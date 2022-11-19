 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Brits get their knickers in a twist over ad suggesting there's such a thing as tan people at Christmastime   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No pumpkin spice?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How dare they work outside and produce your food?!

/still has the arm tan of summer
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
how dare you live in the southern hemisphere
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heading to Mexico on Wednesday, maybe I will be tanned for Christmas. My birthday is Dec 6th so this may be the first time I am tanned for my birthday.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course there are. They're called "servants," wot!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: No pumpkin spice?


Wrong thread. Going back to bed.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am still wondering if they have potato crisps and corn crisps. I ordered nachos in Ireland and it had pineapple on it. WTF.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another manufactured moral panic.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a trigger for someone.

But yeesh.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I looked through the YouTube comments and saw people complaining about people complaining, but didn't actually see anyone complaining. It's like people read this article and went to YouTube to complain about something that didn't exist.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being of Irish decent, I don't tan. I go from pasty white, to red with flakes of peeling skin. There is no in-between.

/ well there is the one spot on my arm I always wear a watch. The skin underneath is lily white, not pasty.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baz Luhrmann - Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen
Youtube sTJ7AzBIJoI
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?


And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: No pumpkin spice?


Here ya go.
Pumpkin Spice - White Woman Season
Youtube M-9USB_bcJA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the guidos in school used to do the Florida run for the holidays and come back tan.
I figured they were just darker skinned.
Never knew they did the Florida thing.
Found out when one of the girls said she was white and I figured she was confused and tried to set her straight.
Ah, those awkward teen years.
Who would figure Eye-talian-Americans would take offense at the insinuation they are not purely Caucasian?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan


It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably should extend this to "Anyone who says or does anything at all".
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Devolving_Spud: No pumpkin spice?

Wrong thread. Going back to bed.


Nah - you're good.

/No Sporty Spice, either
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why people hate the far left! It's a bloody advertisement comparing the tans of hard working people and you go straight to melanomas!

First buzz kill, and frankly most people today aren't out in the sun enough, they bathe in the glow of their LED to get that sickly color. These people actually work for a living unlike the coddled influencer who wrote this piece from their bed under the covers safe and warm. Probably had their manservant bring them a nice cup of tea after this horrid ad gave them the vapors! Someone get them orange slices!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: Devolving_Spud: No pumpkin spice?

Here ya go.
[YouTube video: Pumpkin Spice - White Woman Season]


THAT. Was. Beautiful
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OddLlama: Ok I looked through the YouTube comments and saw people complaining about people complaining, but didn't actually see anyone complaining. It's like people read this article and went to YouTube to complain about something that didn't exist.


FTA:

Criticising the advert, Melanoma UK's chief executive Gill Nuttall told the BBC it was about time "everyone started to look at skin cancer with their eyes wide open".

"The comparing of tans dates back many years, before we knew better," she said.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was a Palestinian and St. Nick was Greek, so lotta tan folks are pretty central to Christmas and Christmas traditions.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.


When I was on patrol on albq, you could tell the rookies by their right arm tan. They were not driving the patrol car.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: OddLlama: Ok I looked through the YouTube comments and saw people complaining about people complaining, but didn't actually see anyone complaining. It's like people read this article and went to YouTube to complain about something that didn't exist.

FTA:

Criticising the advert, Melanoma UK's chief executive Gill Nuttall told the BBC it was about time "everyone started to look at skin cancer with their eyes wide open".

"The comparing of tans dates back many years, before we knew better," she said.


Of course, that's a (relatively) modern thing.  People aspiring to be bourgeoisie or gentry or aristocracy (in the UK, France, USA) had milky white skin, because they stayed covered up in proper fashionable clothing and gloves and hats (and only exposed skin at night at fancy balls).  And they stayed indoors except when they absolutely had to leave buildings.  Outdoor leisure was not a thing for them, outside of men venturing into the woods for hunting.  Which was in the woods.  Pale skin was a sign of wealth, that someone could avoid physical labor in an era when the vast majority of people were farmers.

But at the turn of the century, conspicuous consumption changed towards outdoor leisure activities for men, and as the crinoline shrank and as women increasingly got into white collar work in offices, it became more acceptable for them to engage in outdoor leisure activities.  And by the end of World War I, it became desirous for bourgeois and aristocratic women (and men) to have tans, to show that they engaged in leisure activities.  It was a way to demonstrate that they had the time and money to become tanned without engaging in outdoor labor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.

