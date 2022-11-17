 Skip to content
(CNN)   Anti-vaxxers strike again   (cnn.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Polio in New York, Measles in Ohio... if only there was some way to stop these outbreaks...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Polio in New York, Measles in Ohio... if only there was some way to stop these outbreaks...


May e someday there will be a way.

Hopefully in my lifetime.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Polio in New York, Measles in Ohio... if only there was some way to stop these outbreaks...


Collectively, what is needed is the will to look to the non-compliant and inform them they can either get their vaccinations or move to a country that doesn't require them.

I suspect a lot more people would have to die, with a much more in-your-face cause and effect relationship, before enough idiots would support such a move.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's normally a standard & required childhood vax.  It's been that way for decades.

If some kids aren't getting it, they aren't school age (for sure) and their parents are probably ignorant... or just don't care.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine them all with the Amish.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: their parents are probably ignorant... or just don't care.


Ignorance you can correct, especially ignorance from apathy.  What you have here is people who care very strongly about their ignorance and will defend it over the health of themselves and their children.  It starts with, "I believe in vaccines, but I don't trust the recommended schedule, it's too much" goes through "vaccines are full of dangerous chemicals" and ends with "the shots put tracking chips in you".

It's a progressive ignorance, and it's best to crush iat in the early stages before it spreads.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send two experts out there to do what, exactly? Measles is extremely contagious. Are the experts going to shake their heads at the parents with a look of disapproval?

The parents thought that their kids would be better off without the big bad vaccine. They chose.... Poorly.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
k00k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lurkey: Quarantine them all with the Amish.


Wait, what did the Amish ever do to you?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Hinged: their parents are probably ignorant... or just don't care.

Ignorance you can correct, especially ignorance from apathy.  What you have here is people who care very strongly about their ignorance and will defend it over the health of themselves and their children.  It starts with, "I believe in vaccines, but I don't trust the recommended schedule, it's too much" goes through "vaccines are full of dangerous chemicals" and ends with "the shots put tracking chips in you".

It's a progressive ignorance, and it's best to crush iat in the early stages before it spreads.


Yep. One of my fellow grad students started that with my ex-wife when she was pregnant. Just as a "possibility". I shut it down.

When said fellow grad student had kids, herself, she got her kids vaxxed, and on schedule.

An educated person, mind you. I just don't know we're the crazy will come from, anymore.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


1. New cases are how vaccine-resistant strains pop up. Think covid variants.

2. A small number of people can't get the vaccines for legitimate medical reasons and need to rely on herd immunity.

3. Many of the not-vaxed are children who's shiatty parents are deciding for them.
 
k00k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.


Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


User name checks out. Lack of epidemiological knowledge comes extra.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

k00k: Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.

Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?


See reasons 1-3 above, but yes:

4. Even the tried and true vaccines for things like measles are only about 99.98 percent effective, so yes, you can still get it. That's why only an idiot laughs at the effectiveness of the covid vaccine.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are people complaining this is a very self-correcting problem? If you're not vaccinated and you get sick that's your problem. If you die from this im going to point my finger at you and say this is how science works, you are the byproduct of a failing genetic pool. Hopefully you didn't suffer a lot.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

k00k: Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.

Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?


Sometimes. No vax is 100%. But the idea is that if you get near 80% of the population immune, it protects those that can't be vaxxed because, at that level, the disease can't spread.

Also, f*ck you.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: lurkey: Quarantine them all with the Amish.

Wait, what did the Amish ever do to you?


I could name a few. One rampant child, sexual, animal, and domestic abuse. As well as elders making said victims forgive their abusers.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had to send 12 kids home this week because they were exposed to whooping cough and not vaccinated. I am seeing this sort of thing happen more and more.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just got my flu($20 w/no insurance) and 4th covid(free) vaccine shots yesterday so I'm getting a kick.  My shoulder is sore but it's a small price to pay.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

k00k: Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.

Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?


Nope.  You know why?  It's been explained ad nauseam.

The only people left who don't understand are the ones who choose not to, and it is almost certain that engaging further with you will result in a long chain of posts where you provide counter 'arguments' to every point I make and don't change your mind one bit.  I don't even believe you're vaccinated, lying about that is commonly a way to promote anti-vax views while seeming 'reasonable'.

I'm actually just going to tag your account 'anti-vaxxer' and avoid you in future.

