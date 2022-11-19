 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   "Sorry I was late to my appointment. Somebody ordered 38 drinks in front of me at Starbucks"   (dailydot.com) divider line
67
    More: Facepalm, Coffee, user Jaclyn, sec video, Drink, doctor's appointment, large order, Starbucks, licensed store  
•       •       •

1248 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 19 Nov 2022 at 11:38 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ordering 38 drinks is obnoxious. No matter how you slice it.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That order didn't make her late. Her decision to prioritize getting a drink at Starbucks over being to the doctor on time made her late. She didn't have to wait there for her drink, she could have noped out, due to the wait. Instead, she chose to hang around and make a tiktoks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder who could be so inconsiderate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Melody Heald is a culture writer

And what an incredibly compelling piece that was. The way she copy/pasted those quotes, get Jack Pulitzer on the horn.

And yes, the dumbass would have known she'd be late but chose overpriced coffee over a doctor's appointment. It's not like she was at a liquor store.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, always put fun and wants ahead of needs.  That really pays off.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have gotten the coffee after the appointment.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If her car were stuck in the drive-through lane with no way to back out, maybe she might have a complaint. Still shouldn't risk it if you're a mature, responsible adult with scheduled obligations. But she was standing around inside the store. Wait 'til she tries this on a boss.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I stopped managing a bakery and started the office gig, two things occurred to me.
Management couldn't organize a decent bagel/donut run.
And I could, so I stopped in and talked to the new manager (of the bakery).
Organized a pick up on my way to work.
And it was for a Monday.
And I emailed all my co Workers, excluding management, on Friday, and said, "Roll in early for your shift on Monday because there will be donuts and bagels. The 8 am, 9 am, and 10 am shift boxes are labeled and in the fridge. If you are on a later shift, pull a box for your shift. Left overs go home for your kids for a treat, or just leave them for tomorrow. There will be plenty for all. Just arrive early and enjoy"

Management rolled in 5 minutes late as they do, and got to see how it is done properly.

They learned nothing.

The bakery loved it, it was $80 in the till, they got to plan early and not hold up the line.

The employees were happy.

But management still can't organize an activity to save their phoney bologna jobs.

Moral of the story: Be considerate. Plan ahead.

TLDR moral of the story: Share and care.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.


Even if she had already ordered it before realizing what was going on, I've never cancelled a drink and didn't get a couple of free drink cards. Make sure they aren't giving you those 4$ cards. If they give you those four dollar cards, explain you want the full amount refunded because it was more than the value on those cards. They tend to hand you extras and go on with being busy.

Never had a problem with this ever
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: aimtastic: The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.

Even if she had already ordered it before realizing what was going on, I've never cancelled a drink and didn't get a couple of free drink cards. Make sure they aren't giving you those 4$ cards. If they give you those four dollar cards, explain you want the full amount refunded because it was more than the value on those cards. They tend to hand you extras and go on with being busy.

Never had a problem with this ever


To me, this is a really, really strange post. Going back in time, I really don't think I've ever, not even once in my life, cancelled a drink. But apparently you have, and have done it with such frequency that you have a strategy and know the ins and outs of drink-cancelling. I didn't even know that was a thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're ordering 38, you do it ahead of time like a civilized human being.  Places don't mind that shiat so much with reasonable notice so they can plan for it and not get insta-buggered when you walk in - and if they do mind they can tell you so when you call.  Just don't walk in and go "BTW..." that's being a jackhole
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we allowed to say "white people problems" anymore, or has that become too stale?
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For this, that and the other reason, I have spent a fair-to-ungodly amount of time at the doctor in recent years.

I've never seen one waltz into the consulting room on time. Never. Best time to date was ten minutes past the appointment. Once was more like an hour.

Pretty sure I'd have waited for the coffee, too. MDs seem to think only their time is valuable.

Fark. That. Noise.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, um.  Imma gonna need to, uh, see a photo of, um, that person carrying, uh, those 38 drinks.  You know, for HR. Uh, so if you could, uh do that for me right now, it would be, uh, swell.
 
Ant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ordering 38 drinks is obnoxious. No matter how you slice it.


This. I hated people who do that when I worked at an espresso cart way back when. It's not even going to be good anymore by the time the last drink is made. They always had the audacity to get impatient with me as I made way too many drinks with a two group machine.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Should have gotten the coffee after the appointment.


