(The Root)   Deputy Chief punishes two firefighters who failed to sweep a burning building where two children subsequently died and then lied about it. Promptly gets fired himself, because this timeline absolutely sucks   (theroot.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The union has said the city has put firefighters in harm's way because of chronic understaffing in the fire department.

You're farking firefighters, not accountants. You're supposed to be put in harm's way.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear Uvalde is hiring
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: The union has said the city has put firefighters in harm's way because of chronic understaffing in the fire department.

You're farking firefighters, not accountants. You're supposed to be put in harm's way.


Are you really this completely clueless? Understaffed fire houses are dangerous to everyone, firefighters and citizens alike. That's one of the most idiotic libertarian "arguments" I've ever seen on Fark. And that saying something.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you didn't do it, say you didn't do it. Don't farking lie about it.

Mugato: The union has said the city has put firefighters in harm's way because of chronic understaffing in the fire department.

You're farking firefighters, not accountants. You're supposed to be put in harm's way.


It requires proper training, manpower, and operative equipment. It's not the farking 1880's any more. Since it is Flint, the budget is probably however many pop cans they can scrounge up.
It takes way more than two in and one at the pump to fight a house fire. That's a very dangerous situation and unless there was a known entrapment, it would be an exterior attack only. There are a lot of other factors involved and I don't know the whole story here, but dude, it's not just running into danger without a thought in your head about what to do and how to do it. It requires adequate preparation and training.

I need a project and I may contact this guy for his whole story.

but the bottom line is, it's OK to miss a room, it happens. One may feel guilty as farking shiat fark hell if that miss results in the loss of life, but DON'T farkING LIE ABOUT IT. That breaks the public trust and there's a reason there isn't a song called "fark da Fire Department"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They doing the cocaine?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's another article, closer to the incident

What is implied is that these guys were on primary search. They took a handline and are supposed to go through each room quickly, using the hose to knock down what they can in order to facilitate that search. I haven't seen pictures of the scene, so it's difficult to figure out how much damage there was. If they were able to all walk around on the second floor however, it couldn't have been that terrible.
I do feel this is more a training issue than anything else but again, DON"T LIE ABOUT IMPORTANT THINGS.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the children subsequently died and then lied about it

Why would they lie about dying, when they were clearly dead?

cretinbob: it's OK to miss a room, it happens. One may feel guilty as farking shiat fark hell if that miss results in the loss of life, but DON'T farkING LIE ABOUT IT.


^THIS^

I was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years.  If you've never been inside a burning house, you have no idea just how dark and scary it can be.  You can practice all you want in a smoke-filled room, but when you're actually in a burning house, it's a whole other world.  You do the best sweep you can, protect yourself, and get out.  I wouldn't be surprised if they missed a room, and if they'd just admitted that, anyone who knows what it's like would understand.  But definitely don't lie about it
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flint is synonymous with good management and leadership.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Mugato: The union has said the city has put firefighters in harm's way because of chronic understaffing in the fire department.

You're farking firefighters, not accountants. You're supposed to be put in harm's way.

Are you really this completely clueless? Understaffed fire houses are dangerous to everyone, firefighters and citizens alike. That's one of the most idiotic libertarian "arguments" I've ever seen on Fark. And that saying something.


One fire, one firefighter.  That's my America, dammit.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: the children subsequently died and then lied about it

Why would they lie about dying, when they were clearly dead?

cretinbob: it's OK to miss a room, it happens. One may feel guilty as farking shiat fark hell if that miss results in the loss of life, but DON'T farkING LIE ABOUT IT.