If you're serious about learning - which, again, I don't believe for a moment - you have a brain and the entire Internet to access as a source of reference material.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wish we didn't live in world where people voluntarily let their kids and loved ones die just for some political talking points to boost some bloated fatcat in a suit thousands of miles away who damn sure doesn't give a F about their kid.
/ see also: Republican-started wars which was nearly all of them
// was in one
/// {third slashie died from disinformation}
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


If only that were true... and that were enough.

But actually, we need a significant chunk of the idiots to stop being idiots. Maybe not "down to the last man"... but we definitely need to disallow religious exemptions, we need to disallow basically all choice. You will get vaccines unless there is a demonstrably higher risk in your specific situation that the reaction to the shot would be worse than the worst case scenario if you don't and get the disease. This includes the risk of you spreading it to others who may not themselves be able to be vaccinated.

It's not impossible, or even hard, to eradicate a disease we can vaccinate against at this point. But willful idiots are literally bringing back diseases that haven't been in humans for decades. It's way past enough.

We shouldn't let people in public or be allowed visitation to anyone if you aren't vaccinated or have really good documentation (not just a doctor's note) about your situation and why you can't. Otherwise, no school, no police support, no fire services, you don't get to be in public, you don't get to be on public land, you don't get to vote, you don't get to be in our society at all.

That's the only stance we should be taking. Individual rights end when your rights would infringe upon someone else's. In the case of endangering children, who would not be able to make their own choices, the crime of poor decision making skills is particularly heinous. Ideal world, we wouldn't allow people like that to breed in the first place.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vaccines turned out to be an intelligence test.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: ... The only people left who don't understand are the ones who choose not to, and it is almost certain that engaging further with you will result in a long chain of posts where you provide counter 'arguments' to every point I make and don't change your mind one bit...


it is  wasted ink;

a fool will not read wisdom.

stupid turlingdromes
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


Immunization isn't magic. You can still get sick and die if you're immunized. It just makes it less likely.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.


Children are getting sick from the stupidity and political tantrums of their parents. Kids get two vaccines. Assuming the kids at the day care cited in the article had their first vaccine as a condition of enrollment, they were too young yet for their second vaccine and still vulnerable.

Incidentally, from the article: "About 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to Columbus Public Health." The disease is spreading to and more importantly from people that somehow fell through the cracks getting vaccinated or that willfully dodge the easy precaution.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
these clowns will go on not caring, saying it's no big deal until some of there kids start becoming disabled or dying from some preventable disease and then they'll scream about how the government did nothing to protect them (or that the government caused the outbreak on purpose to eliminate the threat their 'free thinking' posed to the government) and demand immediate action to help them

all while never coming close to entertaining the possibility that they were the ones who are to blame for it
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: k00k: Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.

Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?

Sometimes. No vax is 100%. But the idea is that if you get near 80% of the population immune, it protects those that can't be vaxxed because, at that level, the disease can't spread.

Also, f*ck you.


Whoever thought my very true statement deserves a "funny", out yourself for ridicule, you horse's ass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size

Just got the new flu shot and Covid booster myself.
I don't get it, we didn't have the chicken pox vaccination when I was little and I really wish we did.
 
killershark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jimjays: k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.

Children are getting sick from the stupidity and political tantrums of their parents. Kids get two vaccines. Assuming the kids at the day care cited in the article had their first vaccine as a condition of enrollment, they were too young yet for their second vaccine and still vulnerable.

Incidentally, from the article: "About 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to Columbus Public Health." The disease is spreading to and more importantly from people that somehow fell through the cracks getting vaccinated or that willfully dodge the easy precaution.


We can't assume that unvaxxed means their parents are morons - at least not in this case. Day care centers may include babies who are too young to get vaccinated. The article only stated that they were not vaxxed, not that they were not vaxxed and eligible for the vaccines. And one six-year-old could have anti-vax parents or some sort of medical reason for not having it.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Verifiable proof that you have been immunized per schedule, or you pay 100% of costs associated with care.

get them in the wallet is the only thing that works. Like COVIDiots, just charge the shiat out of them.
 
k00k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Per .02% failure rate quoted above, i'll take my chances, I never get that lucky.  Someone who CANT get vax'ed obviously has some other immunity / medical issues and should be extra cautious anyway.  And tragic as it may be, someone else's kids aren't my concern, their parents can live with their decisions and consequences.  "disallow all choice", where have I heard that before?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [files.explosm.net image 820x1300]
Just got the new flu shot and Covid booster myself.
I don't get it, we didn't have the chicken pox vaccination when I was little and I really wish we did.


