on it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Uh uh. I know what you're thinking. "Did she fire six shots or only two hundred?" Well to tell you the truth with all this meth in my system I kinda lost track myself. But being this is a .357 AK47, the most powerful handgun in the world and would blow this snack machine to hell, you've gotta ask yourself one question: "Do I feel lucky?" Well, do ya, front desk clerk?"

~Dirty Becky
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
O'Connell called police to report she had shot herself in the hand, adding that she was still armed with the firearm and would shoot anyone who came near her

Then why call the police?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only the meth had been armed.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


Nevada used to have anti drunk driving PSAs that ended with:

You're not beating the odds, you're only beating yourself.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iToad: Looking at serious prison time. The cops who have to take out this meth trash are doing God's work on Earth.


I dunno. Maybe if in the first place we didn't have God always pushing weird contradictory theories and perpetually threatening us, we wouldn't have as much mental illness, and thus si wouldn't have to keep on doing his/her/them's work?

/Gender neutral pronouns because perhaps God is transitioning, and has had a rough go of it what with the cosmic hormone therapy for the past few thousand years.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about her 1st amendment rights?

Isn't firing a gun a form of speech?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Meth.  Not even once.


Except in the Air Force, allegedly
 
rwellor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow.. a quick Google-fu on the boyfriend's name turns up a FB page that shows how far south things have gone...
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SHE WAS EXERCISIN' HER CONSTU'NAL RAGHTS!!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What about her 1st amendment rights?

Isn't firing a gun a form of speech?


It certainly gets a point across.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think more people would vote in elections if guns were involved.

Instead of checking of a persons name on a ballot you are presented with effigies of the candidates and you shoot the ones you don't want.
 
