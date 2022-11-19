 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Dumbass detector succeeds   (wcvb.com) divider line
25
25 Comments
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The dumbass here is who whoever designed that off-ramp. If it misleads drivers so often that they needed to install an expensive detection and warning system, I don't think you can blame that on all the drivers being stupid.

Not even in Massachusetts.

For the record, the correct remediation would have been to redesign the off-ramp. And no, I don't assume they already thought of that because this is the DOT, who are not the best and the brightest.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's unlikely to deter a drunk driver.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: It's unlikely to deter a drunk driver.


I'm always amazed on 11foot8 how often sober drivers are fooled despite a flashing OVERHIGHT MUST TURN sign and the fact that the traffic signal turned red in front of them.  

It's hard to be foolproof because fools are so damn ingenious.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red reflectors on SoCal freeways seem to work well. They're pretty hard to miss.
firstsign.comView Full Size

1addicts.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The dumbass here is who whoever designed that off-ramp. If it misleads drivers so often that they needed to install an expensive detection and warning system, I don't think you can blame that on all the drivers being stupid.

Not even in Massachusetts.

For the record, the correct remediation would have been to redesign the off-ramp. And no, I don't assume they already thought of that because this is the DOT, who are not the best and the brightest.


There are some awful off ramp designs out there. Years ago I was driving through Pennsylvania and turned onto one because of bad signage. It was the middle of the night, the sign pointed right at the off ramp to get on the interstate, and it was only when I realized the painted line colors were reversed that I knew I was going the wrong way. I backed up and found the right ramp, but it would have been stupid easy to keep going and end up the wrong way on an interstate. The correct ramp was hidden behind a bunch a trees about 100 yards past the sign. It was easily the worst design I've seen in my life, I wouldn't be surprised if people died because of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The dumbass here is who whoever designed that off-ramp. If it misleads drivers so often that they needed to install an expensive detection and warning system, I don't think you can blame that on all the drivers being stupid.

Not even in Massachusetts.

For the record, the correct remediation would have been to redesign the off-ramp. And no, I don't assume they already thought of that because this is the DOT, who are not the best and the brightest.


Sorry.  It's the driver. For reasons we don't understand this is actually a regular thing.  All over san antonio and Texas leads the nation.  I've seen it in myself. And that tune around wasn't confusing.  People just don't pay attention.  Access roads are one-why especially if they don't have two lanes. So yeah that's on the driver
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's unlikely to deter a drunk driver.


Or a suicidal one.

Those one-way tire spikes in parking garages are the way to go.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've got on highway exits and had people coming the other way. I just turn sideways and block the lane. Once someone actually got pissed at me for doing that and start honking back at me.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spectrum: The red reflectors on SoCal freeways seem to work well. They're pretty hard to miss.
[firstsign.com image 175x175]
[1addicts.com image 319x480]


If you understand what they mean.

Some might think, "Red, so maybe they want me to slow down, or this is a dangerous area."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Spectrum: The red reflectors on SoCal freeways seem to work well. They're pretty hard to miss.
[firstsign.com image 175x175]
[1addicts.com image 319x480]

If you understand what they mean.

Some might think, "Red, so maybe they want me to slow down, or this is a dangerous area."


Red means stop.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like how the video never shows what the driver is seeing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The dumbass here is who whoever designed that off-ramp. If it misleads drivers so often that they needed to install an expensive detection and warning system, I don't think you can blame that on all the drivers being stupid.

Not even in Massachusetts.

For the record, the correct remediation would have been to redesign the off-ramp. And no, I don't assume they already thought of that because this is the DOT, who are not the best and the brightest.


We get those at the Churchill ramp around Pittsburgh.
It's literally the old end of the parkway and instead of doing it correctly they widened the ramps to make the highway and put the ramp where the highway should be, so it's left hand "ramps"
It's pretty easy to mess up the lane getting on if you're unfamiliar and not paying attention.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're Going the Wrong Way!
Youtube twKUbXcbbb4
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I too once almost did this by accident long ago. Ended up going onto a badly-signed offramp positioned right next to the onramp in such a way that it was truly difficult to discern the two, especially in pitch black night. Freaked me right the hell out. Was able to turn around & get out.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Having driven in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, I concur that your on/off ramps were designed by crazy people.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zez: [i.pinimg.com image 550x299]


Shakes tiny fist!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the wife calls her husband to let him know to be careful as the news is reporting a driver traveling the wrong way on the highway, the husband yells to his wife over the phone, "One??? Hell they are ALL going the wrong way!"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Unobtanium: It's unlikely to deter a drunk driver.

Or a suicidal one.

Those one-way tire spikes in parking garages are the way to go.


Not really.  When there's been an accident or there's road construction going on, emergency and highway department vehicles sometimes need to use a ramp the wrong direction.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trying to figure out how the hell you would get on that particular ramp backwards...got nothin'. It's 150 ft earlier than the on ramp with the giant green sign saying "91 North Brattleboro," with multiple wrong way signs beforehand.

People really are losing all sense of direction because of GPS.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rover James | The Old People's Car | Top Gear | Series 19 | BBC
Youtube d6AnXi2N_do
 
firefly212
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The dumbass here is who whoever designed that off-ramp. If it misleads drivers so often that they needed to install an expensive detection and warning system, I don't think you can blame that on all the drivers being stupid.

Not even in Massachusetts.

For the record, the correct remediation would have been to redesign the off-ramp. And no, I don't assume they already thought of that because this is the DOT, who are not the best and the brightest.


Also, people drive in a panic sometimes, I know when I was getting my dog to the ER once, I made some bad driving decisions, people trying to get their kids to the ER, or themselves to one, or trying to see a loved one who may be about to die may have impaired senses and decision making... good design should make it pretty obvious where to go, and where not to go.
 
