(WEAR Pensacola)   Niceville man arrested for not being nice after shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets because he was "just playing with the little kids"   (weartv.com) divider line
5
•       •       •

5 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gel pellets? Is this some new way to rapidly expand environmental plastics coverage?
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All that glorious hair on his his dome sadly never made it down to his upper lip. Poor bastard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
josiahgould
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Couldn't sell houses in Boggy Bayou, so they renamed it "Niceville".
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder, folks:  it's not called Flori- DUH for no reason!

/We really need a matching banner for this state.  Jus' sayin' because how much GOOD news have you heard come from here?  Yeaaahhh, that's what I thought!
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who's the real villain here? Those kids are just poor losers.
 