Or maybe walked to the Starbucks across the street.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My bad.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, she means that she's so entitled that she gets to make her problem everyone else's?

People like her are the reason that your appointment/reservation isn't ready on time.  Doctor, dentist, hair stylist, restaurant reservation, etc, etc...
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Most obnoxious to least obnoxious behavior here:

-- Writing an article about a TikTok about a person's experience at Starbucks
-- Waiting at Starbucks for 25 minutes when you have a doctor's appointment
-- Ordering 38 drinks at Starbucks
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK, that lady should have budgeted more time to get to her doctor's appointment if she wanted to stop at Starbucks first but sometimes you walk in and you have no idea how many drinks the person in front of you in line is going to order. i've had something similar happen to me where the person in front of me was ordering a bunch of drinks. He didn't say "I'm ordering 10 drinks" (or whatever), they just go "I want a [whatever]," the guy taking the order goes "anything else?" and the guy goes "I want a [other thing]," the order guy goes "anything else?" and on an on. It is dickish for you to do that especially when you can order ahead on the app.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ordering 38 drinks is obnoxious. No matter how you slice it.


It's not the ordering 38 drinks that is a problem, it's doing so at the counter with no prior notice. When you've got an order that big, you call ahead of time (or text or email or DM or however they prefer), provide them with the info, and a rough idea of when you'd like to show up.

It's like ordering 20 pizzas for your big team party or something. You don't walk in, order, and wait. You call ahead.

As for the lady who was late, ditto what everyone else said. Her lateness was her own fault. I've bailed out of MANY fast food lines because it was clear the wait would be more than I wanted. No big deal. There's always another place two seconds down the road, anyway.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First world problems from a country that is becoming third world.....  made my coffee at home, with apple coffee cake... much less expensive and just as good...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like entering a fast food restaurant 30 seconds after a busload of little leaguers does.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: First world problems from a country that is becoming third world.....  made my coffee at home, with apple coffee cake... much less expensive and just as good...


And I skipped the free bullets...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late I there was a backup at Starbucks? FU. Douchebag.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would anyone go to Starbucks
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: To me, this is a really, really strange post. Going back in time, I really don't think I've ever, not even once in my life, cancelled a drink. But apparently you have, and have done it with such frequency that you have a strategy and know the ins and outs of drink-cancelling. I didn't even know that was a thing.


There's no ins and outs of cancelling. There's cancelling your order and making sure you don't give a billion dollar company free money. They used to just give you a free drink card that said "you're next one's on us!". They have since changed that card to "you're next one's on us" and the line "$4 off your next visit". I point out the change they've made because I recently learned they had made the change, so take that for what you want.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If your business model is primarily walk-in-based, your customers should be able to maintain reasonable expectations around wait times. If the line is out the door, customers can tell it's going to be a bit of a wait. If you're second in line and it takes 30 minutes when it normally takes 5, you've got a customer service problem. I get wanting to do right by large-volume customers, but not if it means the customers behind them never come back.

If I were running a business, I would clearly post the size of walk-up orders that trigger a shunting. If you order 10 whatevers, we'll make them post haste, but if you order 20, the first 10 will be made post haste and we'll work in the remaining 10 with the orders of the customers behind you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
C'mon. This low energy.  A real person would have ordered 38 drinks and had them rung up individually. With bonus points going towards requiring eat receipt to be taped to the beverage.  All double checked before leaving the counter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you're going to a doctors appointment, shouldn't you skip the sugar and caffeine supplements? Go in with high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar and come out with three new prescriptions.
 
sotua
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shostie: kdawg7736: Should have gotten the coffee after the appointment.

Or maybe walked to the Starbucks across the street.


Or the Starbucks inside the Starbucks bathroom.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: OK, that lady should have budgeted more time to get to her doctor's appointment if she wanted to stop at Starbucks first but sometimes you walk in and you have no idea how many drinks the person in front of you in line is going to order. i've had something similar happen to me where the person in front of me was ordering a bunch of drinks. He didn't say "I'm ordering 10 drinks" (or whatever), they just go "I want a [whatever]," the guy taking the order goes "anything else?" and the guy goes "I want a [other thing]," the order guy goes "anything else?" and on an on. It is dickish for you to do that especially when you can order ahead on the app.


