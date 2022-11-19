 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 269 of WW3: Heavy artillery and missile fire have interrupted electricity supplies to as much as 40% of Ukraine. Electricity grid chief said freezing temps are putting more pressure on energy networks. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Kiev, Russia, Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine's electricity grid chief, Russian attacks, Romania  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Day to sixty-nine? Why don't we see this headline more often?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bakhmut: Noun

Bäkhmǔt (Ukrainian: Бахмут, Russian: Бахмут) in 1924-2016: Artemivsk/Artyomovsk/Artemovsk/Arteomovsk (Ukrainian: Артемівськ, Russian: Артёмовск), is a city of regional significance in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.

Bakhmut: Verb (Modern Vocabulary)

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for November 18:

Russia will not be able to win the war in Ukraine - State Department

Almost half of Ukraine's energy system is out of order - Shmyhal

Western companies still produce chips for Russia

Poland wants to take Russia's place in the G20

▪ Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has received over $23 billion in international aid

Ukraine will produce heavy weapons and military equipment with six NATO countries

On the Kinburn spit of the Armed Forces affected of Ukraine, the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment of the enemy was
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 19

❗ the Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region again at night

the occupiers shelled three communities - Nikopolska, Marganetska, and Myrivska - with "Grady" and heavy artillery. More than 60 shells were directed at peaceful towns and villages.Armed Forces hiat a cluster of occupiers

The General Staff confirmed the attack on the concentration of the enemy in the Mykhailivka settlement of the Skadovsky district. Personnel losses amounted to 40 dead and 70 wounded. They were taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.the occupiers from Kherson are transferred to Luhansk region

"In Novoaidar, the movement of separate units of the Russian occupying forces, which were transferred from the Kherson direction, has already been recorded," Luhansk OVA reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He could continue to restore old doors, turning them into art, conduct tours of the streets of Kyiv and talk about unexplored corners of the city in his blog. Instead, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Serhii Mironov joined the ranks of the 241st Brigade of Terrodefense of Kyiv.

Serhii was a scientist, activist and author of the blog "Disappearing Kyiv". His acquaintances say that he knew the codes to almost every entrance to the old Kyiv houses, and he had keys to some courtyards.

Defending his country, defending what was dear and close to his heart, standing bravely to the end, Serhii died. The defender received injuries that became fatal for him.

Each loss is very painful, but we will never forget our heroes! Glory to the defenders!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Explosions rang out in Zaporizhia The enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. An object of industrial infrastructure was damaged. Rescuers are working at the scene. Details later. Take care of yourself!, - Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration. !! were left without heat in Zaporizhzhia As a result of the Russian missile attack, 17 thousand subscribers

"The consequence of the nighttime enemy strike on Zaporizhia was a disruption of the heating supply in one of the city's districts. The rocket explosions damaged the central heating pipelines and stopped the supply of coolant to 123 multi-storey buildings, in which more than 17 thousand subscribers live, " Zaporizhia OVA reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
23 thousand prisoners were recruited in Russia

In September and October, the number of prisoners in Russian correctional colonies decreased by 23,000. This happened against the background of the recruitment of prisoners to the "Wagner PMC".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians killed 437 Ukrainian children

As of the morning of November 19, 2022, more than 1,274 children were injured in Ukraine: 437 children died and more than 837 were injured of various degrees of severity.

The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast - 423, Kharkiv oblast - 266, Kyiv oblast - 117, Mykolaiv oblast - 77, Zaporizhia oblast - 75, Chernihiv oblast - 68, Luhansk oblast - 64, Kherson oblast - 64, Dnipropetrovsk oblast - 32.

November 18 in the village of In Komysh-Zorya, Zaporizhzhia Region, a family with 2 children, aged 5 and 14, was shot by Russian military personnel in their own residential building close by.

On November 17, a 4-month-old boy died of his injuries in a medical institution. He was wounded during enemy shelling of the village. Circuses of the Kharkiv region.