Whoa didn't know there's a chicken pox vax now! Yeah damn sure wish I had that lol, that one got me pretty good, still have a couple scars. Not that I mind the scars but I recall it being absolutely miserable as a kid.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: Polio in New York, Measles in Ohio... if only there was some way to stop these outbreaks...


Shoot the antivaxxers dead and burn their worthless corpses.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I had to send 12 kids home this week because they were exposed to whooping cough and not vaccinated. I am seeing this sort of thing happen more and more.


Username checks out
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ranchguy: Verifiable proof that you have been immunized per schedule, or you pay 100% of costs associated with care.

get them in the wallet is the only thing that works. Like COVIDiots, just charge the shiat out of them.


But think about the children! Seriously though this won't happen because it makes people look bad and mean and evil. Being the savior of all mankind looks better them being harsh and realistic.

Honestly the only real reason why people should step in is because the collateral damage in the cost associated with it. Preventive care is less expensive then reparative care,
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Send two experts out there to do what, exactly? Measles is extremely contagious. Are the experts going to shake their heads at the parents with a look of disapproval?

The parents thought that their kids would be better off without the big bad vaccine. They chose.... Poorly.


Send child services out there instead.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

killershark: jimjays: k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.

Children are getting sick from the stupidity and political tantrums of their parents. Kids get two vaccines. Assuming the kids at the day care cited in the article had their first vaccine as a condition of enrollment, they were too young yet for their second vaccine and still vulnerable.

Incidentally, from the article: "About 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to Columbus Public Health." The disease is spreading to and more importantly from people that somehow fell through the cracks getting vaccinated or that willfully dodge the easy precaution.

We can't assume that unvaxxed means their parents are morons - at least not in this case. Day care centers may include babies who are too young to get vaccinated. The article only stated that they were not vaxxed, not that they were not vaxxed and eligible for the vaccines. And one six-year-old could have anti-vax parents or some sort of medical reason for not having it.


Yeah, I'd thought after post that I'd worded poorly, I should have referred to the adults in the community (or whatever communities they've travelled through) rather than the sick kids' parents as the group most irresponsible for disease spread.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

k00k: Per .02% failure rate quoted above, i'll take my chances, I never get that lucky.  Someone who CANT get vax'ed obviously has some other immunity / medical issues and should be extra cautious anyway.  And tragic as it may be, someone else's kids aren't my concern, their parents can live with their decisions and consequences.  "disallow all choice", where have I heard that before?


So you're just dismissing the possibility of new, potentially vaccine-resistant variants that was stated in a post that you definitely saw? Or are you just doing that for purposes of trolling?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: a_room_with_a_moose: k00k: Unsung_Hero: Then you need to learn more, because that's not how it works.

Care to explain it to me?  Are ppl with measles and polio vax'es contracting the disease?

Sometimes. No vax is 100%. But the idea is that if you get near 80% of the population immune, it protects those that can't be vaxxed because, at that level, the disease can't spread.

Also, f*ck you.

Whoever thought my very true statement deserves a "funny", out yourself for ridicule, you horse's ass.


Take it as a compliment.
If you're lucky, you'll have some dipsh*t following you around Fark funnying your posts regardless of their or the thread's topic.

Like your own little gremlin keeping you company as you go about your day.

Let it give you warm fuzzies.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, here's the one I was looking for:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: k00k: i still dont get why we care if anyone else gets vax'ed.  I got mine, I'm good.  Get yours, youre good.  If you dont, youre at your own risk and not bothering me.

1. New cases are how vaccine-resistant strains pop up. Think covid variants.


That is purely false, at least as it pertains to measles.  There are no measles variants.  Doesn't mutate like that.
I'm not suggesting don't get the vax, but your knee-jerk response isn't helping anything.
 
adj_m
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this point the blame is on lawmakers and voters. Antivax parents need to be jailed for wilful child endangerment and their children provided safe homes free of abuse.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One dose is about 93% effective at preventing measles if you come into contact with the virus. Two doses are about 97% effective.

See? There's no guarantee it will work, so why bother?
 