This seemed to happen every other week at the Subway by my old office. Invariably, the perpetrator pulled this move not only with the individual sandwiches, but also the specific veggies and extras on each sandwich as well.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
worse when you could text your order and skip to front of the line. I was close to stabbing people.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daily Dot is trash.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's like entering a fast food restaurant 30 seconds after a busload of little leaguers does.


Yeah, but only if all the little-leaguers stuffed themselves into one trenchcoat. You have no idea you're waiting in line behind a busload until the trenchcoat starts to order.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: That order didn't make her late. Her decision to prioritize getting a drink at Starbucks over being to the doctor on time made her late. She didn't have to wait there for her drink, she could have noped out, due to the wait. Instead, she chose to hang around and make a tiktoks.


But what if she already paid for the drink?
 
hej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.


This.  Karen could have left at any time.  I would have some sympathy if she was trapped behind this person in the drive through, but that's not the case
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"sorry i'm so late and didn't call. for i am an entitled child and i couldn't get coffee after this appointment. nor make it at home. nor change my plan and leave and run to dunkin, or 7-11, or literally any large gas station. you see i NEED to have my starbucks when i WANT it. sorry!"

people suck.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ordering 38 drinks is obnoxious. No matter how you slice it.


But I really need my caffeine fix!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, I'd just outright beg one of the baristas to pls fill my one drink before her 38.  They might ought do that.  Otherwise I'd just put a time limit on my wait, equal to what I need to get to appt, and then just walk the fark out when I hit the limit.
 
ur14me
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If her car were stuck in the drive-through lane with no way to back out, maybe she might have a complaint. Still shouldn't risk it if you're a mature, responsible adult with scheduled obligations. But she was standing around inside the store. Wait 'til she tries this on a boss.


If you're ordering 38 drinks in the drive-through you deserve to be cockpunched for every drink poured over your head, you insensitive prick.

/order that crap inside
//you are not special
///I have to be somewhere in 26 minutes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.


This above all.
Same goes with speeding.  Speeding will only save you a minute.  So if you need a minute.  You should have left home 30 minutes early.
I always gave myself an hour for my job that was 25 minutes away.

What I want to know is why bus riders are told to leave 2 hour early but car people leave themselves no lead time. They assume speeding will be done by default.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you're ordering 38 drinks you should order them online not in person and pick them up. If you choose to wait for coffee rather than demand a refund and leave that's on you. You can get coffee after the appointment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ordering 38 drinks is obnoxious. No matter how you slice it.


No it's not. Serving only the customer who ordered 38 drinks is. But that's what you get when you pay $0.10/hr and the odd pizza party.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, always put fun and wants ahead of needs.  That really pays off.


The current course of our society.  Yes, it looks like it's working out great. No wonder that woman thought that the doctor was wrong, not her.  It's probably all the training she's ever gotten about what is important in life--ads.  Not too many of them tell you to go to your farking doctor appointment, stupid.

It's like living above your means, then demanding that someone give you more money just because you can't sort out what is a necessity--what you need--and what is just more of your narcissistic wants.

These are the people who think that ordering 38 coffee drinks to surprise their co-workers with  is cool and makes them be friends with her  (whether their co-workers WANT or even like coffee drinks is irrelevant--it's not about them.)   she's playing a role of a nice person, and this 'nice person' can order all those drinks and never feel a pang for the person who has to make them, because look at her!  She must have  have a lot of friends!
And everyone is fooled, because they're a bunch of materialistic fools too.  She's so nice!  Like the old society lady who put on great dinners, but treated her help like dogshiat in front of everyone, but we all pretended not to notice. Don't spoil it, now.  Have some manners.
No thanks.

And this shiat will continue forever, and get worse.  This is what everybody ordered, on their little phones.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in a drive-through right this minute. The dumbass in front of me just said I have six separate orders. For those of you that are not aware of, the drive-through is like the express line. If you have six orders, get out of your car, walk your fat ass inside and order your food.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The person ordering 38 drinks sucks, that is true. But when you budget time for a Starbucks run before an appointment and the Starbucks is unusually busy, the correct answer is to skip the Starbucks and get to the appointment on time.


Or you could just go to the Starbucks on the next block...
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Are we allowed to say "white people problems" anymore, or has that become too stale?


Because people of color don't drink coffee?

/dumbest comment ever
//ask Shaq
///look it up!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the news we all need
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.