(Afro Tech)   This one simple trick can increase the value of your home by nearly $300,000. (Valid only if you have Caucasian neighbors)   (afrotech.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As my father would say, "That is some freeze dried bullsh*t."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I looked up an old elementary school I went to and the page had racial breakdowns.  The numbers looked more like old school redlining and forced segregation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: As my father would say, "That is some freeze dried bullsh*t."


Aaaaaand stealing
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DON.MAC: I looked up an old elementary school I went to and the page had racial breakdowns.  The numbers looked more like old school redlining and forced segregation.


There are areas near me that belong to a different school district that in order to get to that school, without driving through the majority of my town, you'd have to take a boat up the coastline. The major commerce lots are all districted to the other town. In the era of white flight, a group of people got themselves elected to the board of ed and redistricted them and all this other property to the other town because our town had a larger black population.

Love thy neighbor. But only if they're white. The real Christian way.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked!  Yes the racism is some BS but shocked the appraiser didn't bump the value up automatically.  I worked at a finance company and worked with appraisers.  They'd ask what we needed the valuation to come in at for the loan.  BAM!  Just like magic, the value came in at what we needed for the loan!
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're talking a three-week period, and nothing else changed in the house outside of me," Clark told 5 King.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because our Black and brown families homes are often devalued. They're often taken away from us."

I don't understand this statement. The home is more likely to be taken away because they can borrow LESS money against it?

I strongly suspect that I'm missing the intent of his statement.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this keep happening?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farked up.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: "Because our Black and brown families homes are often devalued. They're often taken away from us."

I don't understand this statement. The home is more likely to be taken away because they can borrow LESS money against it?

I strongly suspect that I'm missing the intent of his statement.


The value. They're taking the value of the home because they are owned by brown and black persons, and are therefore devaluing brown and black persons themselves by extension.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do families all gather at the dinner table during a home appraisal?
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he meant the value of their assets, and therefore the power it gives, is taken away.

The last time my house was evaluated for a loan, the appraiser didn't even come by. He just calculated what other houses in the neighborhood were selling for, which was much lower than the house is worth. Didn't matter; we weren't borrowing much.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: "Because our Black and brown families homes are often devalued. They're often taken away from us."

I don't understand this statement. The home is more likely to be taken away because they can borrow LESS money against it?

I strongly suspect that I'm missing the intent of his statement.


Appraisers are stealing from them by devaluing their houses by nearly 30%.  House value has significant impact on many financial matters, so that 30% loss is significant.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Do families all gather at the dinner table during a home appraisal?


do you have family photos displayed in your house?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I'm shocked!  Yes the racism is some BS but shocked the appraiser didn't bump the value up automatically.  I worked at a finance company and worked with appraisers.  They'd ask what we needed the valuation to come in at for the loan.  BAM!  Just like magic, the value came in at what we needed for the loan!


I think TFA said it was an independent appraisal done by the homeowner. So it's most likely one of the myraid examples of black homeowners being given bullshiat appraisals. They didn't even run comps.

I suppose it's possible they ended up getting a county appraiser somehow. A county appraiser wouldn't run comps. They'd look at the parcel value of the land, and then ball park the value of the structure.  But I don't think county appraisers are for hire, so, yeah.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First, the racism is disgusting.  Second, if the family picture is accurate, I can say the man is decent looking, but the woman is very good looking.  Kids are cute too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

honk: "Because our Black and brown families homes are often devalued. They're often taken away from us."

I don't understand this statement. The home is more likely to be taken away because they can borrow LESS money against it?

I strongly suspect that I'm missing the intent of his statement.


Yep. Homes cost money. One of the most effective ways to keep a home valuable is to keep it good repair. One of the best ways to cover the cost of large repairs or improvements, is to borrow against the value of the house, complete the work, and have the house reappraised, effectively granting you instant equity. Or wealth.

So, if you depress the value of homes, the owed mortgage becomes a bigger chunk of the value.

Home equity is the effective wealth of the middle class. Depressing values can leave people upside down in mortgages and they'll start accruing debt to the point where a property developer comes in and buys the houses "distressed".
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Note to web devs:  do not make your cookie agreement take half the screen and then cover the Accept button with an ad.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
now they have to pay higher taxes. good move, you big dummies
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I worked at a finance company and worked with appraisers. They'd ask what we needed the valuation to come in at for the loan. BAM! Just like magic, the value came in at what we needed for the loan!


When we bought our first house the first thing the appraiser asked us was how much we needed for the loan *wink, wink, nudge, nudge*. I don't know how appraisers are paid. Maybe they get kickbacks from the loan officers who get commissions for writing loans.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is not the first article of this nature on Fark.

Years ago I worked at ITT-BCC. The head of the union for our branch, a smelly sod named Dennis, lived on Long Island. He found out a black family toured a house that was for sale on his block. Next night he burned the place to the ground. There is no end to shiat heads in this world.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But I keep hearing from conservatives that systemic racism isn't a thing
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: But I keep hearing from conservatives that systemic racism isn't a thing


And you will continue to.
The loss of privilege feels like oppression - especially to losers who aren't good at life and depend on privilege for what few advantages they have.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep. Even though we are supposed to be "enlighted", this still happens. One of the local stations here just did a series on it and the banks promised to tweak their algorithms to fix it.

I'm not holding my breath.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: First, the racism is disgusting.  Second, if the family picture is accurate, I can say the man is decent looking, but the woman is very good looking.  Kids are cute too.


Let's do the appraisal again using black appraisers with and without the family photos present. I'm curious if the results are the same.
 