^THIS^

I was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years.  If you've never been inside a burning house, you have no idea just how dark and scary it can be.  You can practice all you want in a smoke-filled room, but when you're actually in a burning house, it's a whole other world.  You do the best sweep you can, protect yourself, and get out.  I wouldn't be surprised if they missed a room, and if they'd just admitted that, anyone who knows what it's like would understand.  But definitely don't lie about it


Double-this.  Only had limited experience in fire-fighting training in the Navy, but that was enough to get the idea.  You're lucky if you know which way your ass is, much less anything else or how much of what you've actually searched or not.  Takes a whole world of training to function through that consistently and effectively
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two white firefighters fail to save two black kids.
Lie about it.
Get disciplined by black fire chief.
Black fire chief fired.
Sometimes, it's hard to blame people for thinking some stuff might just be about race.
You know, just a little bit, maybe.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Here's another article, closer to the incident

What is implied is that these guys were on primary search. They took a handline and are supposed to go through each room quickly, using the hose to knock down what they can in order to facilitate that search. I haven't seen pictures of the scene, so it's difficult to figure out how much damage there was. If they were able to all walk around on the second floor however, it couldn't have been that terrible.
I do feel this is more a training issue than anything else but again, DON"T LIE ABOUT IMPORTANT THINGS.


It's like when you get in a car accident that isn't your fault, but you flee or lie about it.
And innocent f**k-up becomes a crime when you lie about it in a lot of life's situations.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: finitely don't lie about it


Here's a potential grey area - they missed it.  Presumably they're good enough guys that they didn't enter a smoke-filled burning building and then deliberately pass by a room with dying kids in it, so when they 'missed it' they completely and totally missed it.  And then they filed a report afterwards saying they'd checked the room because, to the best of their recollection, they had checked all the rooms.

That's not a false report, that's just the same error, documented.

Which makes blaming them for it and suspending them more likely to be someone 'taking action' in the face of public scrutiny and a lawsuit.  Which yes, is a problem with the chief and not the firefighters who are presumably upset they failed to save two kids even if they have somehow managed to rationalize and compartmentalize the event to protect themselves.

So how do you tell if it's a couple of ass-covering incompetent firemen or a politically sensitive asshole of a chief throwing some guys under a bus?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you didn't do it, say you didn't do it. Don't farking lie about it.

Mugato: The union has said the city has put firefighters in harm's way because of chronic understaffing in the fire department.

You're farking firefighters, not accountants. You're supposed to be put in harm's way.

It requires proper training, manpower, and operative equipment. It's not the farking 1880's any more. Since it is Flint, the budget is probably however many pop cans they can scrounge up.
It takes way more than two in and one at the pump to fight a house fire. That's a very dangerous situation and unless there was a known entrapment, it would be an exterior attack only. There are a lot of other factors involved and I don't know the whole story here, but dude, it's not just running into danger without a thought in your head about what to do and how to do it. It requires adequate preparation and training.

I need a project and I may contact this guy for his whole story.

but the bottom line is, it's OK to miss a room, it happens. One may feel guilty as farking shiat fark hell if that miss results in the loss of life, but DON'T farkING LIE ABOUT IT. That breaks the public trust and there's a reason there isn't a song called "fark da Fire Department"


IT'S SODA CANS! NOT "POP"!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That breaks the public trust and there's a reason there isn't a song called "fark da Fire Department"


Fuck the Fire Department, by Vincent E. L. (with lyrics and funk)
Youtube 7JkrJUAg8aI


You didn't say it had to be a good song.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fire truck crashes into fence
Youtube F33xCjBrCJc
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: OldRod: finitely don't lie about it

Here's a potential grey area - they missed it.  Presumably they're good enough guys that they didn't enter a smoke-filled burning building and then deliberately pass by a room with dying kids in it, so when they 'missed it' they completely and totally missed it.  And then they filed a report afterwards saying they'd checked the room because, to the best of their recollection, they had checked all the rooms.

That's not a false report, that's just the same error, documented.

Which makes blaming them for it and suspending them more likely to be someone 'taking action' in the face of public scrutiny and a lawsuit.  Which yes, is a problem with the chief and not the firefighters who are presumably upset they failed to save two kids even if they have somehow managed to rationalize and compartmentalize the event to protect themselves.

So how do you tell if it's a couple of ass-covering incompetent firemen or a politically sensitive asshole of a chief throwing some guys under a bus?


In our current political atmosphere, the chief throwing the firefighters under the bus is pretty much mandated, whatever the truth is.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
happens, Theron Wiggins was named Interim Fire Chief Thursday.

Any relation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I never disciplined [the firefighters] for missing the room - I disciplined them for submitting a false report" kinda softens my sympathy for the deputy chief, tbh.
 