When I was on patrol on albq, you could tell the rookies by their right arm tan. They were not driving the patrol car.


When was that?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Waitrose... but this is what you get

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: These people actually work for a living unlike the coddled influencer who wrote this piece from their bed under the covers safe and warm.


I'm in my bed under the covers safe and warm rn so I'm getting a kick...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure London is north of Boston, so how pale do you have to be to tan where there's no sun?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well if the Mirror says so it must be true. They are mildly more reliable than the Sun and a little less honest to the readers than the Onion.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.

When I was on patrol on albq, you could tell the rookies by their right arm tan. They were not driving the patrol car.

When was that?


1970s
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?


It's a permanent t-shirt
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: All the guidos in school used to do the Florida run for the holidays and come back tan.
I figured they were just darker skinned.
Never knew they did the Florida thing.
Found out when one of the girls said she was white and I figured she was confused and tried to set her straight.
Ah, those awkward teen years.
Who would figure Eye-talian-Americans would take offense at the insinuation they are not purely Caucasian?


True Romance.Origins of Sicilians.Dennis Hopper.Christopher Walkin
Youtube PcZCGMCDzbU
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.


It's not that they think you are lying, they just want you to go away
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm pretty sure London is north of Boston...


London is 150 miles north of Vancouver, BC.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: This is why people hate the far left! It's a bloody advertisement comparing the tans of hard working people and you go straight to melanomas!

First buzz kill, and frankly most people today aren't out in the sun enough, they bathe in the glow of their LED to get that sickly color. These people actually work for a living unlike the coddled influencer who wrote this piece from their bed under the covers safe and warm. Probably had their manservant bring them a nice cup of tea after this horrid ad gave them the vapors! Someone get them orange slices!


You sound triggered
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: This is why people hate the far left!


This has literally nothing to do with the far left.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's The Mirror. That's like The National Enquirer. Alien babies and three headed Stepford wives.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.

It's not that they think you are lying, they just want you to go away


Well, I'm not, so deal with it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: vudukungfu: NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.

When I was on patrol on albq, you could tell the rookies by their right arm tan. They were not driving the patrol car.

When was that?

1970s


Did you know Ken Dusenberry?
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My father died from skin cancer, from sun exposure. Malignant melanoma. I miss him.

This outrage is absolutely idiotic. It's as stupid as this Family Guy moment.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I...... what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: wildcardjack: I'm pretty sure London is north of Boston...

London is 150 miles north of Vancouver, BC.


London is midway between Detroit and Toronto
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I have seen British tans.  Gondor calls for aid!!
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SomethingBetter76: Three Crooked Squirrels: When I was a kid, we called that a "farmer's tan." Doesn't everyone?

And one arm a couple shades darker from leaning on the window is a Truckers Tan

It's funny how people forget about that.  I mention my sunburns from long driving at high elevations in COVID threads (because I will sometimes wear cloth masks if it is very sunny and I have an 8+ hour drive), and I am accused of lying about the sunburns.


Ok, why do you wear the cloth mask when driving at hight elevations?

Also why on earth would people accuse you of lying about getting a sunburn from driving long distances? I always forget sunblock on my first spring long distance drive and end up a bit toasted.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It would be refreshing to see a company PR representative respond "For Farks sake, just shut up."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The article cites one person, the head of a Melanoma Society. She was given her chance to spew and boy did she spew. Typical British tabloid bullshiat. Now I doubt the existence of the sun itself.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: [Fark user image image 425x619]


Omg.  Her feet?!  What happened there?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OddLlama: Ok I looked through the YouTube comments and saw people complaining about people complaining, but didn't actually see anyone complaining. It's like people read this article and went to YouTube to complain about something that didn't exist.


Hm, I read TFA and saw things like: "Criticising the advert, Melanoma UK's chief executive Gill Nuttall told the BBC it was about time 'everyone started to look at skin cancer with their eyes wide open.... The comparing of tans dates back many years, before we knew better'." And "it is "absolutely astonishing that a company like yourselves should be showing farmers glorifying in their sun tans".

Is it a small number of people who are complaining? Perhaps, but when one of the comments comes from the head of a significant charity, it's going to be noticed.
 