It became known about another child who died as a result of a rocket attack on a private house on November 17 in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

" Children of the War " - a platform where you can report all information about children who suffered as a result of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

We will not give up! We do not give up our rights and never betray our desire to live freely. We fight for freedom. And that's why we boldly step towards our victory.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the Kyiv Independent's spreadsheet broke. Their report differs from the General Staff version in three categories.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Formatting sucks. Numbers I pretty much trust:

Fark user imageView Full Size



The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.11 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 83,880 (+420) people were eliminated,
tanks ‒ 2885 (+6),
armored combat vehicles ‒ 5815 (+7),
artillery systems - 1,867 (+2),
RSZV - 393,
air defense means ‒ 209,
planes - 278,
helicopters - 261,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1536,
cruise missiles ‒ 480,
ships/boats ‒ 16,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4368 (+2),
special equipment ‒ 161.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy belated birthday Queen of Booms.  Just now catching up with yesterday's thread.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Looks like the Kyiv Independent's spreadsheet broke. Their report differs from the General Staff version in three categories.

[Fark user image 850x518]
[Fark user image 850x541]


Honestly Harlee, Godess bless you. I could never be an accountant. The sun isn't even up. It's still last night. I haven't even moved on from vodak to coffee yet. How you parse these numbers is beyond me. Your morning post is the foundation of this thread. T/Y for your work.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA will provide about $20 million for the Grain from Ukraine program

"To help feed people around the world, USAID will provide support through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to facilitate the additional supply of Ukrainian grain through the grain initiative ," USAID reports.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit NAFO, we're counting on your power and sense of humor. Petition us a 'Team Dolphin' named amphibious drone already!Lithuanians purchased a marine drone for Ukraine for $250,000. The drone was named "PEACE Dec". This name received 12,000 votes. Currently, money is being collected in Lithuania for one more drone for the Armed Forces. Money has already been collected in Lithuania for the second maritime drone for Ukraine

"After providing Ukraine with the maritime drone "PEACE Dec", we collected another 250 thousand dollars for the second one called "Yes to peace" or "PEACE Да". And we already have 40 thousand euros for the third "Duke of Peace" ("PEACE Duke ")" - said Lithuanian journalist Andryus Balis Tapinas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tracianne's poolboy has yet to skim the coffee kiddie pool since the party last night. I brought in Chai if you would care to join me on the yoga mats.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fasahd: Harlee: Looks like the Kyiv Independent's spreadsheet broke. Their report differs from the General Staff version in three categories.

[Fark user image 850x518]
[Fark user image 850x541]

Honestly Harlee, Godess bless you. I could never be an accountant. The sun isn't even up. It's still last night. I haven't even moved on from vodak to coffee yet. How you parse these numbers is beyond me. Your morning post is the foundation of this thread. T/Y for your work.


Aw, shucks {shuffles feet, stares at floor}, thanks.
 
Hinged
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cutting off the power and water for many millions.  That's tough.

I don't know how a country (at their longitude) can survive those circumstances for very long.  It's, like, total societal breakdown eventually.  Picture New Orleans after Katrina... forever... and it's half the country... in the snow.


The problem is that they can't hit back in the same way.  They don't have the missiles.

In theory, though, they could buy them from Iran just like Russia does.
 
Artist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Harlee: Looks like the Kyiv Independent's spreadsheet broke. Their report differs from the General Staff version in three categories.

[Fark user image 850x518]
[Fark user image 850x541]

Honestly Harlee, Godess bless you. I could never be an accountant. The sun isn't even up. It's still last night. I haven't even moved on from vodak to coffee yet. How you parse these numbers is beyond me. Your morning post is the foundation of this thread. T/Y for your work.

Aw, shucks {shuffles feet, stares at floor}, thanks.


I'd like to offer my thanks as well. I don't always keep track of what's going on, but so respect the time and effort to keep this going and the information up to date. As well as Fark keeping this alive as it should be.
Thank you!
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dangerous dairy delivery system for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't believe this little gem evaded me for so long!

Blessed be!

Hawkwind featuring Brian Blessed - Sonic Attack (Official Video)
Youtube a8pGS4cWbHo
 
