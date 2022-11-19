 Skip to content
(CNN)   Search and rescue team in northern Michigan rescue hunter who fell into an icy river with the help of a very good boy. Fark: An 80-year old hunter   (cnn.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never have to rescue gatherers.  Just want to point that out.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....


Which would make him NOT a very good boi.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They never have to rescue gatherers.  Just want to point that out.


Because they die of poisonous mushrooms before anyone can get to them?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....


Subby may be the author.

The Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit transported the hunter out of the woods to the canoe, and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Surprise Canoe does not care about your need for context.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had fallen into the river three times.

You're not here for the hunting, are you?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought that lake was a farmers market and kept running into it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: The Third Man: Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....

Which would make him NOT a very good boi.


Really depends on your perspective, doesn't it?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....


Eats, shoots & leaves.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it "Fark:" that he was 80. Because it's an irrelevant detail?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had fallen into the river three times.

You ain't here to hunt are you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: The Third Man: Subby's headline makes it sound like the dog led the hunter into the icy river....

Which would make him NOT a very good boi.


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Why is it "Fark:" that he was 80. Because it's an irrelevant detail?


Cause he's outdoors, doing something he enjoys at age 80 and not sitting in a nursing home watching Judge Judy and trying to get an erection?

Oh come on. You've seen her bikini pic.
 
YOU HAVE THE LARGEST CLITORIS IVE EVER SEEN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I think the world is hopeless, something like this happens
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loki wants steak

/ Give it to him
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach him to take his walker out on the ice.

/username checks out
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That area is replete with geezers. He probably is home from Florida for hunting and Turkey day.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

