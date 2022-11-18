 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Reefer Madness with the Daily Mail: Marijuana use INCREASES alcohol consumption. Is there anything that weed can't do?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whelp, time to ban weed.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have we considered that the .9 percent increase in drinking could just be soccer season, brits?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So both booze and weed don't exist now?

Daily Mail sucks
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Correlation does not equal causation.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it does not.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol no.

There's a reason big liquor has been at the forefront of keeping pot illegal as long as possible.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Have we considered that the .9 percent increase in drinking could just be soccer season, brits?


Not in Qatar! Lol!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing beats cotton mouth like a cold brew-
Prove me wrong!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Cars: Moving in Stereo/All Mixed Up (live)
Youtube pOjf7lNQaiE
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alcohol counteracts all the poison you get from pot.  Everyone knows that.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skybird659: Nothing beats cotton mouth like a cold brew-
Prove me wrong!


I'm hoping that the soccer hooligans burn the country to the ground when they start to sober up due to no alcohol at the stadiums.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're a regular user, it's a bad idea to mix alcohol with weed. Marijuana dehydrates you, so you need to be drinking lots of water to counteract that. Alcohol also dehydrates you, ironically. Mix the two and all you get is a cheap date, done for the night after 1-2 drinks
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As both a "Cali-sober" farker and a recovering drunk, I beg to differ.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, they're right!  That looks pretty dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
